Calendar: Dec. 22, 2017 – Jan. 4, 2018

Friday, Dec. 22

Dick the Halls: Kick off your Christmas weekend with a San Diego Kings Club Holiday Show! It’s not Santa’s usual elves but definitely some of his favorites and you can see who’s been naughty or nice while they rock the house and dick the halls. $5 gets you in and there will be door prizes for some lucky guests. 7–9:30 p.m., Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BgrD3p

Onesie wonderland and snow party: Gossip Grill will deck the halls with this Winter Wonderland Onesie Party. Throw on your favorite onesie or PJs — and receive no cover and half off your first drink, then head to the dance floor where DJ Kinky Loops will be spinning for the festivities. A snow machine will help blanket the bar in holiday magic every hour starting at 8 p.m. Drink specials to keep you warm. Cover begins at 10 p.m. 8 p.m.–2 a.m., Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2yZn3Aq

Paris’ ‘Home for the Holidays’ show: This longtime Hillcrest holiday tradition continues with blessings and a familiar face, host Paris Sukomi Max. Join her and a cast of fabulous entertainers — Cassidy Richards, Lolita VonTease, Kickxy Vixen-Styles, and Keex Rose — to get you and yours ready to be home for the holidays. Doors open at 7 p.m., with some complimentary refreshments; the show starts at 8 p.m. Use your desktop computer and choose your preferred seat on the seating map. Tickets: $20 (tables); $15 (seated); $12 (standing). 8-10 p.m. Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2Bgxm9m

Saturday, Dec. 23

Queen Nation rocks Pala Casino: Take a break from holiday shopping and hit up Pala Casino for some table fun and a ticket for Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury. Formed in 2004, Queen Nation has performed all over the world. For more info, visit queennation.com. 8-11 p.m. Pala Casino, 11154 Highway 76 in Pala. bit.ly/2BgHNJW

SPOTLIGHT Unwrapped: Join in on this fun drag experience and talent competition show that will be giving back this holiday season with a raffle, drink specials for you and entertainment by your favorite queens. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., but get there early for great seats and drink specials the first half hour. 7-10 p.m., Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2oPqvOf



Sunday, Dec. 24: CHRISTMAS EVE

Christmas Eve Sunday Brunch: Celebrate with family and friends at this intimate French bistro in Hillcrest with a special a la carte menu. Learn more about their brunch in our cover story on page 1. 10 a.m.–3 p.m., La Bonne Table, 3696 Fifth Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BNe2Qv

Monday, Dec. 25: CHRISTMAS DAY

Christmas Day at The Del: Celebrate Christmas on the West Coast with a holiday feast in the oceanfront Ballroom or iconic Crown Room. Guests will feast at an elegant holiday buffet decked with classic trimmings and gourmet surprises. Enjoy live music, spectacular décor and ocean views (from the ballroom only) and more. Visit bit.ly/2iAKi1o to reserve your spot. Note: The Del’s holiday events are reservation only and must be prepaid. Self-parking $5 for up to three hours with validation. 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave. in Coronado. bit.ly/2CI8e7H

Tuesday, Dec. 26

‘Motown: The Musical’: The true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to a heavyweight music mogul. He launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Enjoy classic songs such as “My Girl” and“ Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and experience the story behind the music. All audiences (ages 10 and up). Broadway San Diego at the San Diego Civic Theatre, 3666 Fourth Ave. in Downtown. bit.ly/2CG0CCR

Sisters’ Saturnalia: The San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence invite you to participate in their annual meeting and winter celebration. Celebration; recognition; inspiration; perhaps a libation! They gather together to celebrate the work they accomplished in 2017, recognize outstanding organizations and individuals, and inspire themselves and others. All this with a nosh and a drink or two. 7-10 p.m., Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BhemI1

Thursday, Dec. 28

San Diego International Auto Show: Hosted by Alfa Romeo USA, this annual four-day automobile show features more than 400 of the latest model cars, SUVs, trucks, electric and autonomous vehicles, and more; a dozen different test drive opportunities; exotic cars; automotive products; exhibitor booths; and more. Tickets $15 (adult), $11 (children), $12 (senior and military). Show runs through Jan. 1. Times vary, today 10 a.m.– 9 p.m. San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive in Downtown. bit.ly/2BNVa45

Frozen Fairgrounds at Del Mar: San Diego sometimes makes it hard to get into the holiday spirit, with people wearing shorts and T-shirts. Del Mar Fairgrounds has the answer — visit their holiday event, Frozen Fairgrounds — with two covered outdoor ice skating rinks: the Community Rink, which gives you plenty of room for epic twirls and spins or graceful/ungraceful falls; or the NHL Rink, where you can tear up the ice just like a pro hockey player, then shoot pucks at numerous interactive skill zones or just hang out at the onsite concession stand or lounge area. Ticket includes skate rentals and an all-day skating pass. Noon – 10 p.m. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. in Del Mar. bit.ly/2oQADGI

