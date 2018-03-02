Calendar: March 2-15, 2018

Friday, March 2

‘The Stonewall Salon’: Diversionary Theatre presents “The Stonewall Salon,” a production featuring local LGBT seniors who have met twice a week since January to work on their storytelling and improvisational skills to create an ensemble performance which culminates in tonight’s showcase. This is an extension of Diversionary’s free acting class, Silver Squad, which has trained over 100 participants since 2016. For more info, call 619-220-6830 x109. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. bit.ly/2olQWrg

Saturday, March 3

Whiskies around the world: Come taste the best whiskeys from small distilleries around the world. Attendees will sample American, Irish and Scotch whiskies as well as a few of VomFass’ newest international whiskies. Food pairings with each tasting. No passport required. 6:30–8:30 p.m. VomFass, 1050 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2GbycDk

‘San Diego, I Love You #SWIPERIGHT’: Circle Circle dot dot invites you on an avant-garde art adventure, where attendees physically move with the performers around San Diego during the performance. The show is inspired by the trials and tribulations of identifying as bisexual in the world of online dating. This production will feature male and female versions of the show; attendees are encouraged to attend both. Tickets $15. Various times and locations. bit.ly/2o83e6P

Sunday, March 4

Red Carpet Party: Presented by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, this is San Diego’s biggest Academy Awards viewing party, with 25 HD widescreen TVs, great food, drink specials, $1,000 in cash and prizes. You can even walk the red carpet and enjoy the Oscars with a packed house of other movie lovers. 4–9 p.m. True North Tavern, 3815 30th St. bit.ly/2CfIYJQ

A Night at the Oscars: The Uptown Tavern crew will be rolling out the red carpet at 4 p.m., so here’s another option to “dress to impress” for the paparazzi. Complimentary flavored popcorn and movie-themed drink specials offered. 4­–10 p.m. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2FcjT3m

‘The Importance of Being Earnest’: Oscar Wilde’s last play before his incarceration and eventual untimely death, “The Importance of Being Earnest” is probably his wittiest and is called “trivial comedy for serious people.” 2 hours, 25 minutes including intermission. 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2orULvt

San Diego Vintage Flea Market: Shop vintage wares, clothing, furniture, knick-knacks and more from 100 vendors at this outdoor market. Rain or shine. Free. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. in the parking lot behind The Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. bit.ly/2o8H6cw

Monday, March 5

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Brody from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this easygoing cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, March 6

YPC First Tuesday — Women’s History Month: In collaboration with the San Diego Area Chapter of NOW, this will be an exclusive preview of San Diego’s new annual storytelling event, “She Was Warned: Dismantling Barriers Building Bridges,” (March 20, see bit.ly/2GILo1C), which recognizes that women’s history is intersectional. This event honors women’s voices and experiences by highlighting the work San Diego women are doing today and the history being made now. Industrial Grind Coffee owners, Kathy Hansen and Barbara Jeanine, both veterans, entrepreneurs and members of local LGBT community, are hosting this event after hours. Come ready to enjoy their coffee and gluten-free pastries, and stock up on bags of their whole bean coffee. Wheelchair accessible and sign language interpreters have been hired. Contact ypc@thecentersd.org if you have any questions or requests. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Industrial Grind Coffee, 1433 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2sZbhrZ

Free legal clinic – name and gender-marker changes: Hosted by ProjectTRANS, meet with attorneys and law students who can provide assistance and guidance filling out forms required to apply for a court order necessary to change your name and/or gender marker on birth certificates and other official documents. Sponsored by Pride Law at USD School of Law, Tom Homann LGBT Law Association and The Center. Appointment times are 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. To schedule, email TransClinic.SanDiego@gmail.com. Walk-ins based on availability. Repeats monthly. 6:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DBFrpn

Wednesday, March 7

GGG Games and Trivia: Join Men @ The Center for February’s GGG. Everyone is welcome for an evening of Live Team Trivia, board games, pizza, drinks, snacks and socializing. Hundreds of board games available to choose from, or bring your own. A donation of $5 is suggested to support men’s programming at The Center. For more information, contact Benny Cartwright at 619-692-2077 x106 or email outreach@thecentersd.org. 6–8:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2n5bEff

Leslie Jordan, ‘Exposed’: Emmy-winner Leslie Jordan from “Sordid Lives” and “Will & Grace,” is coming to Hillcrest with his show, which is part “coming-of-age story and part light-hearted Hollywood expose.” $50 reserved, $15 food/drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BKLTZM

DreamGirls Review: Rotating cast of your drag favorites; call for this week’s performers. $10. 7–11 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CWU2eX

Queerversations: An ongoing discussion group supporting LGBTQIA students held every other Wednesday. Topic — Queer at Work and School: Coming Out on the Daily. SDSU Pride Center, 5141 Campanile Drive., College Area. bit.ly/2ENMhcP

