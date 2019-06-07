Friday, June 7

‘Significant Other’ – As Jordan Berman pounds the New York City pavement searching for Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close-knit girlfriends. As singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan must face his own capacity to love and be loved. This hilarious and heart-wrenching Broadway comedy dives into the trenches of urban single life and the aspirational gay wedding, reminding us that you can’t hurry love — no matter how much you wish you could. Diversionary Theatre. Runs through June 23. $15-$25. Dates and times vary. 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

bit.ly/2EenrRf

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ – Take a musical journey through the streets of skid row to a rundown flower shop where a bloodthirsty plant from another world eagerly awaits its next victim. Full of delightfully demented humor, this long-running off-Broadway musical comedy was inspired by Roger Corman’s shockingly schlocky B-movie. Enjoy all the bloody good fun of doo-wop inspired songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me” and “Suddenly, Seymour” with this creepy, campy creature feature … starring some of San Diego’s best musical theater talent! Runs through Aug. 4 at New Village Arts Theatre. $28-$50. 2787 State St., Carlsbad.

bit.ly/2XlbErQ

‘Pride and Prejudice’ – The outspoken Elizabeth Bennet faces mounting pressure from her status-conscious mother to secure a suitable marriage. But is marriage suitable for a woman of Elizabeth’s intelligence and independence? Especially when the irritating, aloof, self-involved… tall, vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aristocratic Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn. Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life as it does in this effervescent new adaptation. Runs through June 16 at the Cygnet Theatre. Tickets start at $45. 4040 Twiggs St.

bit.ly/2EahFQv

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices. General admission: $55. VIP admission: $150. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2HnWRpr

San Diego Greek Festival – It’s been 50 years in the making. The first “Greek Bazaar” (as it was called a half-century ago), was held at the Scottish Rite Center in Mission Valley. Today, San Diego’s original Greek Festival, which takes place on the grounds of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Hillcrest, has grown into one of the city’s most highly anticipated and well-attended cultural celebrations. It’s a festival, a block party and a coming together for everyone. All are welcome to enjoy St. Spyridon’s well-known Greek hospitality. Organized by an army of volunteers and led by St. Spyridon’s parish priest, Fr. Andrew Scordalakis, the San Diego Greek Festival offers an abundance of food, fanfare, music and dance. The festival opens Friday night, June 7 (5-10 p.m) and continues throughout the weekend —Saturday, June 8 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday, June 9 (11 a.m.-8 p.m). Park and take the shuttle to and from the festival. The parking lot is located behind the San Diego Unified School District offices (4100 Normal St.).

bit.ly/2Mlri5s

Saturday, June 8

South Bay Pride fundraiser – San Diego’s South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival Fundraiser is ready to kick off your summer with a super fun night of good vibes, music, beverages, fantastic people, dancing, a raffle and prizes! Come out and play at Gossip Grill and listen to the live music of The Social Animal and Ingénue. 6-9 p.m. Gossip Grill. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2WiZYcv

Monday, June 10

Write Out Loud – Write Out Loud,an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience, announces “Around The World in 80 Minutes (or more…),” the final production in Story Concerts Season XII, on June 10, at the Old Town Theatre. Write Out Loud will share literature by favorite authors from across the globe. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life — aloud — with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. Deanna Driscoll, Jason Heil and Fernando Vega join co-founders Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter to celebrate people of the world. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15 p.m. with a 7 p.m. curtain. $25. 4040 Twiggs St.

bit.ly/2EMmqA9

Tuesday, June 11

Music showcase – 91X Loudspeaker’s Timothy Pyles presents an all-local, independent musical showcase featuring live performances by Rodrigo Bars, Jehlad Akin and Tennessee Tina. The Merrow. 9 p.m. $5. 1271 University Ave.

bit.ly/2Welq2g

Hillcrest Town Council – HTC’s June Community Meeting is shaping up to be a great one! County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (District 4) will be our featured speaker, sharing updates about county issues and taking questions from the audience. The meeting will also include an update from San Diego Pride about this year’s rally, parade, and festival, and a brief presentation from ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties on community policing. Want more info? Contact HTC Chair Benny Cartwright at info@hillcresttc.org. 6:30-8 p.m. Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

bit.ly/2Wd8ee6

Gay Men’s Book Club – The Gay Men’s Book Club will meet on June 11 to discuss this month’s selection, “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir about coming out as a lesbian and growing up in a Pennsylvania town, where her closeted gay father ran the family’s funeral home. Anyone interested in novels, memoirs and plays with gay themes is welcome to join the club. 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library, 215 W. Washington St. Contact Ron Alsop at ronald.alsop@gmail.com or 908-347-3877 for more information.

