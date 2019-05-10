RuPaul’s Drag Race – Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 11 Tour tickets are now on sale. This phenomenal show will take place at the Historic Balboa Theatre on May 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45.50. 868 Fourth Ave.

Leading with Love Gala – Tickets now available for North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s “Leading with Love: An LGBTQI Gala Experience.” Again this year, the partnership with the Leichtag Foundation brings the gala back to its wonderful farm, a perfect backdrop to enjoy the sunset while dining with friends and family, listening to live music and supporting the local LGBTQI community. For programs this year, the goal is to raise $100,000. Early-bird tickets: $125. Event sponsorships begin at $1,500. Auction items are also encouraged to raise funds. The Farm of Leichtag Foundation, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas.

Friday, May 10

Mama’s Day 2019 – Mama’s Kitchen is prepping for its 28th annual Mama’s Day taking place at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. Mama’s Day, often touted as the original San Diego tasting event, is held the Friday evening before Mother’s Day and features more than 50 restaurants offering distinctive tastes to more than 600 attendees. Proceeds from the event help to raise critical funds for Mama’s Kitchen’s mission to deliver three medically-tailored, nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses. Tickets: $150 general admission. $250 VIP. More packages and opportunity drawing available. Hyatt Regency La Jolla, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. 5:30-9:30 p.m.

‘They Promised Her the Moon’ – The Old Globe’s West Coast premiere of Laurel Ollstein’s “They Promised Her the Moon” has been extended and will run through May 12. Developed in the Globe’s Powers New Voices Festival, it wowed festival audiences with the story of the powerful forces that kept one woman from reaching orbit. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli (the Globe’s “The Whipping Man and “Somewhere”), “They Promised Her the Moon” runs at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets start at $30. 1363 Old Globe Way.

‘Sister Act’ – San Diego Musical Theatre presents “Sister Act,” the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, “Sister Act” will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, “Sister Act” is reason to rejoice! San Diego Musical Theatre. Runs through May 26. $30-$70. Horton Grand Theatre. 444 Fourth Ave.

Saturday, May 11

We Were Here – History of the LGBTQ+ community in the South Bay is hosted by the South Bay Historical Society and The Chula Vista Heritage Program. Panelists include Walther Meyer of Lambda Archives, Chula Vista Councilmember Steve Padilla, PFLAG member Zaneta Encaration, Dae Elliott and Gibran Guido. There will be a special performance by the San Diego Women’s Chorus and an opportunity drawing for tickets to a Train/Goo Goo Dolls concert. This event is free and open to the public. Chula Vista Public Library Auditorium. 35 F St. Chula Vista.

Free breast health screenings – Did you know that in San Diego, six women are diagnosed with breast cancer and one woman passes away from the disease every day? The key to lowering these numbers is early detection and effective treatment. As you know, women oftentimes are busy taking care of others and neglect to put themselves first, so to kick off Mother’s Day weekend, Komen San Diego is partnering with the San Diego Padres to encourage qualified (uninsured or underinsured) San Diegans to make their breast health a priority by providing free breast screenings. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to those who qualify.

Tuesday, May 14

Drag Takeover – Come to the Belly Up to support the North County LGBTQ Resource Center and Pride by the Beach with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Chad Michaels and the San Diego Drag All Stars making queer history in the first drag show to take place on the Belly Up stage. Dress in drag for discounted tix and a chance to meet Chad and the all-stars. All proceeds benefit the North County LGBT Center and Pride by the beach. Tickets: $25 advance and day of show. $20 military/student discount. 7:30 p.m. $75 VIP part/$125 VIP and meet-and-greet. 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.

Gay Men’s Book Club – The new Gay Men’s Book Club will meet on May 14, to discuss this month’s selection, “Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin, a groundbreaking novel for its time about a young man torn between his attraction to a woman and his desire for another man. Anyone interested in novels, memoirs and plays with gay themes is welcome to join the club. 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library, 215 W. Washington St. Contact Ron Alsop at ronald.alsop@gmail.com or 908-347-3877 for more information.

Friday, May 17

Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast – The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast is designed to bring together more than 1,000 diverse San Diegans — business, labor, Democrats, Republicans, all communities, all ages, all San Diegans who support equality and justice — to celebrate the memory of this influential civil rights activist. The 2019 Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast will be held on Friday, May 17, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. Proceeds benefit the social services programs of the San Diego LGBT Community Center. 1 Park Blvd. Book a table here:

Saturday, May 18

‘Quiet No More’ – The San Diego Women’s Chorus presents “Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall,” a two-day event on May 18-19. This inspiring event will honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. SDWC will present the San Diego premiere of “Quiet No More,” a brand new, unique work that will commemorate and convey the impact and legacy of Stonewall. “Quiet No More” will tell the Stonewall story clearly and passionately and will include previously unheard voices and the latest historical insights. The history of Stonewall balances the uprising’s continuing impact in the present moment with the future campaigning work still to be done. A blend of classical, musical theater and pop styles, the music will incorporate the perspectives of women and other minority participants in the uprising. Tickets: VIP: $30. General admission: $20 (advance), $25 (at door). Discounts for youth, students, military, seniors and disabled. Lincoln High School. May 18 at 7 p.m. May 19 at 4 p.m. 4777 Imperial Ave.

Long Beach Pride 2019 – Two-day event! Over the past several years, the Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Festival & Parade has become the third largest in the nation, now attracting over 80,000 participants over the two-day celebration. More than 200 marching groups and floats comprise the parade entries since 1995, representing various religious, human service, governmental and social organizations. May 18-19, a two-day LGBTQ+ event with live music, community programming, and food and drinks from local eateries. The Long Beach Pride Festival is inclusive and strives to promote an environment that is free from prejudice and bias. This year’s theme is “Millions of Moments of Pride: Stonewall 50th Anniversary.” Sunday, May 19, the 2019 Pride Parade. Tickets: $20-$125. Marina Green Park, 386 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach.

longbeachpride.com

History of the transgender flag – The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Project TRANS is proud to present a special evening with Monica F. Helms, creator of the transgender flag. This free event will take place at The Center, 3909 Centre St. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the transgender flag. A transgender activist and the author of a “More Than Just a Flag,” Helms will read excerpts from her new book and participate in a Q&A session. She will also sign her book and transgender flags. Helms created the transgender pride flag in 1999 and it was first flown in 2000 at an LGBT Pride parade in Phoenix, Arizona. Helms donated the original transgender pride flag to the Smithsonian on Aug. 19, 2014, at the first ceremony honoring the addition of a collection of LGBT historical items. The flag has become known internationally representing the transgender and non-binary communities. Free to the public. 5 p.m. Contact: trans@thecentersd.org.

Senior Resource Fair – It’s that time of the year again! It’s time for The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s 13th annual Senior Resource Fair! The event will include educational and information booths featuring: The chance to meet local health and human services reps; in-home health aids and services; retirement villages and homes; and much more. Free lunch will be provided to the first 125 attendees who are age 50 and over. For more information, contact LaRue Fields at 619-692-2077 x205 or seniors@thecentersd.org.

(Graphic by www.CanStockPhoto.com)