Calendar: August 17-30, 2018

Friday, Aug. 17

Volunteers needed – Honor the AIDS Quilt at the LGBTQ+ exhibit at the San Diego History Center. As part of the LGBTQ+ SD exhibit at the San Diego History Center, a 12-by-12-foot section of the AIDS Quilt is on display. As part of the arrangement with The Names Project, the section is required to have a person to stay by and be present while the section is on display during the time the History Center is open to the public.

The History Center is having difficulty getting volunteers to commit. Perhaps you can commit to a few hours every week? To find out what days, hours or times are required, contact Alison Hendrickson at the History Center for more information. (ahendrickson@sandiegohistory.org) Shifts are available during its open hours, which is seven days a week between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. This also requires evening hours as needed for events. The day is split into two 3.5-hour shifts (10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 1:30–5 p.m.). You may sign up for August shifts here:

‘Appy Hour’ – Join Vom Fass Hillcrest for its first Appy Hour with resident cooking expert Lisa Nye. She will be making three different appetizers and demonstrate how you can easily make them at home. Each appetizer will be paired with a wine or cocktail (your choice) that compliments the flavor of the dish. It’s Happy Hour where you eat a little, drink a little, learn a little, and have a great time. 6:30–8 p.m. $25. 1050 University Ave. E-103.

Grand Opening – Celebrate the Grand Opening of Babycakes’ new bakery and sales storefront. Think happy clowns, a do-it-yourself sprinkle station, rainbow unicorns, tasty treats and sweet giveaways. 2315 Reo Drive. Free.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Author to hit Hillcrest – Hosted by Manfest, 13 Red Media Ltd — parent company of Helix Studios, known for the hottest models and videos — released the first novel in their new Rise Up series on July 19. Rise Up is a new series of adult novels that illuminates pivotal moments in the lives of LGBTQ youth. Each novel features a fresh protagonist and his experience navigating the ups and downs of adulthood. In “His Own Way Out,” Blake Mitchell knows a bit about enough things and a lot about a few. While the Kentucky teenager is unsure of which direction to take in life, he’s aware the road he’s on is a direct route to desolation. Being outed as bisexual in the “Bluegrass State” is alienating, and the events to follow are worse. Free event. 1295 University Ave.

Casino Night – Don’t miss The Center’s fourth annual Casino Night, a fun-filled evening of mock gaming with food, drink (the oh-so-popular bourbon bar), live music, a silent auction with truly fabulous prizes. $125 (all ticket proceeds go toward The Center’s community programs) Private residence in Rancho Santa Fe. Address provided upon ticket purchase.

Sunday, Aug. 19

Come sing with us – The San Diego Women’s Chorus (SDWC) begins its 2018-19 singing season. Interested community members are invited to learn more about participation at the Fall 2018 New Member Orientation and Info Session at the SDWC rehearsal space located at Mission Hills United Church of Christ. SDWC is a non-audition, lesbian-identified community chorus that welcomes members from the vastly diverse LGBTQ and straight-ally communities. SDWC welcomes all woman-identified, gender-nonconforming, and transgender individuals as members. Interested new members should RSVP to membership@sdwc.org to reserve their space. 4–7 p.m. 4070 Jackdaw St. sdwc.org

Frontrunners AFC Half Marathon – Gay for Good San Diego (G4G) is partnering with San Diego Frontrunners to hand out water at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Elm Street in Bankers Hill. Tasks include set up, passing out water and sports drinks. RSVP to Dave Weir at dweir@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Out4MentalHealth ­— The #Out4MentalHealth Project, San Diego LGBT Community Center, and San Diego Pride all invite you to learn to construct and facilitate bisexual+ discussion groups. This training is an excellent opportunity for service providers, group facilitators, therapists and counselors, and people working and volunteering for LGBTQ community organizations. Free. 3–5 p.m. 3909 Centre St.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

The Merrow – Micah Schnabel, Drew Smith (of The Rough) and Coretracks. Showtime 9 p.m. $8. 1271 University Ave.

LGBTQ Professionals – As a community, we are stronger together and networking with other LGBT professionals is a great way to build business connections and friendships. Join LGBTQ Professionals for this networking event at Two Seven Eight. 7–9 p.m. 3687 Fifth Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 23

LGBTQ author – In conjunction with its newest exhibition “LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs,” The San Diego History Center is hosting LGBTQ+ author Gregory Hinton, creator and producer of “Out West,” an acclaimed museum program series devoted to illuminating the history and culture of LGBT communities in the America. The evening includes a light reception and cash bar. West. 6–8 p.m. $15 general public, $10 members.

Ink & Gear – Ink & Gear Social at the Eagle San Diego. No cover. $2.50 domestic drafts. 3040 North Park Way.

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ – Returning to San Diego as part of a new North American tour at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Hailed by critics as “bigger and better than ever before,” this production by Cameron Mackintosh features exciting special effects, the legendary chandelier, new scenic and lighting designs, staging and choreography. Runs through Sept. 2. Tickets start at $31. 1100 Third Ave.

Friday, Aug. 24

The Red Dress Swap – By popular demand, the Red Dress Party San Diego team presents The Red Dress Swap, inviting you to bring last year’s little red number and swap it out for a fab new frock. Red dresses are available for purchase starting at $25. Donate a wearable red dress, then you’ll get $10 off a new dress. Discounted tickets for the Red Dress Party San Diego will also be available. 6–9 p.m. Urban MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave.

San Diego Kings Club – Summer is winding down, but the boys are still heating up the stage. Come out and join all your favorites for your longest running drag king show in North America. OG Rudy Ramrod, Spicy Smokey Gonzalez, swivel hips Tony Technique and the many faces of Sammy Evil are ready to entertain. Special guest Ophelia Nightbird. 8 p.m. $7 door charge. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Whiskey Around the World – Come taste the best whiskeys from small distilleries around the world. We will sample American, Irish and Scotch whiskies as well as a few of our newest international whiskies. Food pairing to go with each tasting. Sign up in store, by phone or online. $40. Vom Fass Hillcrest, 1050 University Ave. E-103.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Sobriety on the Sand – Join Sobriety on the Sand for its annual fundraiser, a three-day celebration of sobriety, unity and end-of-summer fun launching in San Diego Sept. 21–23 at the Marina Village and Dana Hotel on Mission Bay. The fundraiser will be held at AxeVentures in North Park. Money raised helps fund the event in September and at least 25 scholarships go toward men experiencing financial hardship. 4–8 p.m. $12. 4575 30th St.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Sing with the Band – The Rail presents Sing with the Band Karaoke Night. No cover. 10 p.m. to close. 3796 Fifth Ave.

— Calendar compiled by Albert H. Fulcher. For calendar events, please send to albert@sdcnn.com