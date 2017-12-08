Calendar: Dec. 8 – 21, 2017

Friday, Dec. 8

Lesbian caregivers support group: Hosted by Anita, this is the first of hopefully many more meetings for those caring for an elderly parent, partner, relative, friend or adult child. Caregiving can be a rocky experience; join others in sharing your wisdom, challenges, tips and resources in a caring and friendly space. 7–8:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2izo4to

Hillcrest Town Council’s annual holiday party: Join the Hillcrest Town Council to their second annual holiday celebration, a casual but festive holiday gathering with no agenda or program just Hillcrest residents and friends, thanks to sponsor UC San Diego Health and Scripps Mercy Hospital. Expect hosted appetizers, drink specials and plenty of holiday cheer for those 21 and up. 6–8 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2izSBHJ

Runnin’ Down a Dream: Presented by KGB, this is a celebration of the life and music of Tom Petty. Since performing at the AXS TV’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands,” the Pettybreakers have played in shows all throughout the U.S., honoring one of America’s finest rock ‘n’ roll icons as they play some of Tom Petty’s classics.

$18 advanced / $20 day of. Doors at 8:00 p.m., show 9 p.m. The Music Box 1337 India St., Little Italy bit.ly/2AZSFvd

Fifth annual Leather Fetish Ball: An evening of fabulous entertainers, choice music and of course, a love for leather. This pansexual event aims to celebrate all genders and sexualities, leather and gear fetishes. Help honor the deeply diverse tribes of San Diego, Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Palm Springs and surrounding cities. The dress code is encouraged, but not mandatory: Leather, Fetish, Military, Uniform, Rubber, Corsets, Pup, Bears Oh My. For further information contact your host Robert Rodriguez, 619-817-9926 $25 9 p.m.–2 a.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2Auk0oz

Saturday, Dec. 9

Home for the holidays: Join The San Diego LGBT Community Center as they gather to celebrate the diverse cultures and traditions within the local LGBT community. Family-friendly and free to all. Come to dance, learn something new and meet new members of your community. For more information contact Sarah Merk-Benitez at smerkbenitez@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077 X214. 5–8 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2iXSoBz

Holiday in the Village: Walk the streets of La Mesa’s historic downtown and enjoy live music and dance, cozy fires, craft vendors, vendors, food, and a kids’ area with holiday movies and activities. Stop in for a one of a kind Santa photo experience as well a one of a kind photo-booth opportunity throughout the day and night. Downtown La Mesa. bit.ly/2BLfEay

A Way With Words: Meet the cohosts of the popular KPBS series, “A Way With Words,” Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett with an afternoon of language-lovers, raffles and supporting KPBS. The Whistle Stop Bar will be donating a portion of their proceeds, and any donations made during the event will be doubled as part of a generous Cornerstone Challenge Grant from Jack and Caroline Raymond. While donations are enthusiastically accepted, there is no cover charge. 4–6 p.m. Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St., South Park. bit.ly/2BRv6SM

Jingle: Join the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus for their annual blockbuster holiday show, “Jingle.” This family-friendly event is filled with traditional holiday favorites like “Silver Bells,” “Joy to the World,” and “Jingle Bells,” and modern classics and holiday humor, soloists and fun skits, including hula dancers with their take on Bing Crosby’s “Mele Kalikimaka” and much more. 8 p.m. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., Downtown. bit.ly/2BQoK65

Sunday, Dec. 10

Walking Tour of San Diego LGBT History: Join Lambda Archives of San Diego with tour guide Walter Meyer, on this historical tour of the gayborhood. This last walking tour of 2017 will include a camera crew with a Google 360-degree street view camera, which will record the tour as participants learn more about the LGBT history of Hillcrest. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Meet up location will be provided upon ticket purchase. Visit bit.ly/2B1IsON

Jingle: Join the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus for a matinee performance of their annual blockbuster holiday show, “Jingle.” This family-friendly event is filled with traditional holiday favorites like “Silver Bells,” “Joy to the World,” and “Jingle Bells,” and modern classics and holiday humor, soloists and fun skits, including hula dancers with their take on Bing Crosby’s “Mele Kalikimaka” and much more. 3 p.m. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., Downtown. bit.ly/2BQoK65

Monday, Dec. 11

YPC Academy info session: Thinking about joining the 2018 YPC Academy class? Come to this important information session to find out if it is the right fit for you. Past Academy graduates, along with YPC Academy staff will be present to answer questions. The YPC Academy helps to expand the ranks of young LGBT leaders that are ready to further equality for our community through board service for a variety of agencies, not-for-profit organizations and government commissions. Approximately 20 candidates will be selected for the 2018 class. Participation in the information session is not a requirement for admission, however those interested in applying are highly encouraged to attend. 6–7 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2B0nT5E

