Calendar: March 30 – April 12, 2018

Friday, March 30

GOOD FRIDAY

Hillcrest Clean, Green & Safe Walkabout – Join the Hillcrest Business Association for its weekly walkabout. This is an opportunity for Hillcrest residents and business owners to offer constructive suggestions, insight and express concerns in the neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, the walk lasts at least 1.5 hours. Accommodations will be made for people with mobility challenges. This week investigates Zone 3, with meet-up at Babycakes, 3766 Fifth Ave. bit.ly/2G6BKqH

Saturday, March 31

Spring Concert – The Hillcrest Wind Ensemble presents its spring concert “The Art of Music” at 7 p.m. at the Creative, Performing and Media Arts School, 5050 Conrad Ave. in Clairemont. Parking is available. Under the direction of John Winkleman, the ensemble will premiere the winning compositions Dal Porto for the United States and “The Hero’s Journey” by Judda Vitassari from Finland. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at The Windsmith, 3975 Granada Ave. in North Park, at sdartix.com, or at the door. The 45-piece Hillcrest Wind Ensemble is in its 32nd year of performing and is a program of the LGBT Center acting as a musical ambassador to the community as a whole. bit.ly/2przZgv or 619-692-2077 x814

Sunday, April 1

EASTER

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt – The Imperial Court de San Diego is sponsoring its 16th annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event includes an egg hunt, baskets for each child and a bike raffle with plenty of activities for the kids. The Imperial Court expects to have 6,000 toy-filled Easter baskets, 7,000 plastic eggs, snack-sized juices for the kids, a popcorn and cotton candy machine, and canopies. To donate any of these items, contact Mark Newsom at 619-655-5587 or Barbie Z at 619-822-9343. Trolley Barn Park, corner of Florida Street and Adams Avenue.

Easter brunch – Hey bunnies and chicks, it’s time for Easter Bonnet Brunch. Join Urban MO’s Put a Bonnet on it Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get 20 percent off if you wear an Easter bonnet during brunch and there will be bunny ear giveaways throughout the day with $1 Bud Light drafts and $2 Jell-O shooters from 2–5 p.m. bit.ly/2psXJjF

Come as you are – Transgender and gender-questioning support group from 6:30–8 p.m. Call the North County LGBTQ Resource Center 3220 Mission Ave., Suite #2, Oceanside at 760-994-1690 to participate. bit.ly/2hFSlWO

Monday, April 2

PFLAG – Our Space-Poway for LGBTQIA middle-schoolers will be held at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Road, Poway from 4:30–6 p.m. bit.ly/2HPTzKe

#BeTheGeneration: Truvada Tuesday Celebration – Join The Center’s #BeTheGeneration team for a #TruvadaTuesday celebration at Babycakes San Diego. Everyone is welcome for an evening of drinks, food, fun and resources about PrEP. If you have questions, are on PrEP and want to celebrate, or just want to learn more, this event is for you. You. bit.ly/2GrbObQ

Community Meeting with new San Diego Police Chief – Join us at The Center for a conversation with the San Diego Police Department’s new Chief David Nisleit. The public is invited to come hear from Nisleit about his plans for the future of the department. The chief will take questions and comments from community members. The Center is wheelchair accessible. bit.ly/2IVGccI

Tuesday, April 3

Trish, Hans & Phil – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage presents Trish, Hans, & Phil for an evening of entertainment. If you like Manhattan Transfer, this is the event for you. Called one of the most innovative and entertaining groups on the West Coast, they have a refreshing approach with three voices, harmonies and great jazz interpretations of pop songs. They bring a novel approach to the classics; this group combines their soaring, swinging vocals for a sound truly their own. $20 to $25 reserved seating, $20 per person with a food/drink minimum. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and seating at 3940 Fourth Ave., Suite 200. bit.ly/2u6k6kj

Wednesday, April 4

Poundtown – Join Dan, Brian and the Poundtown Gang on the PECS’ patio for the best in versus fighting video gaming at 9 p.m. Bring your “Super Smash Bros” skills or check out “Marvel vs. Capcom,” “Injustice” and more. Enjoy $1 off all beer, all skill levels welcome. PECS Bar, 2046 University Ave. bit.ly/2u6Ddec

