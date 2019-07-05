Ongoing Events

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ – Take a musical journey through the streets of skid row to a rundown flower shop where a bloodthirsty plant from another world eagerly awaits its next victim. Full of delightfully demented humor, this long-running off-Broadway musical comedy was inspired by Roger Corman’s shockingly schlocky B-movie. Enjoy all the bloody good fun of doo-wop inspired songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me” and “Suddenly, Seymour” with this creepy, campy creature feature … starring some of San Diego’s best musical theater talent! Runs through Aug. 4 at New Village Arts Theatre. $28-$50. 2787 State St., Carlsbad.

The Music of Cher – Get ready for our biggest summer blockbuster ever! It’s our all-new, nothing-held-back Cher show featuring her iconic hits belted to the high heavens in tribute to the legendary diva. Don’t miss the fishnets, feathers and hair out to there — all live on the famous Balboa Theatre stage. You’ll love this show from Cher’s early days singing “I Got You Babe” with Sonny to her comeback sailor-boy smash “If I Could Turn Back Time” to her smoldering, scene-stealing “Fernando” from “Mama Mia 2!” Just wait until you see our 200 singers, dancers and musicians give our own hair-flippin’ spin on “Strong Enough,” “Believe” and “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.” Calling all dark ladies, gypsies, tramps and thieves. Don’t miss the ultimate show of the summer with the world-famous San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus! $27-$75. 868 Fourth Ave.

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices for this Sept. 14 event. General admission: $55. VIP admission: $150. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

Saturday, July 6

Mr., Miss, Ms & Mx Gay Pride 2019 – Join us as we crown our new 2019 Gay Pride Royalty and honor our 2018 titleholders. Raffles, entertainment, and lots of FUNdraising! Emceed by Empress XLVI Barbie Z. $10 suggested donation with all proceeds benefiting the programs of the Imperial Court de San Diego.

Sunday, July 7

PREP Social – Hosted by Good To Go San Diego, come to the PREP Social, a clothing swap for trans women and the nonbinary community. Although not required, don’t forget to bring clothes and accessories to swap. The event includes a pop-up swap, resources, entertainment, and PrEP and sexual health topics. Good to Go San Diego, 3830 Park Blvd. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Monday, July 8

Pride Week Kick Off Mixer – Annual Pride mixer for members and friends of the San Diego Equality Business Association (formerly the GSDBA, Greater San Diego Business Association). Hosted food, new members, veteran members and lots of fun conversations. Come mix and mingle and start Pride right.

Wednesday, July 10

SDSU Aztec Pride Mixer – Please join SDSU in celebrating San Diego Pride with LGBTQ+ alumni, staff, friends and allies. SDSU is committed in bringing LGBTQ+ individuals together for this special annual occasion. With the impact the LGBTQ+ community has had on local, national and international fights for equality. RSVP to get your name on our email list for additional information on the mixer and other LGBTQ SDSU updates.

‘50 Years of Fabulous’ – FilmOut San Diego presents Director Jethro Patalinghug’s “50 Years of Fabulous,” which recounts the rich history of the Imperial Council, the oldest LGBT charity organization in the world. Founded in San Francisco by renowned activist, drag queen and performer José Sarria, the council has helped shaped LGBT life and social history in San Francisco and beyond throughout the last five decades. Sarria was also the first openly gay man to run for political office in the United States in 1961. From its genesis as a critical public space for the community and capacity building of LGBT San Franciscans, to its vital role in the advocacy for LGBT human rights, “50 Years of Fabulous” documents the full scope of the organization’s historical evolution up to its contemporary struggle in finding relevance — both in the wake of social progress it has helped foster, and in light of a newly empowered political coalition committed to rolling back a half century of civil rights achievements. Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. 7-9 p.m.

WellFare Wednesday – Join us on WellFare Wednesday on July 10 as we kick off Pride with Ariana Grande Night at Flicks! Tons of Ariana Grande videos all night, pop-up performances, and more. No cover. 9 p.m. to close. Flicks, 1017 University Ave.

Thursday, July 11

Do Biz with Pride – Mix and mingle during a festive happy hour with a diverse group of LGBT and allied business professionals and organizations at the third annual Pride Business Mixer, presented by San Diego Pride, and Stoli Vodka in association with the Equality Business Alliance/San Diego LGBT Visitors Center, Bair Financial Planning, Diversity Suppliers Alliance, Ellevate and Rich’s San Diego! Hundreds of professionals come to mix, make employment connections, strengthen their networks, and have a great time. This mega-mixer is San Diego’s largest LGBT-themed mixer of the year and serves to kick off the annual San Diego LGBT Pride Parade & Music Festival. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. 5-8 p.m. $20 pre-registration until July 10. $25.

Annual Light the Night – County of San Diego LGBT and Allies Association invites all to attend the second annual lighting of the County Administration Center in rainbow colors in honor of Pride weekend in San Diego. Guest of honors: County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the Honorable Christine Kehoe, Senate President Toni G. Atkins, San Diego LGBT Community Center CEO Cara Dessert and San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez. Gather at the fountain on the west side of the complex at 7:30 p.m., lighting planned for 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Pride of Hillcrest Block Party – The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party returns to Pride Plaza celebrating the culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community that lives, works and plays in San Diego’s most colorful and vibrant community. Registration, online donations and VIP tickets:

Spirit of Stonewall Rally – Pride celebrations everywhere trace their heritage to the evening of June 28, 1969, when patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York City said, “No more!” to police harassment. That protest has grown to annual events held in major cities throughout the world. Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1600 University Ave. Free.

UNITE! Music Festival – UNITE! Music Festival is an all-inclusive nightlife experience. We strive to bring all walks of life together to laugh, dance and live. Join us as we come together for three days of stellar music, liberating fun and good vibes with three massive, high-quality main events featuring cutting-edge technology and sound, festival style production and intense, friendly energy from start to finish. Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14. $90-$179. Spin San Diego, 2028 Hancock St.

Saturday, July 13

20th annual Women’s Pride Brunch – Join inspiring LGBTQ women leaders as we kick off Pride in San Diego at the annual Victory Fund Women’s Pride Brunch. Since 1991, Victory Fund has worked to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials by providing campaign, communications and fundraising support to our endorsed candidates. More than 200 guests are expected to attend the annual event, which kicks off the annual Pride Parade in San Diego. The event attracts leading donors, elected officials and activists. 8-9:45 a.m. $135 individual ticket. Table prices $1,300-$3,500. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave.

San Diego Pride Parade – The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 250,000 cheering supporters of the LGBTQ community! Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1600 University Ave. Free. 10 a.m.

San Diego Pride Festival – Tickets are on sale for this year’s San Diego Pride Festival on July 13-14. The festival is time to be out and proud in San Diego tradition. Enjoy the city’s largest celebration with thousands of attendees, vendors and information booths. Entertainment includes more than 100 entertainers with four stages. General Admission: $15-$30. VIP Admission: $150-$200. High school-aged youth and under admitted for free at the box office. Marston Point, Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street.

