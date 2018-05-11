Calendar: May 11 – 24, 2018

Friday, May 11

Mama’s Day – This year’s culinary host is Emmy award-winning chef and author, Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, who will be providing a special cooking presentation for VIP guests. Proceeds from the event help to raise critical funds for Mama’s Kitchen mission to deliver three hot, nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses. This year, the event aims to raise $215,000 which will provide 73,000 meals to San Diego’s critically ill neighbors. 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. bit.ly/2I8NMmU

Saturday, May 12

Palm Springs Hot Rodeo 2018 – Two days of gay rodeo excitement in Palm Springs May 12–13 with a kick-off concert on Friday, May 11, featuring Brandon Stansell at 9 p.m. Gates open for the rodeo both days at 8 a.m. with vendors, food and festival area and early events. Grand entry and afternoon events begin at noon. Following Saturday’s performance, there will be Dancing Under the Stars from 7 p.m.–1 a.m. For more information about all events and tickets, visit: psrodeo.org/hotrodeo

Sunday, May 13

Bo-beau kitchen + cache Mother’s Day – Special three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Menu is priced at $39.95 per person. BO-beau will also be serving BO-beau favorites such as croque monsieurs and chicken and waffles, the regular dinner menu beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations are required. bit.ly/2IisG5H

3 Year Anniversary Day Two – Vom Fass Hillcrest is turning 3 years old. Join them for complimentary cake, raffle prizes, gifts with purchase and more at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1050 University Ave. E103.

Spin San Diego – House2ourselves X Noise Complaint featuring Doorly will be performing at 3–9 p.m. at 2028 Hancock St. Tickets available at bit.ly/2jCTb7U

Monday, May 14

Comedy Night – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage presents Hillcrest Comedy Night with Jaleesa Johnson. Headlining the evening is Bo$$ Lady, featuring Anna Valenzuela and performances by Vanessa Gritton, Corie Johnson, Whitney Ralls, Madison Shepard and Ellen Doyle. $10 reserved seating; $15 food/drink minimum per person, doors open at 6 p.m. with show beginning at 8 p.m. bit.ly/2CQp6u7

Thursday, May 17

Diversionary Theater Industry Nights – World premiere musical “The Loneliest Girl in the World.” 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or pay-what-you-can at the door. bit.ly/2IpcwHt

Friday, May 18

Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast – The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast brings together more than 1,000 diverse people who support equality and justice at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Proceeds benefit the social services programs of the San Diego LGBT Center. 1 Park Blvd., San Diego. Individual tickets are $65 and sponsor tables are available. bit.ly/2KKGi88

Top of the Bay – Established in February of 2014, Top of the Bay San Diego is the original LGBT happy hour with an entirely new point of view. Located on the Ripassi Rooftop of the Porto Vista Hotel. Five floors up with a view of the harbor. Shuttle pick up is also available at The Loft and The Caliph in Hillcrest every 30 minutes from 5–10 p.m. bit.ly/2t6rjg7

Saturday, May 19

Un-Masquerade Ball – Burlesque, boys and girls, drag queens, as well as a special performance by Sketchalina Jones, will be featured, along with some major surprises, in an upcoming effort to support and raise awareness and money for LGBT youth experiencing homelessness as well as those living with HIV/AIDS. This is the first Un-Masquerade Ball in San Diego and will be held at the Sunset Temple in North Park from 6–11 p.m.

Extreme incognito dress is greatly encouraged. Custom, handmade masks may be ordered at Un-Masquerade Ball’s website at unmasqueradesd.com. Guests may purchase masks elsewhere or make and wear their own masks. The point of the Un-Masquerade Ball, in addition to raising funds and awareness for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness and for people living with HIV/AIDS, is to remove everyday masks of social rank, status and division. Paradoxically, that will happen by wearing an identity-disguising mask to the Un-Masquerade Ball. Funds by the Un-Masquerade Ball will be applied to the AIDS Lifecycle 2018 account of veteran ride-participant, Christopher Michael Lefebre, founder and lead organizer of the Un-Masquerade Ball. bit.ly/2I9SL3e

Launching Leaders – PFLAG San Diego County, in partnership with the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation, is hosting a scholarship awards luncheon. Scholarships are awarded to LGBT high school seniors continuing higher education or full-time undergraduate and graduate students through a competitive application and essay process and are awarded based on commitment to their chosen field, financial need and academic achievement. Event starts at 11:30 a.m. at The Jacobs Center, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114. Tickets available at bit.ly/2HX1fiv

12th Annual Senior Resource Fair – The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s 12th Annual Senior Resource Fair will include educational and information booths. Free lunch will be provided to the first 100 attendees who are age 50 and over, 10–1 p.m. For more information, contact LaRue Fields at 619-692-2077 x 205 or seniors@thecentersd.org.

Sunday, May 20

Michelle’s B’day Bash – Mishelle Banaga is putting on a ‘fun’raiser to help keep SBPRIDE2018 a free event. Mishelle’s B’day Bash fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Performing bands include Ingénue, Veronica May, Network, Girl in the Middle, The Real Fake News, The Social Animal, and Karina Frost & the Banduvloons. Admission is free, but food will have to be purchased. Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks will be available. All proceeds will go towards South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival. 1420 Willow St., San Diego bit.ly/2FWb5v6

Monday, May 21

Actor Academy – ion theatre is relaunching its highly acclaimed Actor Academy. Teaching in-depth course work in scene study, deep text analysis, auditions, cold readings, improvisation, voice and movement. Skills learned easily transfer to stage work or to other scenarios where public speaking and confidence-building are essential. 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at ion’s URBN CNTR 4THE ARTS in Hillcrest. bit.ly/2IhB1Xh

Tuesday, May 22

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesdays – Join us for a singalong and a drink with some of your favorite showtunes from musical clips, TV, movie and stage productions. $6 per person, in-house dining only 6–10 p.m. at Urban MO’s 308 University bit.ly/2rrStO9

Wednesday, May 23

GSDBA 2018 Annual Membership Meeting – Find out about all the great things happening at GSDBA. Take the opportunity to learn about new programs and benefits, ways to increase visibility for your business, and hear about what’s in store for your LGBTQ chamber of commerce. Event starts at 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Handlery Hotel Reef Lounge 950 Hotel Circle North. bit.ly/2FUhDKu

Thursday, May 24

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – season 10 viewing party at Urban MO’s from 8–10 p.m. at 308 University Ave. bit.ly/2IfV88j

Trans Veterans & Military Group – Meet other veterans and active duty trans folks to support and share resources for smoother transitions within the military and VA agencies; a great place to share your hopes and struggles. This group meets on the second and fourth Thursday at the Center at 7 p.m. in Hillcrest 3909 Centre St. For more information, contact transgender services at trans@thecentersd.org

Amy & Freddy – Music and comedy legends Amy Armstrong and Freddy Allen are opening and sharing the spotlight with some familiar names including Kathy Griffin, Mary Wilson and the Supremes, Phyllis Diller, Bea Arthur, Jennifer Holiday and Judy Gold. 8 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage bit.ly/2jDoOhv.