Calendar: March 16-29, 2018

Friday, March 16

Diversionary Theatre — A West Coast premiere of “The Happiest Place on Earth” by Philip Dawkins and directed by Jonathan L. Green. This “once upon a time” story begins in 1955 and spans a magical kingdom’s quest for restoration of its founding principles for 50 years. The show runs through April 15 and tickets are available at diversionary.org.

San Diego Leather Pride — Kick off Leather Pride on the back patio of #1 Fifth Avenue, home to Tiger’s Pictionary every Wednesday from 7:30–10 p.m. Tiger, the event’s host, is Ms. San Diego Leather 2010. Although it is a fundraiser, it is free to anyone who wants to attend and participate. Funds are raised through donations from attendees and generous gift donations from local businesses. bit.ly/2FlL6S7

‘A Little Night Music’ — Cygnet’s own favorite musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, based on the book by Hugh Wheeler and directed by Sean Murray. When both of Desiree’s lovers — and their wives — show up for a weekend in the country, a tangled web of love and desire leads to humorous and heartbreaking revelations. Sophisticated, literate and stylish, but also disarmingly warm, funny, charming and very human. It features the hit song “Send in the Clowns.” Through April 22. Cygnet Theatre 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town.

bit.ly/2FtSMOb

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus — The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus Chamber Chorale teams up with the La Jolla Symphony and the full chorus for its third appearance of Carl Orff’s famous cantana “Carmina Burana.” Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday. This event will take place at the Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, #0099, La Jolla. Tickets are available at bit.ly/2FRiIGZ

Saturday, March 17

San Diego Leather Pride — Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. at the World Beat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd. San Diego Bootblack and Leather 2018 Contest run from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The fourth San Diego Bootblack and the 24th and 36th Ms and Mr San Diego Leather will be chosen by a panel of esteemed and titled community members. Social hour is from 9:30–10:30 pm. Announcement of winners and photos no later than 10:30 p.m. with an Afterglow Party starting at 10:45 p.m. Unofficial After Party at the San Diego Eagle, 3040 North Park Way. bit.ly/2FlL6S7

38th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival — Come experience the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade west of the Mississippi. Join the Irish Congress of Southern California from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. at Balboa Park between Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. Join more than 30,000 attendees, featuring a parade with more than 125 entries, more than 75 food/craft booths, a beer garden, two band stages, and a Celtic Village and Kids Zone. Festival and Beer Gardens open at 9 a.m. Flag presentation ceremony on the corners of Sixth and Juniper avenues at 9:45 a.m. Parade starts up Fifth Avenue to Upas Street, then back down Sixth Avenue to Laurel/El Prado beginning at 10:30 a.m. bit.ly/1DC1RRg

MO’s Big Lucky Saturday — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Charity Bingo at 12:30 p.m., $15.25 corned beef hash plates, $3 Jager shots, $5 Jager mules and Jameson shots and finish off the evening with country line dancing beginning at 7 p.m. 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. urbanmos.com

Cesar Chavez Day of Service — Join Gay for Good San Diego from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its annual Cesar Chavez Day of Service. This is G4G’s fourth year partnering with the San Diego County Cesar Chavez Commemorative Committee; they will beautify Emerson Bandini Elementary School by painting, planting a garden, hosting a clean-up and judging essays. 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with a free BBQ lunch at noon. School is located at 3510 Newton Ave., Southcrest. bit.ly/2Fzul5h

Rummage Sale — Live & Let Live Alano Club is hosting a rummage sale fundraiser at 8 a.m. on both March 18-19. Bring your clean, working donations seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. 1730 Monroe St. bit.ly/2tswL0L

St. Pat’s at Gossip — Get your lucky charms to Gossip Grill this St. Patrick’s Day for the luck of the Irish. Green beer, drink specials, corned beef and DJs all-day long. 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. thegossipgrill.com

Sunday, March 18

San Diego Leather Pride — Victory Brunch with keynote speaker International Ms Leather 2017 and vendor fair is your best opportunity to get those leather gifts in the social pavilion. Girl Complex, inside the WBD. Bootblacks will be available and the Leather History Project will have exhibits up. 11 a.m.–1 p.m. World Beat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd. bit.ly/2FlL6S7

Hillcrest Farmers Market — About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit bit.ly/2FC4slg.

Monday, March 19

PFLAG San Diego youth meeting: — Our Space, Poway (youth facilitated) for LGBTQIA middle schoolers will be held 4:30–6 p.m. St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Road, Poway. pflag.com

Tuesday, March 20

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesday — Sing your heart out with a drink, all-you-can-eat spaghetti and show tines. Watch musical clips from your past and present TV, movie and stage productions. $6 per person, eat in only. 5 p.m. at Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2iHAwXa

Wednesday, March 21

Imperial Court de San Diego Community Meeting — Held every third Wednesday of the month, learn about the organization at its monthly community meeting. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a “bring a dish” potluck at 7:30 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2G6LEZi

FilmOut San Diego screening — The hilariously funny John Waters’ film, “Pecker.” This is a journey of Pecker (Edward Furlong) a blue-collar kid with a functionally dysfunctional family that travels with him through his journey as a photographer that leads to overnight fame. Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2FA9Llf

Thursday, March 22

North Park Farmers Market — Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Friday, March 23

Hillcrest Clean, Green & Safe Walkabout — Join the Hillcrest Business Association for their weekly “walkabout.” This is an opportunity for Hillcrest residents and business owners to offer constructive suggestions, insight and express concerns in the neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, the walk lasts at least 1.5 hours. Accommodations will be made for people with mobility challenges. This week, Zone 2, with meet-up at Crest Café, 425 Robinson Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2G6BKqH

‘Out at the Opera” — San Diego Opera is partnering with SD Pride, OUT at the Fair, and Hillcrest Social Media surrounding a performance of Daniel Catán’s “Florencia en el Amazonas.” The event starts at 6 p.m. with a private mix-and-mingle hosted reception with General Director David Bennett welcoming guests until the 7 p.m. performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2FC9COY.

Tuesday, March 27

Play: ‘Love Never Dies’ — After escaping the Paris Opera House, the Phantom has escaped to New York, but the only thing missing is his protégé Christine. Wanting only to win back her love, he deceivingly invites her to sing in New York. “Love Never Dies” is Andrew Lloyd Weber’s sequel to one of the best musicals of all time. Through April 1. Broadway San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., Downtown. bit.ly/2oTN95R

Friday, March 30

GOOD FRIDAY

Hillcrest Clean, Green & Safe Walkabout — Join the Hillcrest Business Association for their weekly “walkabout.” This is an opportunity for Hillcrest residents and business owners to offer constructive suggestions, insight and express concerns in the neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, the walk lasts at least 1.5 hours. Accommodations will be made for people with mobility challenges. This week investigates Zone 3, with meet-up at Babycakes, 3766 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2G6BKqH