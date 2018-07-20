Calendar: July 20 — Aug. 2, 2018

Friday, July 20

Blackheart Burlesque – Alternative modeling company Suicide Girls bring their high-energy burlesque show to San Diego. This exciting performance is full of dancing, pop-culture, and a cast of incredible models. Tickets start at $30. Music Box, 1337 India St. bit.ly/BBtourtickets

Saturday, July 21

Spotlight Drag Experience – Grab a drink and enjoy a night of fun with sassy ladies at Spotlight Drag Show hosted by Gossip Grill. $5 at the door. 8 p.m. 1221 University Ave. thegossipgrill.com

Sunday, July 22

Stripper Circus – Stripper Circus has taken Sunday Funday to a whole new level with cheap drinks, no cover, games and strippers! Doors will open at 8 p.m. Stop by to take advantage of drink specials, including $2 Vodka drinks, at no cover charge. Every Sunday. 8–10 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. richssandiego.com

Monday, July 23

Fabulous Flops – They may not have been box office hits, but the songs featured in these Broadway Flops have a special place in our hearts. Join a fun evening of music featuring Cygnet favorites Sandy Campbell, Melissa Fernandes, Tony Houck, Cashae Monya and Katie Sapper. Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. bit.ly/2L7Nlf0

Tuesday, July 24

‘Come fly’ with Pam Ann – Australian comedian Caroline Reid and her alter Ego Pam Ann present a uniquely hilarious comedy show, ‘Come Fly with ME,’ aimed at lampooning the ups and downs of air travel. Tickets start at $35. 8 p.m. Martini’s Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. bit.ly/Pamann

Thursday, July 26

Trans Veterans Support Group – Meet other trans veterans and active duty members of the military to support and share resources, share hopes and hardships, and discuss what it means to be part of the community. This group meets on the second and fourth Thursday at the Center at 7 p.m. 3909 Centre St. trans@thecentersd.org

Friday, July 27

Hillcrest Town Council social – The Hillcrest Town Council invites residents to join them for a social hour meeting including happy priced drinks, appetizers, and friendly conversation. 5:30­–7 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave.

Saturday, July 28

Whiskeys around the world – Taste the best whiskeys from small distilleries around the world. Sample American, Irish and Scotch whiskeys as well as a few of Vom Fass’ newest international whiskeys. Appetizers will be served. $40. Vom Fass Hillcrest, 1050 University Ave. E103. 6:30–8 p.m. bit.ly/2Lw0Y3s

Kathy Griffin at Civic Theater – Kathy Griffin returns with her much-anticipated “Laugh Your Head Off.” Armed with the story of her now infamous and controversial photo, the award-winning American comedian is bringing the story of the photo heard ‘round the world and the fallout that followed, along with breaking down everything in the pop-culture landscape. Tickets on sale now. Seats start at $39. 8 p.m. bit.ly/civictickets

ABBA Greatest Hits – The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus presents a sequined whirlwind of music – ABBA – Greatest Hits. Join their 200 singers, dancers and musicians under the glittering disco ball for all your favorites like “Take a Chance on Me,” “Mamma Mia,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and the song that defined a generation, “Dancing Queen.” Saturday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets available for purchase online at sdgmc.org.

Sunday, July 29

POSE viewing party – Come watch the new FX series Pose with your friends at MO’s. The show, which features the larges cast of transgender actors in a series, will be aired on the MO’s dance floor by host Keex Rose. 9–10 p.m. bit.ly/mospose

Tuesday, July 31

Gender and Name Change in California – Ari Hornick, Esq. will cover the legal process for gender and name change in California. The program will focus on court procedures, but other issues covered will include the reasons for changing the legal gender marker, name and gender changes for minors, and what takes place after receiving court approval. This class will provide a broad overview of this topic with time for questions. No individual legal advice will be provided. Free event. San Diego Library, 1105 Front Street, noon–1 p.m. sandiegolawlibrary.org

Thursday, Aug. 2

Spencer Day at Martinis – #1 Billboard chart-topping Pop/Jazz singer/songwriter Spencer Day returns to Martinis Above Fourth with his new show ‘Música Sin Fronteras’ (Music Without Borders). The show will feature guest performers and showcase original songs in Spanish as well as hits from his recently released album, Angel City. $35. Martini’s Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. 8 p.m. bit.ly/2JE4d7c

Ongoing Events:

Center for AIDS Walk & Run – Registration has begun for the 29th annual AIDS walk and run presented by the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Individual registration is $25 for youth and seniors, and $35 for adults. Each year, proceeds from the event go towards programs and services who help the over 18,000 individuals in San Diego county living with HIV/AIDS. Ends September 28. bit.ly/SDCenterRun

New exhibition explores city’s LGBTQ history – A first of its kind exhibit has opened at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park, titled LGBTQ+ SD: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs. Organized by a team led by esteemed author Lillian Faderman, in partnership with the Lambda Archives, the program seeks to showcase the story of the city’s LGBTQ community. Exhibit goes through Jan. 20, 2020. bit.ly/sdlgbtq