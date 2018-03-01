Calendar: Feb. 16 – March 1, 2018

Friday, Feb. 16

SDPix presents Top of the Bay: Enjoy amazing views and first-rate entertainment at The Porto Vista. Top of the Bay is the original LGBT happy hour and it embodies the San Diego spirit. Social hour at 6 p.m. Rotating DJ performances 7–10 p.m. Free roundtrip shuttle between Porto Vista and Rich’s, with free entry into Rich’s until midnight. Porto Vista Hotel Rooftop, 1835 Columbia St. Little Italy. portovistasd.com.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Hillcrest Classic Car Show: Every third Saturday of the month, Great Autos of Yester-year — the largest LGBT car club on the West Coast with almost 1,000 members — will bring at least 20 car collectors to share their love of cars with the public and oth-er members. To learn more about Great Autos of Yesteryear, visit greatautos.org. Free. 1–4 p.m. Normal Street under the Hillcrest Pride Flag. bit.ly/2C0Wj8I

Lesbian Dance & Lip Sync: Hosted by Sally Hall, this fun event will feature a lipsync battle before the dance from 6–7 p.m. then DJ Fariba returns to spin for the rest of the evening. It’s Sally Hall’s birthday and she’ll be providing light desserts. These dances repeat monthly and are a little different every month. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BYQLM0

Sunday, Feb. 18

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at an urban wine bar. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Admission $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine not included, no food menu available but okay to bring outside food. Tonight’s art selection is “Ocean Beach Pier.” 21 and up. 1–4 p.m. at Gianni Buonomo Vinters, 4836 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. bit.ly/2o7tQ7

Tantrums & Tiaras All Stars: Some of your favorite contestants are back with a new cast of characters for Tantrums and Tiaras: Battle of the Bar Queens all stars edi-tion, to battle for the crown. Hosted by the always fabulous Babette Schwartz, you’ll be laughing nonstop. Watch a bunch of “queens” — with little to no experience in drag — try to strut around the stage in stilettos and not fall over. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. North Park. bit.ly/2BZPBzE

Monday, Feb. 19

Transgender Coming Out Group: This weekly group supports transgender people in all stages of exploring gender identity. Open to transgender women and men, gen-derqueer/gender non-conforming people, people who are intersex and those question-ing their gender identity. Significant others, friends, family and allies are welcome to attend with their transgender loved ones. 7–8:30 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Email trans@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x109 or visit thecentersd.org.

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this easy-going cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Hillcrest Comedy Night with Jaleesa Johnson: Come celebrate a night of comedic diversity with locally-acclaimed stand-up comedian Jaleesa Johnson (Buzzfeed, San Diego Pride Festival), with special performances by Cameron Frost, Raul Zambrano, Pallavi Gunalan, Connor McSpad-den and headliner James Schrader, the 2017 winner of San Diego’s funniest person contest. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CQp6u7

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Film — ‘Jawbreaker’: Join FilmOut San Diego for their monthly screening in Febru-ary of this smash cult film, when an exclusive clique of teenage socialites accidentally murders their best friend, Liz (Charlotte Ayanna), on the morning of her birthday, the three girls responsible conspire to hide the truth. Directed by Darren Stein (G.B.F.) who will be in attendance for a Q&A. With Pam Grier, Rose McGowan, Carol Kane, William Katt, Jeff Conaway, Marilyn Manson and The Donnas. 87 minutes, Rated R. Trailer at bit.ly/2o7HqIn. 7–9:30 p.m. at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DFy6VV

Thursday, Feb. 22

Women in Leadership Forum: Presented by the Women’s Museum of California and hosted by Mister A’s Restaurant, enjoy tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, and refreshments while hearing various powerful speakers and Sen. Toni G. Atkins honor Adama Iwu, who exposed a culture of inequality at the California state Capitol and one of Time Magazine’s “Silence Breakers.” Valet parking $12; street parking availanle. 6–9 p.m. Mister A’s is located on 12th floor, 2550 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2o1KUwQ.

