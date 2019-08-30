South Bay Pride Art & Musical Festival 2019 – On Sept. 14, enjoy a great afternoon on the bay celebrating LGBTQ+ community and all of its diversity. Come for live music, great food and drink along with bay activities, This amazing event is free and just 10 minutes south of Downtown San Diego. Live music includes Open Arms, Santana Soul, The Guest Room, Ryan Cassata, The Social Animal, Unsteady and Ingenue at the Port of San Diego Stage. Family friendly with activities for the kids. Noon-7 p.m. Bayside Park, Chula Vista.

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices for this Sept. 14 event. General admission: $60. VIP admission: $160. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

SOS – Tickets are now on sale for Sobriety on the Sand’s (SOS) annual three-day event Oct. 11-13. With three days of events, entertainment, fun and games, workshops and more, SOS provides a safe and entertaining space for those in recovery. $125. Marina Village, Mission Bay. 1936 Quivira Way.

‘Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live’ – Tickets are already on sale for the hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy coming to San Diego on Jan. 25, 2020, with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and the world’s greatest – and only – movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller-coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made. “Mystery Science Theater 3000” has earned its place in history as one of the top 100 TV shows of all time. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed live event. $45.50-$65.50. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave.

AIDS Walk & Run – Teams are now forming for the 30th annual AIDS Walk & Run San Diego set for Saturday, Sept. 28. Each year, AIDS Walk & Run San Diego teams play an extra special role in the overall success of this event. By forming a team, and simply saying “Walk with me,” our team leaders help send the message that we all have a role to play in the fight to end HIV in San Diego. If you’re thinking about forming a team, or you are a current team leader, please attend one of our upcoming Team Leader Workshops. The workshops provide team leaders with the most current organizing information and resources and give you the chance to meet your fellow team leaders. Upcoming workshops will take place at The Center, 3909 Centre St., on the following dates: Aug. 14, 8-9 a.m., Aug. 14, 5-6 p.m., Aug. 24, 10-11 a.m., Aug. 28, 8-9 a.m., and Aug. 29, 6-7 p.m. To register for the workshops, or get more information about forming a team, please contact Leo Cartier, teams coordinator, at 619-692-2077, ext. 144 or email teams@thecentersd.org.

‘The ART of Aging Well: A Workshop for Gay Men’ – On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1:30-3 p.m. at The Studio Door in Hillcrest, psychotherapist Michael Kimmel will present a workshop based on his upcoming book, “The Gay Man’s Guide to Aging Well”. The workshop is limited to a maximum of 25 men. The admission price is $25, and reservations can be made through http://bit.ly/2KvDCwM.

The ART of Aging Well addresses questions like: As a gay man, do you find that getting older is a challenge? Is it hard to make peace with the physical changes that come with aging? Do you ever wonder, “Who’s going to want me in 20 or 20 years?” What about aging scares you the most? When you look in the mirror, do you like what you see? Do you believe that your life can become richer and more rewarding as you grow older, wiser and truer to yourself? Are you afraid of becoming “invisible” as you get older?

Come join us as we explore these questions with a safe, supportive group of men. The workshop is sponsored by Patric Stillman and The Studio Door, located at 3867 Fourth Ave. (in Hillcrest). For more information, contact Michael at 619-955-3311 or beyondtherapy@cox.net. $25.

OUT on the Mountain – On Sept. 13, Six Flags, Ray Rhodes and OUT Ventures present the LGBTQ Night private party at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Thrill rides, with performances from Alaska and Ariel Versace, hosting by Mariah Balenciaga, dance parties and more. The party is closed to the general public for this special gay and gay-friendly event (no regular tickets, season passes, or memberships accepted)! All ages. Event runs from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. (rides till midnight, dance party till 1 a.m.). Your tickets also get you free admission with general public from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (get wristband at entrance so you stay for our party). $51 for regular advance tickets (before Sept. 13). Includes free all-day parking. $69 day of event. Meal vouchers available for an additional $16 at four locations throughout the park. VIP tickets $150 include admission ticket, front of the line ride access from 6 p.m.-midnight, valet VIP all-day parking, $25 in Bugs Bunny bucks for meal/drinks/concessions. 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA, 91355.

