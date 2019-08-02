Ongoing Events

CityFest volunteers needed – CityFest this year is on Aug. 11. We’re really looking forward to celebrating the best of urban life! Hillcrest has it all; music, art, craft beer, excellent food, pets, diversity, and community. This year’s event is from noon until 11 p.m. CityFest raises money to help clean and improve the neighborhood of Hillcrest. CityFest is looking for volunteers for the event. We have two opportunities. Vendor Loading: we need people to help with vendor load-in. Your shift will be from 7:30-10:30 a.m. We’ll need between six and nine people. You’ll be directing vendors to their booth space. Donation Gathering: we need some spunky and energetic people to collect donations to keep CityFest free to all. Your shift will be from 2-5 p.m. and we’ll equip you with creative donation jars and spot prizes to give to donors. Volunteers needed at the bar. For your volunteering, you’ll receive a “Fabuteer” T-shirt or hat, and drink tickets for the beer garden. Email Colin at wavecolin@gmail.com.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ – Take a musical journey through the streets of skid row to a rundown flower shop where a bloodthirsty plant from another world eagerly awaits its next victim. Full of delightfully demented humor, this long-running off-Broadway musical comedy was inspired by Roger Corman’s shockingly schlocky B-movie. Enjoy all the bloody good fun of doo-wop inspired songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me” and “Suddenly, Seymour” with this creepy, campy creature feature … starring some of San Diego’s best musical theater talent! Runs through Aug. 4 at New Village Arts Theatre. $28-$50. 2787 State St., Carlsbad.

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices for this Sept. 14 event. General admission: $60. VIP admission: $160. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

‘Rock of Ages’ – Journey back to the sexy 1980s era of big: big bands, big egos, big guitar solos and big hair! Aqua Net, Lycra and liquor flow freely on the legendary Sunset Strip rock music scene. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star Drew longs to become the next big thing in music, and longs for fresh-off-the-bus newcomer Sherrie, a Kansas kid with stars in her eyes. This musical comedy lovingly nudges the fashion of the 1980s and features some of the best rock hits from the time with music from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and many more. Runs through Aug. 25. $45. The Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St.

‘Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live’ – Tickets are already on sale for the hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy coming to San Diego on Jan. 25, 2020, with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and the world’s greatest – and only – movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller-coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made “Mystery Science Theater 3000” has earned its place in history as one of the top 100 TV Shows of all time. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed live event. $45.50-$65.50. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave.

Friday, Aug. 2

Meet the author – J. R. Strayve, Jr., author of the “First Spouse of the United States,” will be available to discuss, sell and sign his timely and provocative fiction novel during Friday Night Liberty, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In a story that parallels today’s political and social unrest, there are no taboo subjects. Readers will follow the sexual and political evolution of a gay activist and his husband’s quest for the White House. Washington shenanigans, rabid politicians, relentless media, social change and the remedy for today’s non-functioning legislature are fair game.

In chapter one, Marine Corps fighter pilot Lt. Ricardo “Rocky” Chambers receives the Medal of Honor in the White House East Room. Rocky is the man most men would like to be and the epitome of what many women want. But things are not always as they appear. A searing scene between Rocky and the president, rife with sexual tension, shows readers immediately there is no looking away from this dynamic character. Startling, surprising and dramatic scenes, blended with characters one really cares about, make this debut novel a must read. Comickaze – Liberty Station. Barracks 15. 2750 Historic Decatur Road. Suite 101.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Live performances at The Merrow – 91X Loudspeaker’s Timothy E. Pyles presents a local music showcase featuring live performances by Stay for the Fireworks, Minimum Contacts and Kitty Plague. $5. Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. 1271 University Ave.

Friday, Aug. 9

Women of Power – Women’s rights affect all women regardless of orientation! Join the San Diego Area Chapter of NOW as we engage and test the feminist knowledge of the LGBT community on why women’s rights are important not only to cis-women but to lesbians and transgender women, too. We will be engaging attendees on questions about what you might think is a constitutional right and what isn’t. What rights you have in California and what you don’t and how you came to have the rights as LGBT that you do today. Enjoy the Resizters as they rock out with protest music and women empowering sounds all night! $5. The Gossip Grill. 6-9 p.m. 1220 University ve.

Saturday, Aug. 10

PrEP Social – Come to PREP Social, a free clothing swap for trans women and the nonbinary community, hosted by Good To Go San Diego and Prizila Dajia Vidal! The event will include pop-up clothing swap, resources, entertainment, PrEP info and sexual health topics. Although not required, don’t forget to bring clothes/accessories to swap! Free. Good To Go San Diego. 4-6 p.m. 3830 Park Blvd.

Inside SDPD – Join us for this dynamic, behind-the-scenes experience that will give you the chance to walk in the shoes of police officers. You will have the unique opportunity to participate in use-of-force training activities and get to see K9 crime-fighters in action. Attire: casual with comfortable shoes. Part of the program is held outside. $25 suggested donation. Parking instructions sent after registration. Police Academy, Naval Training Center. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 4230 Spruance Road.

Sunday, Aug. 11

CityFest Art & Music Festival – San Diego’s ultimate summer art and music festival takes over Fifth Avenue from noon until 11p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, during Hillcrest CityFest! The 36th annual celebration of community spirit features live bands, electric dance music DJs, arts, crafts, and food that attracts over 150,000-plus visitors from San Diego and Southern California! This is San Diego’s largest and best art and music festival, stretching nearly half a mile in size over nine city blocks. A grand stage with live music and headliner bands will keep you entertained from noon until 7 p.m., followed by headliner DJs and well-known talent. A massive cocktail bar and Miller-Coors Beer Garden featuring Hop Valley Brewing Co.’s Reveal Pale Ale, will keep you hydrated and entertained, and over 250 vendors will give you plenty of shopping opportunities. Located in the colorful and vibrant community of Hillcrest, our quaint shops and restaurants along Fifth, Robinson, and University avenues will come alive with community spirit, giving you a place to dive into and explore.

Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch – Come to Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage’s brand new show for Sunday Brunch! Ross Mathews’ Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch is about to blow up the Martinis Above Fourth stage with its amazing lineup of some of your favorite Drag Queens! Hosted by Monique Heart and featuring performances by Jasmine Masters, Nicky Monet, 6, and Savannah Westbrooke … and a special appearance by Ross Mathews! $20-$30. Seating at 11 a.m., show at noon. 3940 Fourth Ave.