RuPaul’s All Stars Viewing Party: Tonight is the kickoff of VH1’s big hit “RuPaul’s All Stars, Season 3.” MO’s will stream it on all their screens with your hosts, Chad Michaels, Glitz Glam and Paris Quion. Arrive by 7 p.m. to get dance floor seating to watch on the big screen. 8 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CWU2eX

Barbie Z’s Dollhouse: Barbie invites you into her dollhouse in the month of love. Her “dolls of the month” are Felipe Velazquez-Coronado; Bebe Gunn; Michael Smeltzer; Evelyn Rose; Remington Scott Kienbusch; Miriam T; and Phanta Z Debbie Debbo Sanders. Sponsored by Hillcrest Social. No cover. 8–11 p.m. #1 Fifth Avenue, 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2EoO1VF

Friday, Feb. 23

The Resizters live at Gossip Grill: Come hear The Resizters as they sing their songs of protest and peace with front woman Stacey back at the helm. This is a happy hour show, so bring your chips. Hard start and end times so don’t be late! Stick around afterward for the San Diego Drag Kings at 8 p.m. $5 cover. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CnwU4P

Saturday, Feb. 24

Tour of Scotland: Take a “tour” with Colleen and Jay as they bring the tastes of different regions of Scotland to be considered and compared by all who attend. Sample and discuss rare and small batch Scotches in a convivial atmosphere. They have some new selections that they are excited to share! Food will also be provided. 6:30–8 p.m. Vom Fass, 1050 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2EGTSZR

Film – ‘How to Steal a Million’: Forget Valentine’s Day? Bring your valentine for a classic film presented at an outdoor viewing space in a reserved seat under the stars for the 50th anniversary of the suspenseful comedy, “How to Steal a Million,” with Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole. 127 minutes. Films start at 8 p.m. $16–$19. Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Sunday, Feb. 25

YPC’s February Social – Karaoke: This month, Sunday Funday means karaoke at The Hive. Room for 30 people, lots of food and drink, and plenty of fun, with pool tables and arcade games. Must register. New people are always welcome at YPC (Young Professionals Council) events! If you don’t know anyone in YPC yet, we promise you will within 10 minutes of arriving! 1–3 p.m. Hive, 4428 Convoy St. Suite 100, Clairemont Mesa bit.ly/2HhK0nX

Dragalicious Gospel Brunch at Lips: Join Sister Nun-of-the-Above (Tootie) and the Sis-ters of Sequin for a church session that is done correctly. For just $19.95 you get an entrée, sides, unlimited mimosas, champage, bloodys and a dragalicious drag show. First seating between 11–11:30 a.m., second seating at 1:30 p.m. $5 cover. Reserva-tions required. 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2xsplvl or lipssd.com.

Monday, Feb. 26

San Diego Pride annual meeting: Join San Diego Pride’s board, staff and volunteers for their annual meeting. Agenda includes a discussion of their year in review, a high-light of upcoming events, and the introduction of San Diego Pride’s new Pride execu-tive director. 6–7 p.m. The San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2nXJF1O

RuPaul’s Drag Race Trivia: Start those engines kittens! Mariam T hosts this monthly trivia event. If this season of All Stars has you wanting more, you’re in luck. We’re testing your knowledge of the best show on earth – RuPaul’s Drag Race. Questions about every season including All Stars. To pre-register your teams for an extra five points, visit urbanmos.com/trivia. 7–10 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2AOe3iC

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Turn-back Tuesdays: Join your host, Paris Sukomi Max, for an evening of retro games and drag — the best of ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Seatings between 7 and 7:30 p.m. $5 cover, $15 food minimum per person. Reservations required. 7–10 p.m. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. bit.ly/2myZBWM

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Buddy Holly Review: This show captures all the excitement of the music created in the garage behind Buddy’s house in Lubbock, Texas. The Buddy Holly Review gives a blistering rendition of some of rock’s greatest songs, “That’ll Be the Day, “Peggy Sue,” “Not Fade Away,” “Oh Boy,” etc. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. Hillcrest. bit.ly/2EHl7n1

Thursday, March 1

RuPaul’s All Stars Viewing Party: VH1’s big hit “RuPaul’s All Stars,” is back with sea-son 3 and MO’s will stream it on all their screens with your hosts, Chad Michaels, Glitz Glam and Paris Quion. Arrive by 7 p.m. to get dance floor seating to watch on the big screen. 8 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CWU2eX.t