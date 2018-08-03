Calendar: Aug. 3 – 16, 2018

Friday, August 3

DIVAS – Rodman & Kickxy Kick Productions & Rich’s presents DIVAS featuring Kennedy Davenport, Keex Rose, Lolita Von Tease, Vanity Jones and Vancie Vega. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave.

Saturday, August 4

The Disappearing L – As the kickoff to a LGBTQ+ centric lecture series, UC Berkeley history and women’s studies lecturer Dr. Bonnie Morris will be holding a lecture titled “The Disappearing L: Preserving Lesbian Culture + Visibility.” The lecture series is hosted by The San Diego History Center in conjunction with Lambda Archives. Tickets are $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. The San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado Suite. 3.

Sunday, August 5

Sinful Sunday – Join DJ Joey Jimenez for a Sinful Brunch with bottomless bubbles, and mimosa flights at Gossip Grill. $13.95 for bottomless champagne mimosas; other food and drink prices vary. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave.

Monday, August 6

Grief & Loss Discussion Group – The San Diego LGBT Community Center (The Center) will be having a Grief & Loss discussion group, as it does every first, second and third Monday of the month. 5:30–7 p.m. South Chula Vista Library, 389 Orange Ave.

“La Cage Aux Folles” – For two nights only, Aug. 6–7, Cygnet’s 2018 Summer Benefit promises to be anything but a drag. Reception includes light appetizers, silent auction items and opportunities to sponsor Cygnet artists. Reception at 6 p.m., performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $50, VIP tickets $75. 4040 Twiggs St.

Acting Class Series with Jerry Phalen – Joint the eight-week acting class series at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, limited to 12 students. Actor and director Phalen has been teaching for more than 12 years and has appeared in more than 70 productions. He works with beginners, advanced and working actors. Class consist of scene-study and monologues. $125 for entire series. 3909 Centre St. For information and registration, contact Phalen at 619-220-8854 or aziz2@msn.com.

Tuesday, August 7

Steppin Out – Tony Award winning Broadway star Ben Vereen is coming to Martinis Above Fourth. Vereen is known for his performances in “Pippin,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Fosse,” “Chicago” and “Wicked.” “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen” is sure to be a night of song, dance, humor and personal insight. $35–$40 for reserved seating with a $20 food/drink minimum per person. 3940 Fourth Ave.

Thursday, August 9

MIDNIGHT ALLEY – The creator of “Hot Guys Dancing,” “Man Clan,” and “In the Va Va Voom Room,” Michael Mizerany premieres “MIDNIGHT ALLEY: A Noir Dance Production” August 9–12. The show features sensual dancing, provocative plot twists, murderers, con men, femme fatales and a game-changing ending. Tickets from $25–$30. Show times vary by date. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

Friday, August 10

Extended Happy Hour Fridays – Swing by Urban MO’s in Hillcrest for $5 well drinks, $5 svedka flavors, $5 house margaritas and $5 happy hour appetizers. 2–7 p.m. at 308 University Ave.

Saturday, August 11

Tour of Scotland – Tour Scotland at Vom Fass Hillcrest brings the tastes of different regions to be considered and compared by attendees. Sample and discuss rare and small batch Scotches in a convivial atmosphere. There are new selections and food will be provided. Tickets $40. 6:30–8 p.m. 1050 University Ave. E103

Sunday, August 12

Cabaret Brunch – Monthly brunch event that features entertainment for drag queen to burlesque, live singers and performers. Two shows: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. All cabaret packages are $27 including bottomless mimosas/house wine and one brunch entree. Reservations can be made. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave.

Thursday, August 16

Boylesque – Diamond Dogs presents Boylesque at The Merrow. Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $5. 1271 University Ave.

ONGOING EVENTS:

Center for AIDS Walk & Run – Registration has begun for the 29th annual AIDS walk and run presented by the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Individual registration is $25 for youth and seniors, and $35 for adults. Each year, proceeds from the event go toward programs and services that help the over 18,000 individuals in San Diego County living with HIV/AIDS. Registration ends Sept. 28.

New exhibition explores city’s LGBTQ history – A first of its kind exhibit has opened at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park, titled “LGBTQ+ SD: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs.” Organized by a team led by esteemed author Lillian Faderman, and in partnership with the Lambda Archives, the program seeks to showcase the story of the city’s LGBTQ community. Exhibit runs through Jan. 20, 2020.

Catholic Mass – Dignity San Diego presents an LGBTQ-friendly Catholic Mass every Sunday at the Mission Hills United Methodist Church from 6–7 p.m. 404 Lark St.

