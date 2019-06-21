‘Significant Other’ – As Jordan Berman pounds the New York City pavement searching for Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close-knit girlfriends. As singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan must face his own capacity to love and be loved. This hilarious and heart-wrenching Broadway comedy dives into the trenches of urban single life and the aspirational gay wedding, reminding us that you can’t hurry love — no matter how much you wish you could. Diversionary Theatre. Runs through June 23. $15-$25. Dates and times vary. 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

bit.ly/2EenrRf

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ – Take a musical journey through the streets of skid row to a rundown flower shop where a bloodthirsty plant from another world eagerly awaits its next victim. Full of delightfully demented humor, this long-running off-Broadway musical comedy was inspired by Roger Corman’s shockingly schlocky B-movie. Enjoy all the bloody good fun of doo-wop inspired songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me” and “Suddenly, Seymour” with this creepy, campy creature feature … starring some of San Diego’s best musical theater talent! Runs through Aug. 4 at New Village Arts Theatre. $28-$50. 2787 State St., Carlsbad.

bit.ly/2XlbErQ

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices for this Sept. 14 event. General admission: $55. VIP admission: $150. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2HnWRpr

San Diego Pride – Tickets are on sale for this year’s San Diego Pride Festival on July 13-14. The festival is time to be out and proud in San Diego tradition. Enjoy the city’s largest celebration with thousands of attendees, vendors and information booths. Entertainment includes more than 100 entertainers with four stages. General Admission: $15-$30. VIP Admission: $150-$200. High school-aged youth and under admitted for free at the box office. Marston Point, Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street.

sdpride.org

Friday, June 21

‘Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego’ – Join the San Diego History Center (SDHC) for the opening reception of its newest exhibit, “Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego.” As a part of the groundbreaking exhibition, “LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles + Triumphs,” the SDHC will shine the spotlight on the performance art of drag. You are invited to experience Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego and help commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion – a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history. Curated by noted LGBTQ+ historian and author Dr. Lillian Faderman, and in collaboration with the Imperial Court de San Diego, the exhibit will feature elaborate, glittering costumes and personal stories of leading drag queens who have made their name not only locally but nationally. San Diego’s first lady Katherine Faulconer will be the honorary chair of the exhibition. San Diego History Center members: Free. Nonmembers: $10. 1649 El Prado, Suite 3.

bit.ly/2KoSxtS

Saturday, June 22

Family overnight – Experience a truly rare opportunity to see the Star of India, as you never have before! The Maritime Museum of San Diego is proud to offer this unique opportunity to spend a night aboard the 1863 Star of India. While you will not technically leave the dock, you will embark on an imaginary voyage to relive the lives and times of the Great Age of Sail. For families with elementary students, your child may know all about our Living History programs aboard the Star of India. We have adapted the program to allow the public an opportunity to participate in this exciting experience as well! Costumed characters will teach various activities such as moving cargo and raising sails. Not only will you see areas of the ship that are closed to the public, but you will be able to get a firsthand experience of what life at sea might have been like in the 19th century. We welcome you aboard and look forward to your arrival on this very special trip! Prices are $75 per person for adults and children over 5 years of age and includes food and accommodations. 1942 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2IOegIx

12th annual Pachanga de Frida – Each year, the San Diego LGBT Community Center celebrates the birthday of Frida Kahlo, commemorating the legendary life of one of the most influential Mexican painters of the 20th century. Attendees will enjoy live music, art exhibits by local Latinx artists and vendors, a Frida look-alike contest, great food and tequila! Proceeds from this event benefit The Nicole Murray-Ramirez Latino Services @ The Center. Tickets start at $20 for standing tickets, $30 for table ticket. Community partner table and sponsorships are available. 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2FgZXvn

