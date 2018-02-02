Calendar: Feb. 2 – Feb. 15, 2018

Friday, Feb. 2

Film: ‘Barbarella’: Jane Fonda’s sci-fi space opera, “Barbarella,” is Landmark Hillcrest’s classic film for February. Fonda plays an astronaut from the 41st century sent into space with a blind guardian angel, played by John Phillip Law. It’s way out there, for sure. Four showings: 2:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. bit.ly/2G7dww9

Saturday, Feb. 3

Being Brave Together – Transgender leaders retreat: Transfaith, a national multi-tradition, multi-racial, multi-gender nonprofit led by transgender people, supports transgender spiritual/cultural workers and their leadership in community by working closely with many allied organizations, secular, spiritual, and religious, transgender-led and otherwise. Believing that the experiences, spiritual vitality, and leadership of people of transgender experience make our communities stronger and more vibrant, the nonprofit brings people together to develop conversation, strategy, and community.. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. MCC, 2633 Denver St., Bay Park. bit.ly/2rxn3cv

Comedy – Sandra Valls and Jennie McNulty: These uber-funny girls are together for two shows in one night in North Park. Sandra performs in two Showtime hit comedy specials, “The Latin Divas of Comedy” and “Pride: LGBT Comedy Slam!” and voted one of Curve Magazine’s top 10 funniest lesbian comics. Jennie McNulty is one of the premiere comedians in the country as proclaimed by the New England Blade. The Examiner called her an “infectiously energetic, remarkably deft comic with a warm disarming style and some of the best improv skills in the business.” And Curve Magazine rates her among the top 10 lesbian comics. Her playfully sarcastic style is sure to win you over and most definitely make you laugh. Come early; music will open up the evening at 4 p.m. for early ticket holders. First show is at 5 p.m., with a second show at 7 p.m. Torque Moto Café, 3604 30th St., North Park. Tickets are $27 at bpt.me/3232396. (Note: use the drop-down menu to choose the 7 p.m. show). bit.ly/2n4rAyy

Winter Celebration Open House: Celebrate winter with the owners of Vom Fass with an all-day and evening party. Raffle prizes, gifts with purchase, appetizers and more. From noon–5 p.m. enjoy winter fare and mulled spiced wine samples; stay from 5–7 p.m. for a cocktail party with appetizers, wine and winter cocktail samples. Noon–7 p.m. VomFass, 1050 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DDw9JD

Film – ‘Harold and Maude’: The iconic 1970s movie is the Ken Cinema’s classic film for February. It’s just here for one day with four showings: 2:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 4061 Adams Ave., Kensington. bit.ly/2FiekwH

Sunday, Feb. 4

Gossip Super Bowl party: Join the girls of Gossip for a Super Bowl party with the big game on all TVs, including a large projector screen on the patio with the sound on. Extended happy hour until the end of the game. Shot specials after each score. Special Super Bowl food menu so come cheer on your favorite team. Immediately following the game, DJ Kinky Loops will be dropping the beat to heat up the dance floor. 2–7 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2F4Birm

MO’s Super Bowl party: Watch the game on their giant screen with hot shot boys, food and drink specials and sound on all 25 TVs throughout the entire restaurant. Reserve a table for the ultimate in game watching.

Sit on the dance floor: $25 for a table of four, $50 for a table of four, plus eight big Bud Lights for the table. $150 for a table of four with bottle service. 3–9 p.m. Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BnpgXN

Monday, Feb. 5

Mobile medical unit at The Center: The Family Health Centers of San Diego mobile medical unit will be located in the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s parking lot every Monday from 3–7 p.m. Services include basic primary care, immunizations, PEP & PrEP (through Rx), STD screening and treatment, chest/breast cancer screening, family planning, pap smears, pregnancy testing, hormone therapy, and sick and well visits. To make an appointment, call 619-692-2077 ext. 208. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. thecentersd.org.

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this easygoing cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Free legal clinic – name and gender-marker changes: Hosted by ProjectTRANS at The Center, meet with attorneys and law students who can provide assistance and guidance filling out the forms required to apply for a court order necessary to change your name and/or gender marker on birth certificates and other official documents. Sponsored by Pride Law at University of San Diego School of Law, Tom Homann LGBT Law Association and The Center. Appointment times are 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. To schedule, email TransClinic.SanDiego@gmail.com. Walk-ins based on availability. Repeats monthly; March 6 and April 3. 6:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DBFrpn

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Thursday, Feb. 8

A Night with Janis Joplin: San Diego is invited to share an evening celebrating the woman with the unmistakable voice and raw emotion who exploded onto the music scene in 1967 as the queen of rock and roll. Experience a tribute to the must-see headliner in the hit musical that includes a live on-stage band, A Night with Janis Joplin.

Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” this sensational show is a musical journey celebrating Joplin and her biggest musical influences — icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock and roll’s greatest legends.

8 p.m. Historic Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., Downtown. bit.ly/2rQmJpw

GGG Games and Trivia: Join Men @ The Center for February’s GGG. Everyone is welcome for an evening of Live Team Trivia, board games, pizza, drinks, snacks and socializing. Hundreds of board games available to choose from, or bring your own.

