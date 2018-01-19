Calendar: Jan. 19 – Feb. 1, 2018

Friday, Jan. 19

Poster-making party: Bring your poster boards and create your posters for the Women’s March on Saturday. Sponsored by Gossip Grill and Visible Voices, all art supplies will be provided. Drink specials and DJ Autumn will be spinning tunes. 6–9 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DAyxym

Saturday, Jan. 20

San Diego Women’s March — Hear Our Vote: This year’s march will see various groups peacefully marching together to encourage and promote getting out the 2018 mid-term vote. Choose the one that best suits you or just march on your own. Festivities will begin a 10 a.m.–2 p.m. San Diego County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Downtown.

Indivisible #BlueWave2018: Meet at the Indivisible booth and get a blue flag to carry. “The Resistance Family that marches together, creates the blue wave together, turns the county together, and flips Congress together too.” bit.ly/2CLZwFR

Women’s March San Diego: Organizers from last year will reunite to reaffirm their commitment to building a positive and just future for all, and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past year. “We recognize that there is no true peace, freedom, or inclusion without equity for all. Our march will represent voices of resistance aligned with our Unity Principles — ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice.” bit.ly/2B0KHlx

ACLU marchers: Those participating will be offered a limited supply of ACLU of San Diego T-shirts. Make sure you RSVP and tell them your T-shirt size.

bit.ly/2CQ4tNQ. North County March with the NC LGBTQ Resource Center: Meet at Palomar College center stage and look for rainbow and trans flags. Bring your own signs. 11 a.m. Register here bit.ly/2DkbKcm.

Hillcrest Classic Car Show: Every third Saturday of the month, Great Autos of Yesteryear — the largest LGBT car club on the West Coast with almost 1,000 members — will bring at least 20 car collectors together to share their love of cars with the public and other members. To learn more about the club, visit greatautos.org. Free. 1–4 p.m. Normal Street at the Hillcrest Pride Flag. bit.ly/2ms4UIn

Diversity Night with San Diego Gulls: Join the San Diego LGBT Visitor Center, You Can Play and the San Diego Gulls hockey team for their first Diversity Night. The team will be hosting the San Jose Barracudas. A tailgate will start at 5 p.m., and you can watch the team warm up in rainbow jerseys and the official puck drop at 7 p.m. Ticket sales will benefit your hosts. To learn more and get tickets, visit outontheice.com.

People of Color Mixer: Hosted by the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s #BeTheGeneration, Young Professionals Council and Latino Services Center. Join queer, LGB and trans people of color mixing and mingling and enjoying drinks, dancing and more. Partners welcome. 21-and-older. $5 donation. For more information, contact Carolina Ramos at cramos@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077 x108. 6–9 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2mlxGKk

Bingo for the Cockettes: Tantrums and Tiaras is right around the corner and the 2018 Cockettes need to raise a little money, so it’s time to get your Bingo on to help them out. With Glitz Glam as your host, you’ll enjoy plenty of prizes and drink specials. Bingo boards go on sale starting at 12:30 p.m., with games starting at 1 p.m. 12:30–4:30 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2FqXvR5

Vine-yasa: Yoga class with wine: Hosted by Gianni Buonomo Vintners and Yoga Jawn, flow through sun salutations and complete your practice with savasana and wine. Ticket includes an hour-long yoga class and a glass of wine with grapes from the northern regions of the Pacific Northwest that’s been fermented and aged locally in Ocean Beach. $20 in advance (stop by YogaJawn weekly yoga classes at Sunset Cliffs), or $25 at the door. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Gianni Buonomo Vinters, 4836 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. bit.ly/2D23EoQ

Sunday, Jan. 21

Recovery Ride: It is the third year for this fun, charity bike ride through South Bay, which includes three hosted rest stops with cheerleaders, costumes and cupcakes. Ride benefits HIV Funding Collaborative as well as the important programs of Stepping Stone San Diego, which address the HIV needs of LGBT folx in recovery. 7 a.m.–2 p.m. Swiss Park, 2001 Main St., Chula Vista. bit.ly/2mrimLt

‘Sing-along Sound of Music’: Hosted by Choral Consortium of San Diego, this fundraiser not only supports the consortium but allows you to channel your inner Von Trapp family singers. Be part of their first-ever interactive movie-musical adventure with one of the most cherished movies of all time and sing along with “The Sound of Music,” complete with subtitles during the songs. Family-friendly and the perfect after-lunch event in Balboa Park. Run time approximately three hours, with a 15-minute intermission. Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2DiJyEf

Monday, Jan. 22

Mobile medical unit at The Center: The Family Health Centers of San Diego mobile medical unit will be located in the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s parking lot every Monday from 3–7 p.m. Services include basic primary care, immunizations, PEP & PrEP (through Rx), STD screening and treatment, chest/breast cancer screening, family planning, pap smears, pregnancy testing, hormone therapy, and sick and well visits. To make an appointment, call 619-692-2077 ext. 208. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. thecentersd.org.

