Calendar: June 22 — July 5, 2018

Friday, June 22

‘The Loneliest Girl in the World’ – Diversionary Theatre presents the world premiere of “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” a groundbreaking new musical that charts the emergence of the gay rights movement on intimate turns. This musical follows the rise of Anita Bryant and her youngest, greatest fan who does not understand Bryant’s sudden stance against the gay community. Books and lyrics by Gordon Leary, music by Julia Meinwald and directed by Diversionary Theatre’s Artistic Director, Matt M. Marrow. Runs through July 1 at 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

Honoring Dr. Delores Jacobs – Join The Center in celebrating Dr. Delores Jacobs and her 17 years of service to the San Diego LGBT Community Center. The Center’s board of directors hosts this no-cost community event with a live band, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and refreshments. 6–9 p.m. 3909 Centre St.

San Diego Kings Club – Head into Pride with the fourth Friday’s Drag King Bar at the Gossip Grill. Join the show with wild times, cold drinks and hotties pouring your favorite beverage. It’s a triple-header birthday month celebrating Rudy Ramrod, Tony Technique and special guest Angel Fairfax. Also making a comeback special guest appearance is Harvey Spectre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., followed with a night of dancing with DJ KinkyLoops. $7 door charge. 1220 University Ave.

Saturday, June 23

Pachanga de Frida – Join the 11th annual Pachanga de Frida, celebrating the birthday of Frida Kahlo and commemorating her legendary life as one of the most influential Mexican painters of the mid20th century. This event features live music, multiple art exhibits by local Latin artists, a Frida look-alike contest, food and tequila. Proceeds from this event benefit the Nicole Murray Ramirez Latin Services at The Center. 6–10 p.m. 3909 Centre St. Individual tickets $20. Other options for tables and sponsors are available.

House concerts – Award-winning songwriters Lindsay White and Sarah Sample will share the stage at Oasis Concert Series, hosted by Raymond and Liberty Riggs in Encinitas. White — fresh off the heels of her Best Singer-Songwriter win at the 2018 San Diego Music Awards — is promoting her latest record “Lights Out,” while Sample is touring in support of her new album “Redwing.”

House concerts offer a fun and intimate space for music-lovers to gather and connect via original music, storytelling, and conversation. Hosts volunteer their homes as a makeshift stage and invite their favorite musicians to perform for audiences comprised of friends, neighbors, and members of the community. Guests typically contribute a small donation that goes directly toward supporting the performers. Potluck at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m. $20 suggested donation. RSVP: cowtown66@gmail.com.

‘The Gay Uncle in San Diego’ – Part of the San Diego International Fringe Festival, join Jeffrey Robert, The Gay Uncle who learned about life via pop, camp, gay, underground and trash culture of the ’60s and ’70s. Imagine the love child of John Waters and David Sedaris teaching history in a friend’s living room on a $13 budget. This comedy theater will be held at the Bristol Hotel on June 23, 25, 28, 29 and July 1. Times vary. Tickets $10 plus service charge. 1055 First Ave.

Intimate relationships workshop – Michael Kimmel is offering a one-day workshop for men: “Developing Intimate Relationships.” This workshop is experiential and interactive. The workshop includes guided visualizations, physical movement (according to your ability) and group discussions.

This intimacy tune-up will have a morning and an afternoon session. The morning session (10 a.m.–1 p.m.) will focus on trusting, developing and sustaining relationships — friendship or romantic — with other men. The afternoon session (2–5 p.m.) will focus on male-to-male sexual intimacy in monogamous and open relationships. The workshop is limited to 20 men. To see if there is still space available (or room on the wait list), please contact workshop coordinator Barry Schoenfeld at Barry123S@gmail.com or 323-314-5420. Sierra Madre Lodge, 700 N. Sunnyside Ave., Sierra Madre.

Meet and greet – Drop in at The Center to meet transgender and non-binary staff members as well as its new Transgender Services coordinator. Contact Deja with any question at dcabrera@thecentersd.org or call 619-692-2077 x109. 5–7 p.m. 3909 Centre St.

LGBTQ Trivia Night – June is National Pride month and Urban MO’s will partner with Lambda Archives of San Diego and Marian T for a special LGBTQ Trivia Night. Come celebrate Pride with all things local San Diego LGBTQ history. Fabulous prizes include MO’s Universe Pride passes, night raffle prizes and all-night happy hour cocktails. Grab a team of five or less and pre-register at urbanmos.com/trivia. Check in at 6:30 p.m., trivia kicks off at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26

Gay4Good – Gay for Good San Diego’s June event will help the Lambda Archives, an organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, and teaching the LGBTQ+ history of san Diego. Volunteers need to wear closed-toed shoes to help clean and organize the archives. All are welcome. RSVP requested.

Thursday, June 28

LGBTQIA Teen Book Club – Join the LGBTQIA Teen Book Club for an author talk with award-winning designer Angelo Surmelis — who has appeared in more than 50 television shows, including the “Today Show” and “Extra” — to discuss his new novel “The Dangerous Art of Blending In.” Free event. 4–8 p.m. 330 Park Blvd., San Diego Central Library.

Retro Summer Soiree – MARYAH’s (Metro Area Real Estate Professionals for Young Adult Housing) annual Sumer Soiree eventwill be held at the Lafayette Hotel from 6–9 p.m. All funds raised go directly to the Sunburst Youth Housing Project. The folks at MARYAH have worked hard to bring you an event that kicks off San Diego’s pride month. Tickets are $40 (online) and a list of sponsorship levels are also available. 2223 El Cajon Blvd.

Saturday, June 30

Moulin Rouge – Join the Hillcrest Wind Ensemble at The Windsmith as it presents its Summer Cabaret Concert “Moulin Rouge,” featuring pop music from the 2001 movie as well as French-inspired music and other surprises. Tickets $25 can be purchased at the Windsmith, online or at the door. 7–9 p.m. 3875 Granada Ave., North Park.

Mr Miss Ms Mx South Bay Pride Contest – South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival is holding its Mr Miss Ms Mx SBPRIDE contest at On Stage Playhouse in Chula Vista. All ticket sales go towards keeping SBPRIDE a free event. Tickets sold online and are limited to 60. Performances by Angel Fairfax, Mia Pearl and Kicksy Vixen Style. Buy now to reserve a seat. Doors open at 6 p.m., contest begins at 7 p.m. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista.

Sunday, July 1

‘The Pride Collection’ – LGBT artist and philanthropist Jumper Maybach is set to unveil a timely and important new series of works celebrating Pride 2018. “The Pride Collection: INTROSPECTION” will be on exhibit and available for acquisition beginning July 1 at Meyer Fine Art. The works in this series, created by Maybach, show his love and support for the LGBT community, as well as those taking part the #MeToo Movement. Maybach is one of the most acclaimed LGBT fine artists of this generation and has exhibited globally. Runs through July 31. RSVP suggested by calling 619-358-9512, email meyerfineartinc@gmail.com or visit myerfineartinc.com. 2400 Kettner Blvd.

Wednesday, July 4

America’s Birthday with Clint Black – As part of the San Diego Symphony’s Bayside Summer nights, one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern country era comes to the Embarcadero Marina Park South to celebrate America’s birthday, with his catalog of 22 No. 1 singles and much more. This concert will be performed without intermission, so it can conclude in time for the Big Bay Boom. Tickets $26–$104. 7:30 p.m. 200 Marina Park Way.

bit.ly/2JjvOyDt