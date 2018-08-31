Calendar: Aug. 31 – Sept. 13, 2018

Red Dress Party San Diego –Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Red Dress Party San Diego on Sept. 29 at the Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier. The mission of Red Dress Party San Diego is to raise funds and awareness for organizations that serve the local HIV/AIDS community. The event is a night of music and dancing mixed with charity and fun, where all attendees — and we mean everyone — are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of solidarity and compassion for those of us affected by HIV/AIDS and a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Red Dress Party San Diego is a unique celebration that invites everyone to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Tickets: $55-$180. 1000 N. Harbor Drive.

AIDS Walk & Run San Diego 2018 – It is time to form a team, join a team or sign up as an individual for the 2018 AIDS Walk & Run San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 29. Individuals, teams, social clubs, local businesses, schools, universities, and faith organizations from all over San Diego will come together for AIDS Walk & Run. We gather to remember the many who were lost to AIDS and to raise vital funds to support all of the San Diegans living today with the HIV disease. Join us and #BeTheGeneration that helps eliminate new cases of HIV! Registration fee $45 for all runners. Registration must be completed by Sept. 24.

“Struggles and Triumphs” – The San Diego History Center in partnership with the Lambda Archives of San Diego brings the first-ever exhibition in Balboa Park focused on the history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Visitors will experience and learn about the struggles to overcome persecution, the battle with AIDS, bullying and intolerance, the power of the community, and the tremendous strides taken in the fight for equal rights. The exhibit curator is noted author and historian Lillian Faderman. Runs through January 2020. 1649 El Prado, Suite #3.

Friday, Aug. 31

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ – Returning to San Diego as part of a new North American tour at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Hailed by critics as “bigger and better than ever before,” this production by Cameron Mackintosh features exciting special effects, the legendary chandelier, new scenic and lighting designs, staging and choreography. Runs through Sept. 2. Tickets start at $31. 1100 Third Ave.

Barbie Z’s Dollhouse – Join Barbie Z and her Dolls at #1 Fifth Avenue for a fun night with amazing performances by kickxy, Nadya, Phanta Z and Misty Skyes. Sponsored by Hillcrest Social. No cover charge. 8 p.m. 3845 Fifth Ave.

Sunday, Sept 2

Manic Sundays – Join The Rail as it presents a special Labor Day event with classic ’80s and ’90s music by JUNIOR the Disco Punk and John Joseph. 4-10 p.m. $2 wells 4-6 p.m. $5 wells 6-10 p.m. No cover charge.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Planetarium Show –Get up close to the wonders of the universe with the Fleet Science Center’s Sky Tonight planetarium shows. An astronomer will take you on a journey through the cosmos and guide you into the depths of space. The San Diego County Astronomy Association provides free telescope viewing outdoors on the Prado in Balboa Park, weather and operational requirement permitting. For optimal viewing, each show is limited to 250 attendees. Two shows at 7 and 8:15 p.m. Tickets $14.95 to $19.95.

Thursday, Sept. 6

‘Drag 101’ – After a four judge pass on “America’s Got Talent,” Delighted Tobehere makes her San Diego debut at Martinis Above Fourth. In “DRAG 101,” Delighted Tobehere will leave nothing to the imagination as she reveals all of drag’s best-kept secrets. She’ll pull from more than 17 years of experience to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the world of drag. Personal stories, gossip, pro tips, how-tos, audience participation, side-splitting comedy, and 100 percent live singing entertainment. 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and seating. $25 reserved seating; $20 per person food/drink minimum. 3940 Fourth Ave.

South Bay Pride Business Mixer – Enjoy food, drink, networking and celebrate South Bay sponsors at the Taste of Salt Vintage Ship in Chula Vista. No charge. Donations accepted for the South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival. 604 Marina Parkway, Chula Vista. bit.ly/2w5p0gd

Saturday, Sept. 8

South Bay Pride – The South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival is back, bigger and better than ever. Join the free community PRIDE event with great food, spirits, music, art and beach side activities. Bring your chairs and spend a day at Bayside Park, Chula Vista, while showing support to the South Bay LGBTQ+ community. There’s a full day of entertainment with headliners RuPaul’s Ongina with the Divas, INGENUE, The Social Animal, San Diego Drag Kings, Rhythm Turner, Karina Frost & the Banduvloons, Network and more. Free. 999 Bayside Parkway, Chula Vista.

September Soiree – The San Diego Human Dignity Foundation (SDHDF) has supported the San Diego LGBTQ+ community for more than 20 years. Join the SDHDF in celebrating its history as it looks into the future becoming a San Diego Live Well Partner. Enjoy appetizers and light refreshments while learning about its programs and initiatives and hear from its dedicated grantees and fiscal agent groups. 6–8 p.m. Saffron & Sage, 2555 State St. Unit 101. Free event. RSVP.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Bull in a China Shop’ – Diversionary Theatre announces the first show in its 33rd season, the San Diego premiere of “Bull in a China Shop,” directed by Bryna Turner. Set at the dawn of the 20th century, “Bull in a China Shop” traces the true story of Mary Woolley and her partner as they set out to revolutionize women’s education and electrify the suffrage movement. This show runs through Oct. 14 with Opening Night on Sept. 22. Performances run Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$55. 4545 Park Blvd. Suite 101.

Friday, Sept. 14

Swoop Freestyle FAI – World Championships Swoop Freestyle is the latest extreme sport and the only parachuting event to take place within major cities worldwide, bringing the action straight to people’s doorstep. Swoop Freestyle FAI World Championships 2018 marks the second year of the innovative and multi award winning international sports format.

Following up on the first leg of the world championships in Copenhagen, we meet in San Diego – second and final leg of the world championships

– Training and Swoop Night Lights Friday September 14th, Qualifying and Finals Saturday September 15th

– Location: Embarcadero Marina Park, Port of San Diego, San Diego USA

– 18 parachute pilots from 12 countries

– This marks the first international step for the Swoop Freestyle FAI World Championships platform, from its conception last summer in downtown Copenhagen

– This is where the 2018 world champion will be crowned

With the competition as its centre piece we will provide a weekend of entertainment suitable for the whole family. There will also be water based and land-based activities as well as our usual live musical acts. Make sure you do not miss it! bit.ly/2onMOY