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this easygoing cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

San Diego Girls of Leather Social: This is a great opportunity in a casual setting and a public place to learn more about SDgoL, meet and get to know SDgoL members and see what we are up to. All are welcome to attend. If you have leather, wear it, but stay street legal. “One of the amazing things about the San Diego Leather Community is the friendships we make, so enjoy good eats, socialize with us, share stories, play games, maybe have a cigar and make memories.” For more info, visit SDgoL.com. 7–9 p.m. Redwing Bar and Grill, 4012 30th St., North Park. bit.ly/2qTW7TW

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at a local winery, where you don’t have to be an artist to have fun and create something special. Admission includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-16-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included, so outside food is OK, but no outside drink. Tonight’s art selection is “Ocean Beach Pier.” 6–9 p.m. Blue Door Winery, 4060 Morena Blvd., Clairemont. bit.ly/1k7cJIg

Thursday, Jan. 25

Art show at #1: Come see the custom, “colorful sparkly creations” of Sergio Cabrera, cohosted by Erik Benson and Kristen Beck of b-squared productions. 7–11 p.m. #1 Fifth Avenue, 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2D7RMlI

‘RuPaul’s All Stars’ Viewing Party: Tonight is the season three kickoff of VH1’s big hit “RuPaul’s All Stars.” MO’s will stream it on all their screens with your hosts Chad Michaels, Glitz Glam and Paris Quion. Arrive by 7 p.m. to get dance floor seating to watch on the big screen. 8 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CWU2eX

Friday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade: The Coalition for Reproductive Justice will not only be celebrating the 45th anniversary of the groundbreaking law, but will also be honoring Dr. Delores Jacobs, CEO of The Center in Hillcrest, with the “Defender of Choice” award for her commitment to issues that intersect with HIV/AIDS, LGBT equality, safe schools, general health care and reproductive health, as well as immigration issues. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Gretchen Sisson, a qualitative sociologist at UC San Francisco, who is researching representations of abortion and reproductive decision-making in popular culture, including film and television. VIP table sponsorship, $2,500; table sponsorship, $1,000; individual tickets, $100. 7:30–9 a.m. The Prado, 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2AKLXEX

North County LGBTQ Resource Center Town Hall: This event is free and for everyone that wants to know more about the work our LGBTQ Center does in North County. Donors, find out how the money is spent; clients, tell them about your experience; volunteers, learn what they accomplish because of your help; elected officials, hear what your constituents have to say. Food and drinks available for those participating. Open to all. 6:30–8:30 p.m. City of Oceanside Public Library, 3861 Mission Ave., Oceanside. bit.ly/2ErgdqE

Saturday, Jan. 27

Volunteer for Build Out: Build Out is a collaboration between San Diego Pride and the local Habitat for Humanity organization to build bridges and homes. Pride volunteers will participate in four locations and with only 60 shifts available, space is limited. Volunteers will receive an official San Diego Pride T-shirt, free lunch, snacks and water throughout the day. Specific details regarding logistics will be provided to registered volunteers as event approaches. To register, visit tiny.cc/BuildOUT. 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. San Diego Pride, 3620 30th St., North Park. bit.ly/2CPs5SM

Knit a cable hat: This class is for advanced beginners who know how to knit and purl with ease; attendees will learn how to knit cables in an adult or children’s size hat in two classes. To prepare, visit link below and download the pattern, familiarize yourself with it and note materials needed. 1–3 p.m., South Park Dry Goods, 3010 Juniper St., Suite A, South Park. bit.ly/2FoNjJd

Sunday, Jan. 28

NOH8 – Open Photo Shoot: Join the #NOH8Worldwide movement in San Diego and add your face to the fight for equal human rights with an official NOH8 digital photograph by Adam Bouska. Wear a plain, white shirt. No reservations needed, but photos are first come, first served and the line moves fast. Those in line by 2 p.m. will be guaranteed a photo. Photos cost $40, with couples and/or groups $25 per person. Those interested in volunteering for the shoot can email info@noh8campaign.com with your contact information and make sure to note which city you’d like to volunteer for. Noon–2 p.m. Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 1047 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. bit.ly/2CPbjmW

Monday, Jan. 29

Final Manic Monday blowout: The Rail will be bidding adieu to their legendary ’80s and ’90s night, Manic Monday, and they plan to go out with a bang. DJ Junior The Discopunk will be on hand all evening to keep the crowd pumped and bartenders will be serving up farewell cocktails. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. thebrassrailsd.com

Harry Potter Trivia Night: Mariam T hosts this monthly trivia gathering and this month’s theme is Harry Potter. It will have you guessing no matter how many books and films you’ve seen. To pre-register for an extra five points, visit urbanmos.com/trivia. 7–9 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2AOe3iC

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Turn-back Tuesdays: Join your host, Paris Sukomi Max, at Lips for an evening of retro games and drag — the best of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Seatings between 7 and 7:30 p.m. $5 cover, $15 food minimum per person. Reservations required. 7–10 p.m. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. bit.ly/2myZBWM

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at a local winery, where you don’t have to be an artist to have fun and create something special. Admission includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-16-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included, but available onsite. No outside food or drink. Tonight’s art selection is “Good Vibrations.” 6–9 p.m. Hotel Indigo Table 509, 509 Ninth Ave., East Village. bit.ly/1k7cJIg

Thursday, Feb. 1

‘RuPaul’s All Stars’ Viewing Party: VH1’s big hit “RuPaul’s All Stars,” is back with season three and MO’s will stream it on all their screens with your hosts, Chad Michaels, Glitz Glam and Paris Quion. Arrive by 7 p.m. to get dance floor seating to watch on the big screen. 8 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CWU2eX