Tuesday, June 25

‘Stonewall Uprising’ – Watch a moving and insightful film for PBS American Experience series, “Stonewall Uprising,” which sheds light on this historic moment and its lasting and significant impact. When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village of New York City on June 28, 1969, the street erupted into protests that lasted for the next six days. The Stonewall riots marked a major turning point in the modern LGBT civil rights movement. Discussion and Q&A followed by the film. 6-8 p.m. Free. San Diego County Library, Encinitas Branch, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

bit.ly/2FaEjZB

Friday, June 28

Stonewall Uprising 50th anniversary

San Diego Kings – It’ s the fourth Friday! That means the Kings take over Gossip Grill! June 28 is also one of the most important dates in LGBTQ+ history, The Stonewall Riots. Come join the San Diego Kings as they remember the event that started it all! Your favorites take the stage with our special guests Leggs Benedict and Sister Allison Wonderland! Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Come early to get the best seats in the house! $7 at the door. Credit cards accepted, but don’t forget your tip money. DJ Kinkyloops spins after the show to keep the party going, and Gossip’s hotties pour cool drinks all night long!

bit.ly/2IT8vcR

Impride LGBTQ+ Pride Comedy Festival – Finest City Improv is partnering with San Diego Pride to bring you our fourth annual Impride LGBTQ+ Pride Comedy Festival, benefiting San Diego Pride.

The festival features three days of LGBTQ+ related improv comedy teams, featured shows, workshops, yoga classes, and parties. Finest City Improv, and the improv community in general, has offered a welcoming and safe environment for the LGBTQ+ community and this festival celebrates that shared pride! June 28-30. Workshops, shows and prices vary per event.

bit.ly/2WR6HL2

Saturday, June 29

Mariam’s Tea Party: Broken Blockbuster – Featuring: Mariam T, Glitz Glam, Evelyn Rose, Michele Ada, Disco Dollie, Lolita Von Tease, Vanity Jones and Gro Tesqua. Special performance by The Diamond Dogs. Sounds by DJ Jon Williams. Tickets $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. Featuring Skrewball Whiskey. MO’s Bar and Grill. 308 University Ave.

bit.ly/2KtEHFP

‘Legislating for Our Lives’ – Hosted by ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties, “Legislating for Our Lives: A Forum on AB 392 and ACA6” is a forum focusing on current legislation on two important criminal justice bills. Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA) 6 will restore voting rights to people on parole in CA. AB 392, the California Act to Save Lives, will update California’s outdated use-of-force standard to ensure law enforcement officers avoid using deadly force when they have alternatives. Attendees will also hear how to advocate together for the passage of these bills. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Second Chance, 6145 Imperial Ave. Registration required.

bit.ly/2wZCY3p

Poway Library Pride Resource Fair – San Diego County Library’s Poway branch, in partnership with Trans Family Support Services, is proud to host the second annual Pride Resource Fair. The event is open to local LGBTQIA customers, allies, families, and friends of all ages. Join us on our spacious front patio to meet many of the local organizations and advocates offering service and support to San Diego’s large and diverse communities, as well as public speakers representing local community leaders and our own LGBTQIA youth. Light refreshments, live entertainment, an open mic session, an art exhibit in the Fireside Room, and an all-ages craft will be provided for attendees. Partners include Trans Family Support Center, the North County LGBT Resource Center, PFLAG, Lambda Archive, San Diego Pride, San Diego LGBT Community Center, the Stonewall Citizens Patrol and Kaiser Medicare. All are welcome to attend and participate in these events.

bit.ly/2WPVjPv

Young Professionals Council Academy Graduation – For the past eight years, the YPC Academy Graduation Brunch has celebrated the accomplishments and future endeavors of the Young Professionals Council Academy. We invite you to join the 2019 graduating class and members of the Young Professionals Council as we toast to their accomplishments. Single admission tickets are $65 and include a buffet brunch. Additional supporter and sponsorship levels are available. The Prado at Balboa Park – Weddings & Events, 1549 El Prado, Suite 12.

bit.ly/31DHzGu