GI Film Festival San Diego – The nation’s premier festival to exclusively feature military-themed films returns to San Diego this fall. The GI Film Festival San Diego celebrates its fifth anniversary this year with screenings and events planned for Sept. 24-29, at various San Diego venues. The films selected for the GI Film Festival San Diego reveal the struggles, triumphs, and experiences of service members and veterans through compelling and authentic storytelling. All major film genres – documentaries, shorts, and personal narratives – will be featured. San Diego has hosted the festival since 2015 and attracted professional actors and directors, including actor and activist George Takei (“The American”) and actor and director Jeffrey Wright (“We Are Not Done Yet”). The GI Film Festival San Diego also provides opportunities for emerging actors, producers, and directors to share their stories with a wider audience. Select films related to San Diego County will once again be featured in the festival’s popular Local Film Showcase.

Palm Springs Pride – A weekend packed full of parties, festivals and live music, Palm Springs Pride 2019 is not to be missed. This event is your go-to guide for all pride celebrations happening in Palm Springs during the weekend. It will be updated with the best parties, parade photos, and events. This event is curated by the Palm Springs Pride organization for you! We’ll bring you details on all the best events. Visit our event for 2019 Palm Springs Pride at pspride.org. Nov. 1-3.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Euphoria with Frenchie Davis – Euphoria at Rich’s is about to get the summer sizzling with so much entertainment it has to go into afterhours. This high-energy event is taking over Rich’s San Diego with special guest “American Idol” star Frenchie Davis. Davis joins local talent DJ K Swift who will be in the front room, along with DJ dirty KURTY in the main room for a night of nonstop music and fun. $10 p.m.-4 a.m. $12-$16. 1051 University Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Legendary: A Special Dreamgirls Revue Showing – A Special Dreamgirls Revue Showing with the divas of the Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego. Join Chad Michaels, Tootie, Franceska, Lala Too, Empress Nicole the Great, Paris Sukomi Max, Babette Schwartz, Norma and Glitz Glam for an amazing night of incomparable San Diego talent. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the San Diego History Center. Urban MO’s Bar and Grill. 308 University Ave. $10. 7-11 p.m.

Games and Grub – Join us for The Center’s GG: Games and Grub! Everyone is welcome for an evening of board games, food, drinks, live trivia presented by a rotating cast of hosts, and socializing at The Center! We have hundreds of board games available to choose from or bring your own! Doors open at 6 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested at the door to support programming at the San Diego LGBT Community Center. For more information, contact outreach@thecentersd.org.

Friday, Sept 6

‘Captain Marvel’ – Join GI Film Festival San Diego for the annual family movie night aboard the USS Midway Museum. Come early and explore local resources, music, and fun from local military affiliated organizations and festival sponsors. Special guest appearance from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt (USAF), who served as the military adviser on “Captain Marvel”. Boarding will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. and the film is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:45 p.m. Seating will be provided. We suggest you bring a jacket and blankets to stay warm. Soft bags with snacks are permitted but no coolers or full picnics allowed. Water in a clear container is permitted. No other beverages please. $8-$10.

2nd annual Queer Variety Show – Mark your calendars for the 2nd annual Queer Variety Show coming to the beautiful Sunshine Brooks Theatre in downtown Oceanside. Showcasing queer talent from all over San Diego County, this year’s event will feature a “Summer of Love” theme to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Audience members encouraged to dress the part. The Queer Variety Show will take place in conjunction with First Friday Art Walk and is sure to be a sellout crowd. The event is part of the Pride by the Beach Festival and raises money for the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. For questions and sponsorship opportunities, please email Derek at derekwiback@gmail.com. Art Walk Gallery 5-9 p.m. Show time: 7 p.m. $30-$75. 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Film & Float: ‘The Breakfast Club’ – Hey Sporto, it’s detention time. Report to the Lafayette Hotel pool for an evening with “The Breakfast Club.” Come with your best (swim) suit and make yourself comfortable — just don’t go raiding Barry Manilow’s wardrobe! Doors are propped open and specials will be available starting at 7 p.m. Movie starts at sundown. 7-10 p.m. Free. 223 El Cajon Blvd. Tickets available at:

Saturday, Sept. 7

Poway Parade – March alongside TransFamily Support Services, PFLAG San Diego, the Human Rights Campaign, San Diego Pride, and Stonewall Citizens’ Patrol in the Poway Rotary Parade and show your support for local LGBTQ+ youth and their families. 8-11 a.m. Parade time begins at 9 a.m. and starts from Pomerado Road and Poway Road and continues to Bowron Road.