Thursday, April 5

RuPaul’s viewing party – The newest Ru girls are ready to bring it on the runway serving you the fiercest season yet. Watch season 10 at 8 p.m. with San Diego’s hometown queen, Mayhem Miller. Dance floor seating opens at 6:30 p.m. at Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave. bit.ly/2HRqzSl

Friday, April 6

California Ballet Company – Opening night with the California Ballet Company as it returns to the splendor of the Jazz Age and the frivolity of the Roaring Twenties with F. Scott Fitzgerald’s passionate, thought-provoking and complex “The Great Gatsby.” Septime Webre’s visionary choreography fuses contemporary ballet, jazz and tap with narrative to bring to life the iconic story of obsession, wealth and success. Live music from Billy Novick and The Blue Syncopators. Red carpet begins one hour before the performances at the San Diego Civic Theatre through April 8, 1100 Third Ave. bit.ly/2wd5A6t

Saturday, April 7

Wrestling Club at The Center —The San Diego Wrestling Club will be hosting its 12th annual Bulldogs Wrestling Tournament starting at noon in the main auditorium of The Center, 3909 Centre Street in Hillcrest. Spectators are welcome to come and check out the wrestling competition during the tournament for a $5 donation to the club. The club will also be holding a club fundraiser and anniversary gathering on Sunday, April 8 at Negociant Urban Winery located at Texas and El Cajon Blvd. in North Park from 2-5 p.m.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The SDWC is San Diego’s only year-round wrestling club focusing on the adult wrestler. The club maintains diversity in its membership and all weights, ages and skill levels are represented. The SDWC is always looking to increase its membership and invites those interested in a good cardio workout as well as learning the sport of freestyle wrestling to come down and check out their practices on Thursday nights from 7:00 to 9:30 pm at The Center. The club is sanctioned by USA Wrestling, the national body for Olympic style wrestling.

If you would like more information on the San Diego Wrestling Club or their upcoming wrestling tournament and fundraiser, go to its website: sdwrestling.org or email: info@sdwrestling.org.

Sunday, April 8

Cabaret Brunch – The Gossip Grill presents its Cabaret Brunch that features entertainment ranging from drag queens to burlesque, live singers, and performers with two shows from 10 a.m.–noon and noon–2 p.m. All cabaret packages are $27 and include bottomless mimosas/house wine and one brunch entree. Reservations can be made online. Reservations require a $12 holding fee. bit.ly/2HPMCZE

Monday, April 9

PFLAG – PFLAG’s East County support group will meet at the Summit Unitarian Universalist Church at 8778 Cottonwood Ave., Santee from 6–7:30 p.m. pflag.com

Tuesday, April 10

Turnback Tuesdays – Lips San Diego’s retro show hosted by the fabulous Pris Sukomi Max. Turnback Tuesdays Retro Games Drag Night has the best of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Seating is between 7–7:30 p.m., with a $5 cover and $15 food minimum. Reservations are required. bit.ly/2HOL3Ls

Wednesday, April 11

Engaging Aging – Special guest Dr. Shayna Gothard Koufmann from Embrace the Middle will be presenting on mindfulness. Kaufmann worked extensively as a clinical and forensic psychologist, honing her unique adeptness at human connection, deep understanding and accessible communications. Her current passion is working with women in midlife helping them access the power and opportunity of this amazing time. Free to Greater San Diego Business Association members, the meeting will be held at Vi at La Jolla Village, 8515 Costa Verde Blvd. from noon to 1:30 p.m. bit.ly/2G99JkF

Thursday, April 12

‘Distant Sky’ – For one night only see “Distant Sky: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds –Live in Copenhagen” at the Landmark Theatres Hillcrest at 7 p.m. Directed by filmmaker David Barnard, this film will be shown in 500 cinemas around the world for one day only. bit.ly/2FQPbhG

Toni G. Atkins Senate President Pro Tempore Celebration – The Center invites you to a celebration of the historic election of Toni G. Atkins as the California Senate President Pro Tempore! Please join us to toast one of our community’s greatest champions as she assumes the State Senate’s top leadership position. Hors d’ oeuvres, refreshments, and good cheer will be provided. RSVP required.