A donation of $5 to support men’s programming at The Center. For more information, contact Benny Cartwright at 619-692-2077 x106 or email outreach@thecentersd.org. 6–8:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2n5bEff

The Tammie Brown Show: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Tammie Brown makes her MA4 debut with an evening of original music, sing-along entertainment and Tammie’s signature brand of jokes. Enjoy unique humor from Planet Tammie, with musical accompanist Michael J. Catti. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rFwJ4J

Thursday, Feb. 8

Out at The Globe – ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’: Out at the Globe is an evening for gay and lesbian theater lovers and the whole LGBT community. This pre-show event takes place in the Craig Noel Garden, just steps away from your theater seats, includes three drinks from the wine and martini bar, appetizers, and a pre-show mixer. Special guest, actor Christian Conn, will give attendees the inside scoop on working with the distinguished and accomplished cast, and what it’s like to play one of Oscar Wilde’s most unforgettable characters, the witty and stylish Algernon Moncrieff. Everyone’s welcome – bring your valentine. Just $24 per person in addition to theater tickets. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2E8r2Pt

‘RuPaul’s All Stars’ viewing party: The queens are back! MO’s will stream it on all their screens with your hosts Chad Michaels, Glitz Glam and Paris Quion. Arrive by 7 p.m. to get dance floor seating to watch on the big screen. 8 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CWU2eX

Black Light party: Hosted by LE Parties, black lights come alive at Flicker with DJ John Joseph and his go-go boys. Get ready to kick off Mardi Gras weekend with some giveaways and also some drink specials. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Flicks, 1017 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2Bpw5rG

Friday, Feb. 9

Film – ‘Pretty Woman’ under the stars: Come view this iconic fun love story at a private table out under the stars with your favorite person. Repeats Saturday, Feb. 10. 8–10:15 p.m. Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. bit.ly/2Bony8B

Queer Girls Valentine Weekend: Skyler Madison will be headlining the next QueerGirl party for Valentine’s Day weekend with a ’90s-heartthrob theme. The party starts at 9 p.m. (but come early) and will include go-go girls, San Diego and LA’s top female DJs (DJ Heabnasty is opening), valentine-themed Jell-O shots, beer pong, Jenga, and other performers. While the event is geared toward queer women, promoters say they are 100 percent inclusive of the entire LGBTQIA+ and heterosexual community! 21 and up, no exceptions. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2F5is32

Saturday, Feb. 10

Valentine’s Day Workshop with Michael Kimmel: As Valentine’s Day approaches, thoughts of (and questions about) love are in the air. Want to learn more about self-love and healthy, loving relationships? Gay San Diego columnist Michael Kimmel is offering a free workshop: “The Art of Loving: Self-Love and Healthy Loving Relationships.” Kimmel will also be giving away a few copies of his book, “The Gay Man’s Guide to Open and Monogamous Marriage.” No RSVP necessary; just show up. Questions? Email Michael at beyondtherapy@cox.net. 1:30–3 p.m. Barnes and Noble, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, San Diego, (619) 667-2870.

Whiskies around the world: Come taste the best whiskeys from small distilleries around the world. Attendees will sample American, Irish and Scotch whiskies as well as a few of Vom Fass’ newest international whiskies. Food pairings with each tasting. No passport required. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Vom Fass, 1050 University Ave., Hillcrest bit.ly/2GbycDk

Sunday, Feb. 11

Tantrums & Tiaras Cabaret Brunch: Cabaret Brunch is back at it again with a new show held in honor of the upcoming Tantrums & Tiaras 2018 All Stars show. This is a fundraiser for the San Diego LGBT Center as well as Tantrums & Tiaras, with performances by Vanity Jones, Kickxy Vixen-Styles, Nina Bel Vande, Evelyn Rose (Michael Smeltzer), and Gossip’s very own Joey Adams as your 2016 Tantrums winner, Marlena Von Tramp. There will also be bingo and trivia and plenty of raffle prizes. Reservations are recommended at joey@gossipcabaret.com. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2F6r49K

Ian & Aaron at Bistro Sixty — The Look of Love: Come join Ian Morton and Aaron Turner for a swinging night of music. They’ll be crooning classic and modern love songs, for a night of romance. Bring your valentine for an evening of love and music. 7–9 p.m. Bistro Sixty & San Diego Desserts, 5987 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa. bit.ly/2DJz5Bi

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Mardi Gras Masquerade: It’s Fat Tuesday so you should be at Rich’s for this night of fun and frolic presented by Le Parties. No cover all night with DJ Vinder and DJ John Joseph on the main dance floor and DJ Moody Rudy in the front room. 21 and up with ID. 10 p.m. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DJK5C1

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wine tasting in Hillcrest: Join Colleen and Jay and Ammunition Wines for a special Valentine’s Day wine tasting. Treat your valentine to a fun wine tasting of all this Sonoma-based winery’s wines; it is their first tasting in San Diego. $5 tasting fee. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Vom Fass, 1050 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DDw9JD

‘The Divine Miss Bette’ at Martinis: Catherine Alcorn is bawdy, brash and just as fabulous as the original Divine Miss M … this is your chance to become intimately acquainted with one of the greatest cabaret performers alive. Trained by the man who discovered Bette Midler, Alcorn will take you on a thrilling ride with Bette’s classics. Bring your valentine. 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2GdXEI5

Thursday, Feb. 15

Monthly Dem meeting: Get involved and join the San Diego Dems for Equality for their monthly meeting. Agenda pending. 7–10 p.m. Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2E4cVL0t

Lana Del Rey in San Diego: Lana Del Rey in concert, with Kali Uchis as the opening act. All ages. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Valley View Casino Center (old Sports Arena), 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District. bit.ly/2DBNEdg