Back to School Pep Rally – All students are invited to a Back To School Pep Rally hosted by The Center’s Youth Services is a chance to get LGBTQ students, their parents and educators connected with the resources they may need for the school year ahead. The pep rally will include a fantastic host, food, music, a table of school supplies, a photo booth and a DIY table for crafts. In conjunction with the pep rally, Families @The Center is organizing an extra-special Back To School Backpack Giveaway. With generous assistance from the Imperial Court de San Diego, they will be giving out at least 50 backpacks and gift cards to help buy school supplies. For more information on the Back To School Pep Rally, please contact Cris Sotomayor, Youth Services manager, at hyc@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077 x132. Free. 2-4 p.m. 3909 Centre St.

Bear Night Summer Blow-out – Join us as we say goodbye to summer with our End of Summer Blow-out! To make it a night to remember, we’re bringing back the Parking Lot Lounge with bars and outdoor drinking. Enjoy shot specials all night plus the hot dog guys will be there with made-to-order dogs! DJ Jon Williams will be serving up the beats inside with the Bear Night Go-Gos, Laser and more! Cruise, dance, and drink it up with the woofiest, bears, cubs, and daddies in town as we say bye, gurl to summer. Come early for happy hour 9-10 pm. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @bearnightsd. We love seeing your photos and videos. The Merrow. 1271 University Ave.

BestLife Family Drag Storytime – How do you include your friends & family in the LGBT community? Join Impulse San Diego at Sisters Pizza for a children’s drag storytime with $1.50 pizza & $6 mimosas to help support local drag queens and business allies. All are welcome. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 3603 Fourth Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 8

PREP trans women & nonbinary social clothing swap – Come to PREP Social, a free clothing swap for trans women and the nonbinary community, hosted by Good To Go San Diego and Prizila Dajia Vidal. The event will include:

Pop-up clothing swap.

Resources.

Entertainment.

PrEP info and sexual health topics

Although not required, don’t forget to bring clothes/accessories to swap. Free. 3830 Park Blvd.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Drag Queen Storytime – Join the Chula Vista Public Library (Otay Ranch Branch) -The Hub, for a drag queen storytime at the library! Learn the history of drag while encouraging acceptance, being yourself, and loving who you are! Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride with stories, crafts, and dancing. Free. 4-5 p.m. 2015 Birch Road, Suite 409, Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Drag Queen Story Hour Support Rally – The Equality Business Alliance, GLSEN San Diego and the South Bay Pride & Art Musical festival are asking for your support, as they have learned that a group of individuals from Mass Resistance and South Bay Pentecostal Church are planning to protest at the Chula Vista Drag Queen Story Hour on Sept. 10. Attend with bright, cheerful and supportive signs and attitudes.

Drag Queen Story Hour is a joyful, family-oriented event that reflects the diversity of our community through books, music, and activities. The event fuels children’s imagination and their understanding of the world around them. It has been planned ahead of Chula Vista’s LGBTQ+ Day on September 14th. Please keep your language supportive and full of love. Bring your wonderful selves, signs, voices, experience, banners and show some gay/lesbian/bisexual/two spirit/queer/trans/nonbinary solidarity. Chula Vista Public Library (Otay Ranch Branch), 2015 Birch Road, Suite 409, Chula Vista. 3-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

‘Girlfriend’ – It’s 1993 and mixtapes are the language of love. Set in the American heartland during the summer between high school and whatever comes next, college-bound jock Mike and self-assured but aimless Will find themselves drawn to each other. Their rush of first love full of excitement, confusion, and passion forges an unlikely bond neither were expecting. Told to the power-pop precision of Matthew Sweet’s seminal rock album, “Girlfriend” is a vibrant new musical about the terror and thrill of discovering yourself, and the life you want to lead. Runs through Oct. 13. $15-$55. 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

