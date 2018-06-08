Calendar: June 8 – 21, 2018

Friday, June 8

‘The Loneliest Girl in the World’ – Diversionary Theatre presents the world premiere of “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” a groundbreaking new musical that charts the emergence of the gay rights movement on intimate turns. This musical follows the rise of Anita Bryant and her youngest, greatest fan who does not understand Bryant’s sudden stance against the gay community. Books and lyrics by Gordon Leary, music by Julia Meinwald and directed by Diversionary Theatre’s Artistic Director, Matt M. Marrow. Playing through July 1 at 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

bit.ly/2IpcwHt

LGBT Film Festival 2018 – FilmOut San Diego kicks off with its Opening Night Film and Party featuring “Ideal Home,” followed by film shorts “Turn it Around” and “Femme.” Tickets $10–$50. The four-day festival features 17 films and shorts at $10 per showing. All access passes for the entire film festival are $150, which includes entrance to all films, parties and events. Runs through June 10. Various times at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave.

bit.ly/2rOIClO

San Diego Greek Festival – Get your annual fix of traditional and contemporary Greek food, music and dancing all weekend. Runs through June 10. Free on June 8, $3 donation on June 9 and 10. Various times at 3655 Park Blvd.

bit.ly/2H3Ys1H.

Saturday, June 9

2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts – During its two-day run, the 2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts will feature legendary composer and performer Jack Tempchin (The Eagles), Riley Biederer, (winner of YouTube’s “best.cover.ever” contest and recent competitor from “The Voice”), guitarist Peter Sprague and many others. In addition to great musical entertainment, the festival will showcase stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from nearly 200 world-renowned artists at the Downtown San Diego Waterfront Park. Tickets for the festival start at $14 with proceeds benefitting adaptive sports programs for San Diegans with disabilities. Also on June 10. 1600 Pacific Highway.

bit.ly/1n0IwDt

Sunday, June 10

LGBTQ Friendly Catholic Mass – Mission Hills United Methodist Church at 6–7 p.m. 4044 Lark St.

dignitysd.org

‘This Is Home’ at MOPA – Join Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) for a celebration of international film, education on issues facing displaced people and inspiration to get involved. All ticket sales benefit IRC (International Rescue Committee) programs in San Diego. $10–$35. 6:30 p.m. at MOPA, 1649 El Prado.

bit.ly/2H3WSN4.

Tuesday, June 12

Hillcrest Town Council – Joint the Hillcrest Town Council (HTC) for its June community meeting at the Joyce Beers Community Center. Along with updates from elected officials and community representatives, Fernando Lopez, executive director San Diego Pride, will give an update about this year’s pride weekend festivities. Benjamin Nicholls, executive director of the Hillcrest Business Association, will share some exciting updates about changes to popular neighborhood events such as the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and Hillcrest CityFest. The Uptown Community Parking District will update on changes to parking in the neighborhood. Everyone is welcome at the HTC meeting, whether or not you live in the neighborhood. 3900 Vermont St.

hillcresttc.org

Thursday, June 14

‘The Year of the Woman’ – Black Kat is back at the Women’s Museum of California with a comical look at some of the biggest issues facing women today. An original sketch comedy presents a hilarious look at womanhood that covers everything form the pay gap to gender stereotypes, health care, the workplace and more. Also, on June 15, 16, 21, 22, 23. Doors open at 7 p.m., curtain call at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $16. 2370 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103.

bit.ly/2Hn4GJZ

Saturday, June 16

Taste of Gaslamp – Celebrating 24 years of the historic Gaslamp Quarter’s exquisite dining options, the Taste of Gaslamp — presented by Karl Strauss — returns for another delicious, self-guided tasting tour from 1–4 p.m. This delectable day of dining not only celebrates the wide variety of well-established eateries, but also the longevity of the event that has made this culinary tour a true tradition in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter. Taste of Gaslamp will be dishing out savory bites from 24 participating restaurants. Check in begins at 12:30 p.m. at Gaslamp Square, 538 L St. Pre-sale general admission: $35; pre-sale VIP admission: $65.

bit.ly/2kyEQK0

Rainbow Prom: Wizard’s Ball – All LGBTQ+ youth ages 14–18 are invited to the 2018 Rainbow Prom: Wizard’s Ball. This magical dance is free and includes a DJ, dancing, photobooth, performances and more. 6–10 p.m. at The Center. For more information contact hyc@thecentersd.org. 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest.

bit.ly/2sz4bYN

Sunday, June 17

Hillcrest Farmers Market – About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/2FC4slg.

REHAB Pool Party – LE Parties’ first event of the summer. Get ready to lounge, relax and rejuvenate at the DoubleTree Mission Valley Pool. Three local DJs: DJ Tony, Jrafa and headliner dirtyKurty. Sip on a Stoli signature cocktail and get some free swag from Impulse San Diego. Tickets: Earlybird $12, pre-sale $16, general $20. Table service is available by contacting LE Parties at 949-441-0035. 7540 Hazard Center Drive.

bit.ly/2HnxMc8

Thursday, June 21

North Park Farmers Market – Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park.bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Saturday, June 23

House concerts – Award-winning songwriters Lindsay White (lindsaywhitemusic.com) and Sarah Sample (sarahsample.com) will share the stage at Oasis Concert Series, hosted by Raymond and Liberty Riggs in Encinitas. White — fresh off the heels of her Best Singer-Songwriter win at the 2018 San Diego Music Awards — is promoting her latest record “Lights Out,” while Sample is touring in support of her new album “Redwing.”

A growing movement in the folk and songwriter community, house concerts offer a fun and intimate space for music-lovers to gather and connect via original music, storytelling, and conversation. Hosts volunteer their homes (living rooms, back yards, garages, etc.) as a makeshift stage and invite their favorite musicians to perform for audiences comprised of friends, neighbors, and members of the community. Guests typically contribute a small donation that goes directly toward supporting the performers. For more information and resources on the house concert scene, visit concertsinyourhome.com.

Potluck at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m. $20 suggested donation. RSVP: cowtown66@gmail.com.

bit.ly/2sknogN