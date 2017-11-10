Calendar: Nov. 10 – 23, 2017

Saturday, Nov. 11

Chamber Chorale Presents ‘Faith & Freedom’: For Veterans Day, in the first performance since its nationally acclaimed Lincoln Center debut in June, the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus Chamber Chorale returns with “Faith & Freedom: An Evening of Traditional Sacred and Patriotic Masterworks.” Artistic Director RC Haus leads the 40-voice ensemble, the largest of its kind in the country, on a pilgrimage through decades of deeply moving and inspiring masterpieces. 7-8:30 p.m., St Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2zwbapC

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’: What do you do when your Elvis act gets the ax? With a pregnant wife, a woefully empty bank account and an eviction notice coming his way any minute, Casey is left with no choice but to trade in his signature jumpsuit for sequins and start strutting his stuff around as the Florida panhandle’s newest drag queen. 3 and 8 p.m., Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town San Diego. cygnettheatre.com

Saturday, Nov. 11

Trans-cend Support Group: Weekly group meeting at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. Members are ages of 18 and older. Anyone under 18 who is interested in attending, contact the group directly at: Bgillenz@gmail.com. Activities vary, and are all held in an inclusive and respectful environment. 4:30-6 p.m. NCHS La Mision Family Health Center, 3220 Mission Ave., Suite 2. bit.ly/2zKhXgu

Sunday, Nov. 12

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’: What do you do when your Elvis act gets the ax? With a pregnant wife, a woefully empty bank account and an eviction notice coming his way any minute, Casey is left with no choice but to trade in his signature jumpsuit for sequins and start strutting his stuff around as the Florida panhandle’s newest drag queen. 2 p.m., Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town San Diego. cygnettheatre.com

Tuesday, Nov, 14

‘Dueling Drag Divas’: Emmy Award winner Chi Chi Rones and acclaimed impressionist Jo Anna return to MA4 for one night only! The Dueling Drag Divas will perform their new celebrity impression show with live vocals (no lip syncing). 8 p.m., Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. ma4sd.com/service/ddd

Our Space: LGBTQ Teens: Encinitas meet-up with other LGBTQ youth and allies in a safe and friendly atmosphere to hang out, chat and have some fun! Just drop in! Ages 14-18. 6 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. bit.ly/2ztZvrr

Thursday, Nov. 16

Workshop — the ABCs of LGBT Language for Writers and Editors: An abundance of LGBT writing, themes, and content has emerged on the popular scene along with an expanded vocabulary. Janet Williams will teach writers and editors about the fast-changing LGBT-related do’s and don’ts for fiction and non-fiction markets, including the proper use of pronouns, how to smooth out same-sex sex scenes, and using LGBT lingo. She will also discuss of LGBT archetypes. 6:30 p.m., San Diego County Health Services Complex, 3851 Rosecrans St. bit.ly/2j9jSUs

Building on a Positive Life: Weekly educational/support group for HIV+ men, designed to educate men about living with HIV, combat stigma and end discrimination. Be empowered, share and grow with other HIV+ men who can relate and aid you in your journey to a fuller and happier life with HIV. Guest speakers. 6-8 p.m., Mercy Gardens Community Room, 540 Lewis St., Hillcrest.

Kickers Country Line Dancing: Don’t let footwear stop you, come dance in whatever you’ve got. Join the staff every Thursday for Kicker’s Country Western Night and catch all the hot cowboys and cowgirls as they swirl and line dance. Lee Armentrout offers free country dance lessons for the first hour. 7 p.m., Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2zpBW3x.

Friday, Nov. 17

LGBT-ed Talks: Sociology Department event with host Sean Davis. Starts at 4 p.m. with a reception, food, refreshments, outdoor entertainment and the distribution of educational materials. The main event begins at 5 p.m. when 11 student speakers deliver 10-12 minute presentations (á la TED Talks) that address issues in the LGBTQIA+ community. Entertainment will include drag performances, dance sets and other types of artistic expression. 4-7 p.m., MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. miracosta.edu/events.html

Saturday, Nov. 18

Art & Wine Benefit for SDGMC’s Youth Outreach: Support the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus youth outreach programs. Proceeds will help SDGMC bring to musical life the children’s book “A Peacock Among Pigeons” with a special message for LGBT youth about celebrating our unique and colorful feathers. VIP preview and reception that includes tray passed hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, $125; general admission, $40. 7-9 p.m., Saint David’s Episcopal Church, 5050 Milton St., Bay Park. bit.ly/2hmRpu2

Bay Bonfire: Join the very first event for Lesbians Like Us in an evening of conversation, socializing and laughter. We recommend you bring a chair or beach blanket to sit on, layers of clothes, a snack to share (healthy preferred). Musical instruments for those who’d like to share their talent also welcomed. 5 p.m., Bahia Point Park, 2965 Mission Blvd., Mission Bay. bit.ly/2zvK2oC

Bingo for TransFamily Support Services: Raise money for TransFamily Support Services, a local nonprofit that helps youth and their families make the gender transitioning process the most positive experience through services such as family coaching, assistance with healthcare and insurance issues, navigating the legal system, and advocating for resources and support at schools. 12:30-4:30 p.m., Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2hi91nj

Girls Night Out Dance: Hit the dancefloor for this month’s dance, themed the Thank-ful dance with Nicky-nominated DJ Fabriba. Lip sync battle from 6 – 7 p.m. 7 p.m., The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2m9Tzin

Tuesday, Nov, 21

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesdays: Sing your heart out and have a drink and all-you-can-eat spaghetti with some of your favorite show tunes from past, present and everything in between. Musical clips from your favorite TV, movie and stage productions. $6 per person, eat in only. 5 p.m., Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2iHAwXA

Thursday, Nov, 23

Building on a Positive Life: Weekly educational/support group for HIV+ men, designed to educate men about living with HIV, combat stigma and end discrimination. Be empowered, share and grow with other HIV+ men who can relate and aid you in your journey to a fuller and happier life with HIV. Guest speakers. 6-8 p.m., Mercy Gardens Community Room, 540 Lewis St., Hillcrest.

Kickers Country Line Dancing: Don’t let footwear stop you, come dance in whatever you’ve got. Join the staff every Thursday for Kicker’s Country Western Night and catch all the hot cowboys and cowgirls as they swirl and line dance. Lee Armentrout offers free country dance lessons for the first hour. 7 p.m., Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2zpBW3x

Round Table: A discussion group for LGBTQ individuals, ages 21-30, seeking community, acceptance and a safe space to explore a variety of topics, from experiences in the community, to dating and friendships. 6:30-8 p.m., NCHS La Mision Family Health Center, 3220 Mission Ave., Suite 2, Oceanside.

bit.ly/2zKhXgu