Leading with Love Gala – Tickets now available for North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s “Leading with Love: An LGBTQI Gala Experience.” On June 9, the gala aims to share the stories and accomplishments of its local LGBTQI community under the wonderful setting of a historic farm in Encinitas with a sprawling view. This signature event is what keeps the Center’s doors open and the ability to serve thousands of people each year. Again this year, the partnership with the Leichtag Foundation brings the gala back to its wonderful farm, a perfect backdrop to enjoy the sunset while dining with friends and family, listening to live music and supporting the local LGBTQI community. For programs this year, the goal is to raise $100,000. Early-bird tickets: $125. Event sponsorships begin at $1,500. Auction items are also encouraged to raise funds. The Farm of Leichtag Foundation, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas.

bit.ly/2LfL6qp

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices. General admission: $45. VIP admission: $140. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2HnWRpr

Friday, May 24

‘Significant Other’ – As Jordan Berman pounds the New York City pavement searching for Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close-knit girlfriends. As singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan must face his own capacity to love and be loved. This hilarious and heart-wrenching Broadway comedy dives into the trenches of urban single life and the aspirational gay wedding, reminding us that you can’t hurry love — no matter how much you wish you could. Diversionary Theatre. Runs through June 23. $15-$25. Dates and times vary. 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

bit.ly/2EenrRf

‘Pride and Prejudice’ – The outspoken Elizabeth Bennet faces mounting pressure from her status-conscious mother to secure a suitable marriage. But is marriage suitable for a woman of Elizabeth’s intelligence and independence? Especially when the irritating, aloof, self-involved… tall, vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aristocratic Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn. Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life as it does in this effervescent new adaptation. Runs through June 16 at the Cygnet Theatre. Tickets start at $45. 4040 Twiggs St.

bit.ly/2EahFQv

2019 SDLA Fundraiser – Join the 2019 San Diego Leadership Alliance Fellows for a mixer and drag show at The Rail in Hillcrest. Proceeds will benefit future classes of the San Diego Leadership Alliance Institute, by ensuring that it remains free for all fellows. This event will feature some of San Diego’s finest drag queens, celebrate the diversity of our local progressive community, and highlight LGBTQ+ history. $30-$35. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 3796 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2HjqfOL

Drag King Bar – It’s the fourth Friday! It’s drag king bar time. Come join your favorite kings to kick off your holiday weekend. It’s nothing but a good time when the boys take the stage. It’s also a preview of our talent heading into Out at the Fair on June 1. The Gossip Grill hotties pour all night and DJ Kinkyloops keeps the club hopping. Then stick around for Gossip Grill’s Memorial Day weekend kickoff event Leather and Lace at 10 p.m. $7. Doors open at 7 p.m. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2Hn0IUT

Sunday, May 26

Author Luncheon with Lilian Faderman – Join the Central San Diego Library for a discussion with internationally-known scholar and six-time Lambda Literary Award-winner professor Lillian Faderman! She will be reading from “Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death”— her latest book, hailed as a compelling and well-researched account of the first openly gay person elected to public office in the U.S. Pre-registration is required for this ticketed event and each ticket includes a buffet lunch and a signing. Books will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Central Library. Free two-hour parking with validation. $22-$25. 12:30-2 p.m. 330 Park Blvd.

bit.ly/authorlunchfaderman

Guard B-Q – Memorial Day Weekend Sunday tradition continues at The Loft with our annual Guard B-Q! Celebrate with The San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as the Guard Corps serves up awesome burgers, dogs, chicken skewers, and vegan options with the TOPpings and extras you expect! (After all, we all want a little extra, right?) Awesome raffle too. All to benefit the San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Free. 3610 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2vWimbL

Tuesday, May 28

In Search of Stonewall – As part of the San Diego History Center’s “LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs exhibition,” join editor Richard Schneider, and Lillian Faderman in a discussion of this pivotal event in our community’s history. The year was 1994. It was the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and, as luck would have it, the year in which a new magazine called The Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review was publishing its first issue (winter ’94). The fact that The HG&LR’s first year coincided with Stonewall’s 25th forever joined its fate with that of the founding event of the modern LGBT movement. Join celebrated speakers to help launch the Review’s “In Search of Stonewall,” their book that commemorates the magazine’s 25th birthday with a collection of relevant articles selected from its 136 issues. 7-8:30 p.m. Free to members. Non-members $5. RSVP required. 1649 El Prado, Suite 3.

bit.ly/2LEwpx3

Friday, May 31

Ice Cream Social – The South Bay Youth Center is excited to host its first Ice Cream Social! Youth ages 10-13 and their families are welcome to tour the South Bay Youth Center and enjoy free local ice cream! This is a fabulous opportunity to meet other LGBTQ+ youth and families. Free. 2-4 p.m. 11180 Third Ave., Chula Vista.

bit.ly/2VrVRpa

Saturday, June 1

Out at the Fair – Kick off Pride month 2019 at the ninth annual Out at the Fair – San Diego County Fair festival on June 1. What started as a group of friends going to the fair to enjoy a turkey leg … “has now turned into the largest ‘Out’ celebration in the Southern California Region.” $14-$20. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 2660 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

sdfair.com

Red Dress Party SD Launch Party – Help us kick off our event season at the RDPSD Launch Party! You’ll be able to meet the RDPSD team; purchase discounted tickets to RDPSD 2019 (at the absolute lowest price); donate wearable red dresses; and get some RDPSD swag. No red dresses required at this event. Just a feel-good, fun-loving attitude! MO’s Bar and Grill. 2-5 p.m. Free. 308 University Ave.

bit.ly/2VoF1ri

Let Your Fears Go – Gamification on the dance floor. Imagine a house music party with riddles mixed into the songs our DJ plays. Solve the riddle on our dark and sexy dance floor and win $1,000! Nights Like These aims to be an evening that provokes thought, challenges social norms and invites guests to interact with art, music, performance artists, visuals and more. We encourage guests to participate with riddles and puzzles throughout the evening with the intention to lead one lucky team of no more than five people, or one single individual, in winning a $1,000 cash prize. Likewise, if a guest so chooses, they can simply be a voyeur and enjoy the sights, sounds and feels the evening will offer up. 8-11:56 p.m. General admission: $15. VIP table: $200. San Diego Art Institute. 1439 El Prado.

bit.ly/2Hj47nD

Sunday, June 2

VIDA’s Bowl for Life 2019 – VIDA is hosting its third annual Bowl for Life, hosted by Glitz Glam. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the scholarship program for LGBTQ Latinx youth who are dedicated to the active promotion of human rights and equality for all. Kearny Mesa Bowl. 7585 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. $30. 1-3 p.m.

bit.ly/2EdTNeC