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Holiday Mixer with VomFass: Join the proprietors of VomFass Hillcrest for a Women in Defense (WID) San Diego holiday networking mixer and do some shopping while you are at it. Cost is $25 members / $30 non-members and includes a glass of wine, unlimited tasting of liquors, oils, vinegars, and heavy appetizers. WID San Diego will also be raffling a ticket to WID San Diego Symposium in March 2018. Attendees will receive a 10 percent discount off all purchases. 5–7 p.m. VomFass 1050 University Ave., Suite E103, HUB. bit.ly/2Af6AxI

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Dreamgirls fundraiser for TransFamily Support Services: Join the staff at MO’s for a great night of entertainment with the world-famous Chad Michaels and all the other amazing Dreamgirls. 7 p.m. Urban MO’s 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2iY5TBh

Thursday, Dec. 14

Taste ’n’ Tinis: Hillcrest’s annual “sip, stroll and sample” holiday event returns. Limited to 250 ticketholders, wander and shop throughout Hillcrest with a collectible mini-martini glass and enjoy one of 12 different signature martinis at each participating location. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4-9 p.m. Check in at 535 Robinson Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2j4drCM

Friday, Dec. 15

Toyland — An Exposition of Trans and Nonbinary Artists: A collection of works from local transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists that provides artists, performers and audience members a chance to gather and have a good time while enjoying art. Artists will share about themselves, open mic, music, food, drinks, a fire put and raffle. Free, all ages. 5:30–9 p.m. Helen Knoll Memorial Community Center, 4133 Poplar St., San Diego. bit.ly/2ACC8dD

DIVAS and cosplay: Come celebrate Kickxy Vixen Style’s birthday party, which will be a cosplay extravaganza. San Diego DIVAS showcases local female impersonators and illusionists. 7–10 p.m. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BCQKt4

Saturday, Dec. 16

Flickmas Christmas Party and toy drive: Flicks’ annual toy and blanket drive, benefitting the Warm Smiles Project for children and elderly in Tijuana, Mexico. Come dressed in your best holiday fashion for their annual contest, hosted by Erica Foxx and Frankie Puma at midnight. 9:30 p.m. Flicks, 1017 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2A73XOl

Sunday, Dec. 17

46th annual San Diego Parade of Lights: A time-honored tradition of the San Diego boating community, sponsored by the Port of San Diego. This year’s theme is “Arrgh, A Pirate’s Christmas,” and participating boats will be adorned accordingly. Parade begins in Shelter Island (5:30 p.m.), proceeds past Harbor Island (6 p.m.), the Embarcadero (6:30 p.m.), Seaport Village (7 p.m.), the Pier at Cesar Chavez Park (7:30 p.m.), and ends at Coronado Ferry Landing (8 p.m.). Times are approximate. bit.ly/2AFlASt

Holiday Bingo Blowout: Come raise money for the Gossip Grill softball team so they can attend the Sin City Classic tournament and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with bingo and great prizes. 3–5:30 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2kxC4bd

Monday, Dec. 18

San Diego County LGBTQ Latinx Coalition: Join queer, transgender, bisexual, lesbian, and gay Latinx community members, activists and leaders from across San Diego County as they work to enhance the capacity of the community’s ability to build a movement and mobilize. Goal is to strengthen the educational, health, cultural, civic, political, and economic power of our LGBTQ Latinx community and the region. Bilingual, beverages and light food provided. Questions and info contract Carolina Ramos at cramos@thecentersd.org . 6–7:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2AEtg9G

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Painting and Vino: Couples painting night, where two canvases, painted individually, will connect to create one painting, “Sandy Claws,” a character from Tim Burton’s “Nightmare before Christmas,” with master artist Erica Botelho will give couples step-by-step instructions to complete the paintings. All supplies included. 6–9 p.m. Little Italy’s Loading Dock, 2400 Kettner Blvd., #10, Little Italy. bit.ly/2j2Gzdy

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Howl-a-day party and pet food drive: Calling all pups, pets and handlers for a pup play demo and open mat session for those who wish to play. DJ, mosh pit, quiet zone, photo booth and more. Those without gear are welcome to attend in jeans and T-shirts, but no boots or hard-soled shoes on the mats. $5 cover or free entry with a pet food donation for PAWS San Diego. 21 and up. Open to all pets and handler types and anyone who loves and supports pet play regardless of gender, orientation, or experience level. 8 p.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2AWQCaO

Thursday, Dec. 21