Thursday, June 13

Artist Talk with new media artist John Waiblinger – A conversation about Queer Romantic Art and how it generates ideas about masculinity and the ways men relate to each other. The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave. Free. 6-7:30 p.m. RSVP required.

bit.ly/2XrqwEQ

Saturday, June 15

2019 Rainbow Prom – An enchanting celebration awaits you: we invite you to your 2019 Rainbow Prom! The theme this year is “Haunted Fairy-tale” and all are welcome to come dressed as a spooky fairy tale creature/character. We are here to create an affirming and magical prom for LGBTQ+ youth. Youth ages 14-18 will enjoy this free event, which includes food, a DJ, a photo booth, a live drag performance by the fabulous Friidae, and much more! San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2XjJU6H

Flow with Pride – Join San Diego Pride, The LGBT Center, and CorePower Yoga in a high energy Vinyasa Flow class for all levels. CorePower Yoga is partnering with San Diego Pride to give back to the community. With CorePower opening a new studio in Little Italy, we thought it would be best to give back, show our true colors, and encourage our friends and loved ones to move, connect, and give back as a family. The class will be lead by Juan Ayala, the Little Italy studio manager; assists and adjusters will be fellow instructors from CorePower. Prizes for donations will be raffled, including a free month of yoga, a yoga bag, a pair of tickets for Pride Festival, Sony speakers, and more to come! $15. 9 a.m. San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2Z5q0gx

Baja Wine Tour – Join the next Baja Wine Tour For A Cause. $125 includes round-trip transportation from San Diego, all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast at a hacienda, three winery stops with tastings included, one-stop samples of artisan cheese/bread/jams, and tour concludes with a lobster dinner in Puerto Nuevo, Baja, before returning home safely. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The San Diego LGBT Community Center. Check-in and first-come boarding begins Saturday at 7 a.m. inside The Old Town Transit Center located near the 5 and 8 interstate freeways. All sales are final. Rain or shine. Please plan ahead and ensure you have all required travel documents. A valid passport is required for everyone aboard the charter bus in accordance with Mexico and U.S. travel laws. Mexican officials also require a completed FMM (Forma Migratoria Múltiple) to stamp upon entering Mexico via this tour.

bit.ly/2QBkC1z

Mariam’s Tea Party: Broken Bolckbuster – Featuring: Mariam T, Glitz Glam, Evelyn Rose, Michele Ada, Disco Dollie, Lolita Von Tease,Vanity Jones and Gro Tesqua. Special performance The Diamond Dogs. Sounds by DJ Jon Williams. Tickets $10 • Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. Featuring Skrewball Whiskey. MO’s Bar and Grill. 308 University Ave.

bit.ly/2KtEHFP

Hillcrest Wind Ensemble – Escape to the wonderful world of Disney when the Hillcrest Wind Ensemble presents, “The Black Hole, Music and the Mouse!” at the historic Mississippi Room in the Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park. Because Disney now owns so many franchises, this presents the opportunity to perform a huge variety of music. The program will include exciting music from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” a comical piece from “The Muppets,” as well as many of the Disney classics and many more. Doors open at 6 p.m. with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and concert starts at 7 p.m. No-host bars will be available throughout the evening and tickets for the opportunity drawings will be sold for a chance to win some exciting prizes. The night is sure to bring out the kid in everyone! $25.

bit.ly/30X694L

Sunday, June 16

Hillcrest Funky Flea Market – This Father’s Day, bring your dad or daddy out our first quarterly Hillcrest Funky Flea Market! It’s a bizarre bazaar and mish-mash of art, second hand, bric-a-brac, clothing, vintage, retro and collectibles! A place to find the weird and wonderful! Whatever it is, or whatever you’re into, find it at the Hillcrest Funky Flea! Meet your friends, browse, rummage, haggle, drink coffee and enjoy the nearby Hillcrest farmers market! Free. Rich’s Nightclub parking lot. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 1051 University Ave.

bit.ly/2Xi1O9Z