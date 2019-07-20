Ongoing Events

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ – Take a musical journey through the streets of skid row to a rundown flower shop where a bloodthirsty plant from another world eagerly awaits its next victim. Full of delightfully demented humor, this long-running off-Broadway musical comedy was inspired by Roger Corman’s shockingly schlocky B-movie. Enjoy all the bloody good fun of doo-wop inspired songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me” and “Suddenly, Seymour” with this creepy, campy creature feature … starring some of San Diego’s best musical theater talent! Runs through Aug. 4 at New Village Arts Theatre. $28-$50. 2787 State St., Carlsbad.

bit.ly/2XlbErQ



Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices for this Sept. 14 event. General admission: $60. VIP admission: $160. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2HnWRpr



CityFest Art & Music Festival – San Diego’s ultimate summer art and music festival takes over 5th Avenue from noon until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug, 11 during Hillcrest CityFest! The 36th annual celebration of community spirit features live bands, electric dance music DJ’s, arts, crafts, and food that attracts over 150,000+ visitors from San Diego and Southern California! This is San Diego’s largest and best art and music festival, stretching nearly half a mile in size on over nine city blocks. A grand stage with live music and headliner bands will keep you entertained from noon until 7 p.m., followed by headliner DJ’s and well-known talent. A massive cocktail bar and Miller-Coors Beer Garden featuring Hop Valley Brewing Co.’s Reveal Pale Ale, will keep you hydrated and entertained, and over 250 vendors will give you plenty of shopping opportunities. Located in the colorful and vibrant community of Hillcrest- our quaint shops and restaurants along; Fifth, Robinson, and University avenues will come alive with community spirit, giving you a place to dive into and explore.

bit.ly/2XRWEWz



‘Rock of Ages’ – Journey back to the sexy 1980s era of big: big bands, big egos, big guitar solos and big hair! Aqua Net, Lycra and liquor flow freely on the legendary Sunset Strip rock music scene. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star Drew longs to become the next big thing in music, and longs for fresh-off-the-bus newcomer Sherrie, a Kansas kid with stars in her eyes. This musical comedy lovingly nudges the fashion of the 1980s and features some of the best rock hits from the time with music from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and many more. Runs through Aug. 25. $45. The Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St.

bit.ly/2Y1aDVa



Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live – Tickets are already on sale for the hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy is coming to San Diego on Jan. 25, 2020 with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and the world’s greatest – and only – movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made. Mystery Science Theater 3000 has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed live event. $45.50-$65.50. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2Y3R5ji

Friday, July 19

Kickxy’s Comic-Con Cosplay Battle Extravaganza – During 2019 Comic-Con International, it’s going down. Join at Mo’s Bar and Grill for Kickxy’s Comic-Con Cosplay Battle Extravaganza! Costume contest categories are villain, superhero, gender bender, Star Wars, Gaymer. Each category winner wins $50 and the grand prize takes $500. Performances by Cassidy Vaiolagi Richards, Jimmy Sherfy and Eddie Loya. Sign up is at 7 p.m. 308 University Ave.

bit.ly/2JEyLJC

Saturday, July 20

PROUD+ Exhibition Artists Talk – Join local artists exhibiting in PROUD+ to hear the stories behind the art at 3 p.m. followed by a panel discussion with artist David Jester exploring the theme of his work “GRID” and its lasting impact on the Gay community at 4 p.m. Confirmed artists include Stevan Dupus, Rory Chrz and Patric Stillman. Free. The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2xWRXeE

Monday, July 22

Transgender & Nonbinary Identities: A Community Training – The transgender community is incredibly diverse. Some transgender people identify as male or female, and some identify as nonbinary, genderqueer, agender, or somewhere else outside the gender binary. This training will leave you with a greater level of understanding of transgender and nonbinary identities, as well as offer better competency with using gender-neutral pronouns. Brought to you by the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Training Institute Presents a Free Community Training & Panel. A free dinner will be served at 5:30pm. The training and panel will be from 6-8 p.m. RSVP at the Facebook event. 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2O0p9Nb

Tuesday, July 23

‘The Book of Mormon’ – The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s “The Book of Mormon,” the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, “The Book of Mormon” has truly become an international sensation. Running through July 28. $36.50 – $105.50. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave.

bit.ly/2Yf2hgM

Saturday, July 27-28

The Music of Cher – Get ready for our biggest summer blockbuster ever! It’s our all-new, nothing-held-back Cher show featuring her iconic hits belted to the high heavens in tribute to the legendary diva. Don’t miss the fishnets, feathers and hair out to there — all live on the famous Balboa Theatre stage on July 27-28. You’ll love this show from Cher’s early days singing “I Got You Babe” with Sonny to her comeback sailor-boy smash “If I Could Turn Back Time” to her smoldering, scene-stealing “Fernando” from “Mama Mia 2!” Just wait until you see our 200 singers, dancers and musicians give our own hair-flippin’ spin on “Strong Enough,” “Believe” and “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.” Calling all dark ladies, gypsies, tramps and thieves. Don’t miss the ultimate show of the summer with the world-famous San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus! $27-$75. 868 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2KIIrEG