Thursday, March 8

Leslie Jordan, ‘Exposed’: You know Emmy-winner Leslie Jordan from “Sordid Lives” and “Will & Grace,” who brings his show to Hillcrest, which is part “coming-of-age story and part light-hearted Hollywood expose.” $50 reserved, $15 food/drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2BKLTZM

Kickers Country Line Dancing: Don’t let footwear stop you, come dance in whatever you’ve got. Join the staff every Thursday for Kicker’s Country Western Night and catch all the hot cowboys and cowgirls as they swirl and line dance their way across the floor. Free country dance lessons for the first hour. 7 p.m. Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave. Hillcrest. bit.ly/2zpBW3x

HIV+ Seniors Discussion Group: The CDC estimates that over one-quarter of all HIV/AIDS patients are over 50 years old. If you are 50 years or better and living with HIV, then this discussion group is just for you! Discuss topics that interest you most. Second Thursdays. 1­–2 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2HAZF1Z

Friday, March 9

#2Million Match Celebration: Join the San Diego LGBT Community Center to celebrate reaching their #2Million Match fundraising goal. Light appetizers and a cocktail are included. Free, but RSVP required. 5:30–7 p.m. at The Prado’s Casa Del Rey Moro Garden, 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park. RSVP: bit.ly/2oiznsh or bit.ly/2ojoGG5.

Film screening — ‘Lady Bird’: Cinema Under the Stars presents films in an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week. Generally screening classic films, in upcoming weeks they will screen several of this year’s Oscar contenders. This weekend it’s “Lady Bird,” which was up for five awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Repeats Saturday night as well. 8 p.m. $16–$19. Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Discussion: ‘What is the Women’s Community — voices of lesbian, bisexual, queer and heterosexual women,’ is presented by Women’s Resources at The Center. Many women have a fantasy of a welcoming, supportive community when they move to a new place, which provides friendship, fun activities and support when we need it — but the reality often falls far short. This talk will focus on what is meant by “community,” who is in our communities, and hear from Dr. Esther Rothblum of SDSU about her research on lesbian and bisexual women’s communities compared with those of their heterosexual sisters and also discuss ways to find community. 7–9 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest.

Saturday, March 10

Revolutionary — Pride Youth Art Show: Presented by San Diego Pride, Art of Pride and the Trevor Project, this exhibition will showcase junior-high- through high-school-aged LGBT artists. 6–8 p.m. San Diego Pride, 3620 30th St., North Park. bit.ly/2sHOEIL

North County Front Runners and Walkers: Weekly walk and run in the seaside community of Carlsbad. Come enjoy the surf and beach; routes vary based on attendees. Network afterward at Elyse Coffee House on Coast Highway. Meet up at 9 a.m. Heritage House at Magee Park, 258 Beech Ave., Carlsbad. bit.ly/2GQQ5qx

Sunday, March 11

Hillcrest Farmers Market: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit hillcrestfarmersmarket.com

Monday, March 12

Mobile medical unit at The Center: The Family Health Centers of San Diego mobile medical unit will be located in the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s parking lot every Monday from 3–7 p.m. Services include basic primary care, immunizations, PEP & PrEP (through Rx), STD screening and treatment, chest/breast cancer screening, family planning, pap smears, pregnancy testing, hormone therapy, and sick and well visits. To make an appointment, call 619-692-2077 ext. 208. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. thecentersd.org.

Tuesday, March 13

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesdays: Sing your heart out and have a drink and all-you-can-eat spaghetti with some of your favorite show tunes from past, present, and everything in between. Watch musical clips from your favorite TV, movie and stage productions. $6 per person, eat in only. 5 p.m. Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2iHAwXA.

Wednesday, March 14

Just Us Guys: The group “Just Us Guys” is coming back. Come to the North County LGBTQ Center to socialize, meet others and enjoy good conversation. Help us to grow this meeting experience, bring ideas and positive energy. 21-plus only. 6 p.m. North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3220 Mission Ave., Suite #2, Oceanside. bit.ly/2ChDZs6

Thursday, March. 15

Comedy – ‘A Very Vickie Venture’: Join lesbian comedian Vickie Shaw, a mainstay of Olivia cruises and resorts, for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy where no one is safe when it comes to her comedy. $24­–30 reserved seating, $15 food/drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rFwJ4J

Play – ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’: Experience the West Coast premiere by Philip Dawkins and directed by Jonathan L. Green. “Once upon a time in 1955, a magical kingdom was built on the founding principles of dreams, American idealism, and our wildest hopes. Eight years later, a quintessential American family reeling from the loss of their king embarks on a quest for restoration and deliverance in this kingdom. Fifty years later, their expedition is brought to dazzling life in an effort to understand one’s place in family, the American way, and whether happiness is truly a place where dreams come true.” To learn more, visit diversionary.org/the-happiest-place. Through April 15. 7 p.m. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. bit.ly/2FwRzXj