Calendar: May 25 – June 7, 2018

Friday, May 25

‘The Loneliest Girl in the World’ – Diversionary Theatre presents the world premiere of “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” a ground-breaking new musical that charts the emergence of the gay rights movement on intimate turns. This musical follows the rise of Anita Bryant and her youngest, greatest fan who does not understand Bryant’s sudden stance against the gay community. Books and lyrics by Gordon Leary, music by Julia Meinwald and directed by Diversionary Theatre’s Artistic Director, Matt M. Marrow. Playing through June 24 at 4545 Park Blvd. #101.

bit.ly/2IpcwHt

‘Les Misérables’ – Now playing through June 3, Alain Boublil and Cluade-Michel Schonberg’s Tony Award-winning musical is returning to San Diego from its applauded Broadway return. Cameron Makintosh’s new production has left critics in awe with its new staging and reimagined scenery inspired by the painting of Victor Hugo.

bit.ly/2k4oDfp

D.K.B. Drag King Bar – Dance moves that heat up the room, a Latin lover to spice up any day, a man of many faces, and an old school rocker await patrons of the San Diego Kings Club, hosted by Gossip Grill from 7–10 p.m. After the show, dance the night away with DJ Kicky Loops. Doors open at 7 p.m. $7 gets you in the door. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2krvWhz

Saturday, May 26

‘Native Gardens’ – The West Coast premiere of “Native Gardens” at The Old Globe. Written by Karen Zacarias and directed by Edward Torres, this hilarious comedy follows a young power couple who run amiss when they buy their American dream home in a historic neighborhood, but soon find that their neighbors bring about a culture clash that spirals into outright war. Running through June 24 at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.

bit.ly/2rSuRCJ

Sunday, May 27

Showstopper Sunday – An evening filled with all of today’s mega-hit songs paired with fabulous divas and hosted by Jasmine Maters from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Seating starts at 7 p.m. $5 cover plus $15 food minimum per person. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park.

bit.ly/2KxhyiE

Soul Train PAR-TY – A ’70s outfit contest, line dancing, food, Jell-O shots, raffles and a shot will be featured at The Imperial Court de San Diego’s event, benefiting The Harvey Milk/Nicole Murray Ramirez Scholarship. For more information contact Emperor Mark Newsome at 619-665-5587 or Empress Barbie Z at 619-822-9343. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.

Monday, May 28

P!NK – Valley View Casino Center is hosting P!NK Beautiful World Tour. Tickets range from $47­–$233 based on seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.

bit.ly/2rKGbS1

Wednesday, May 30

Heir Gloom at Soda Bar – Alternative trio performs with New Speak and Dragon Dragon. $6. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar. 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

bit.ly/2Kr6l3i

Thursday, May 31

North Park Farmers Market – Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park.

bit.ly/2H9AItc

Saturday, June 2

SCPA’s 2nd Annual Drag Race – A competition between San Diego high school students showing off their talents for a celebratory evening of self-expression. All proceeds benefit LGBTQ+ youth in the community and School of Creative Performing Art’s Gay Straight Alliance. Tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event. 3–5 p.m. at Lincoln High School, 4777 Imperial Ave. Preorder admission: $11.42.

bit.ly/2KAFYId

Stepping Under the Sea Party – Stepping Under the Sea Party benefits Stepping Stone, an organization dedicated to helping individuals who want to be treated for alcohol and other drug problems. This event will have live entertainment, a cake walk, silent auction, food and a DJ. 6–10 p.m. University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave.

bit.ly/2ItDQBh

Sunday, June 3

Hillcrest Farmers Market – About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/2FC4slg

Bowl for Life 2018 – Vida presents Bowl for Life 2018 from 1–3 p.m. The event will feature a tribute to Carmen Miranda hosted by Glitz Glam, raffle prizes and Musica Latina. Proceeds will benefit the GLTBQ Latino Youth Scholarship Program. $30 donation per person. The event will be held at Kearny Mesa Bowl, 7585 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

bit.ly/2GsLM3L

North County Gala – The North County LGBTQ Center is celebrating its 10-year milestone: planting seeds of hope in Oceanside and throughout North County. Growing Community Roots is a gala benefiting the Center with music, art and a sunset dinner to reach its $100,000 goal to keep the Center’s doors open. Early bird tickets are $125. Sponsorships begin at $1500. The Center is also looking for donations for its auction. 2­­–8 p.m. at the Leichtag Foundation, 444 Saxony Road. Encinitas.

bit.ly/2GtbcOL

Monday, June 4

Positive Resilience – Dr. Neva Chauppette leads a discussion about being a resilient warrior while facing your diagnosis, AIDS Survivor’s Syndrome, and where to go from there. Held at the LGBT Center auditorium, 3909 Centre St. A light meal will be provided for those who register by May 28.

bit.ly/lts2018

Tuesday, June 5

Royal Opera House: Manon – A one night showing of The Royal Ballet repertory, Manon, depicting the powerful and obsessive love between Des Grieus and Manon. Inspired by the bestselling novel by 18th century writer Abbe Prevost, the performance captures Manon’s conflict between love and luxury. 7 p.m. Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest.

bit.ly/2IKsIDs

Thursday, June 7

FilmOut San Diego LGBT Film Festival 2018 – FilmOut San Diego, running June 7–10 kicks off with its Opening Night Film & Party at 7 p.m. at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Opening night kicks off with “Ideal Home,” followed by film shorts “Turn it Around” and “Femme.” Tickets are $10 for the show, or $50 for the show and the Opening Night Party at Sunset Temple, 3911 Kansas St. from 9:30 p.m.–midnight.

The four-day festival features 17 films and shorts at $10 per showing. All access passes for the entire film festival is $150, which includes for entrance to all films, parties and events.

bit.ly/2rOIClO