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade: The scenic bayside streets of Downtown will come alive with the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by National Funding. This annual family event brings together world-class marching bands, floats, drill teams and a procession of enormous balloons. With more than 100,000 patrons expected, grandstand seats at the television broadcast area are suggested. These seats can be reserved and are the best seat in the house, where parade entries will perform as they march by. Limited number of seats available, $22 each, in advance ($25 day of, if available). Accessible seating is also available. SDCCU Holiday Bowl Day event timeline: Solar Turbines 5K, 9:45 a.m.; Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade, 10 a.m.; Battle of the Bands at Broadway Pier, 11:45 a.m. and the SDCCU Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium), 6 p.m. kickoff. Free. 10-11:30 a.m., Embarcadero in Downtown. bit.ly/2D4evvs

Friday, Dec. 29

San Diego International Auto Show: Hosted by Alfa Romeo USA, this annual four-day automobile show features more than 400 of the latest model cars, SUVs, trucks, electric and autonomous vehicles, and more; a dozen different test drive opportunities; exotic cars; automotive products; exhibitor booths; and more. Tickets $15 (adult), $11 (children), $12 (senior and military). Show runs through Jan. 1. Times vary, today 10 a.m.– 9 p.m. San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive in Downtown. sdautoshow.com

Rich’s Massive Weekend: Party all weekend long heading into New Year’s with a three-day pass for Rich’s Massive weekend party. Guaranteed entry, front of line for Electro POP with John Joseph on Friday; Euphoria with a live performance by DEV on Saturday including after-hours till 4 a.m.; and NYE Massive with after-hours till 4 a.m., cash drop, and a hosted Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets $44.28. Rich’s Nightclub,1051 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2kmKL5m

Saturday, Dec. 30

Whiskies around the World: Come join Colleen and Jay, to taste the best whiskeys which come from small distilleries around the world. Samples include American, Irish and Scotch whiskies as well as a few of their newest international whiskies. Food pairings will be available to go with each tasting. Tickets $35. 6:30–8 p.m. VomFass, 1050 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BJJH5w

Sunday, Dec. 31: NEW YEARS EVE

NYE morning yoga on Sunset Cliffs: Prepare for your New Year’s Eve fun by exhaling 2017 and inhaling 2018 and getting centered with a vinyasa flow and yoga, overlooking the ocean at Sunset Cliffs. All levels are welcome, especially new yoga enthusiasts! Bring a towel or blanket for under your mat, water, a sweater in case it gets cold and an open mind. Message organizers with any questions. Note: If you are a new student, please sign our waiver before class bit.ly/yogajawnwaiverEB. Free, but donations accepted (hugs count). 11 a.m.–12 p.m. hosted by Yoga Jawn, 1253 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. in Ocean Beach. bit.ly/2yZfjyr

On With The Show IV: Enchanted Carnivàle: Fourth annual New Year’s Eve event with three venues, a huge music lineup, dinner show, raffles and more. This show will take you back to the traveling carnivals from the 1920s and ’30s.

Three venues: The Big Top, with circus acts and roaming entertainment, DJs, dancing and surprises; The Hall of Illusions, where you’ll think you’ve wandered into the supernatural; The Odditorium, with its musical electricity and peculiarities in the legendary Mississippi Ballroom. Drink tickets are available for pre-purchase in bundles of 10. Exclusive dinner show in The Odditorium also available for $60, 6–9 p.m. 21 and up. For dinner reservations, contact bill@lafayettehotelsd.com. Overnight rooms available. 8 p.m.–2 a.m. Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park. bit.ly/2BBOkMs

Rich’s Massive NYE: Party the end of 2017 away at Rich’s with DJ K-Dwift, DJ Cross, DJ Hektik, then after-hours till 4 a.m. with DJ dirtyKurty, $1,000 cash drop and a hosted Champagne toast at midnight. 9 p.m.–4 a.m. 21 and up. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2kmKL5m

Martinis Above Fourth NYE: Emile Welman’s New Year’s Eve spectacular includes a high energy evening of jazz and hip-hop fusion paying tribute to the American songbook while reinventing with his own style. $125 includes four-course prix fixe menu and Champagne toast at midnight. 8 p.m.–1 a.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2kmM4kM

Monday, Jan. 1: NEW YEAR’S DAY