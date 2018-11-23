Ongoing events

‘Jingle’ with SDGMC — The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus has begun selling tickets for their holiday annual holiday show, “Jingle.” The show promises a range of holiday favorites from “White Christmas,” “Happy Holidays,” and “O Holy Night,” to modern classics like “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Suzy Snowflake,” and the recent “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.” Make Jingle part of your holiday tradition. Tickets range from $19-$29. Show is Sunday, Dec. 9 at 6 p. m. Located at the Sycuan Casino’s Live and Up-Close Stage, 5469 Casino Way.

bit.ly/2quZaiD

Stonewall Salon — The Diversionary Theatre will host auditions for its Stonewall Salon theater workshop, which opens the stage to older adults interested in studying stagecraft. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of an LGBT+Allied group, meet new friends, and try new things in a casual and fun environment. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 15‑Feb. 28 from 10 a. m.-noon at the Diversionary Theatre, with performances scheduled for March 1 and 2 at 2 p. m. on the Diversionary mainstage. Free. 4545 Park Blvd.

bit.ly/stonewallsalon.

Lambda Archives Donation Match — The Lambda Archives has announced a pledge from the California Institute of Contemporary Arts, which has agreed to match all donations to the Archives until Dec. 31. You can help by making a one-time donation, start or renew your membership, or set up a recurring monthly donation.

bit.ly/donateLambda.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ — Tickets are now on sale for The Old Globe Theatre’s 21st annual presentation of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which runs this year through Dec. 29 and returns with its sensory-friendly performance for children on the autism spectrum. A seasoned cast and crew bring this holiday classic to life each year. Tickets range from $19-$79. 1363 Old Globe Way.

bit.ly/2QnvGP0

The Fires of Creation — The Fleet Science Center will open a new film running through Dec. 12 on its IMAX screen titled “Volcanos: The Fires of Creation.” Playing in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, the new film follows naturalist Carsten Peter as he explores volcanoes in Indonesia, lava lakes in Vanuatu and acid ponds Ethiopia. The film also explores never before seen shots of the archeological ghost town of Pompeii, hydrothermal vents at the bottom of the ocean and the effects of this year’s Kilauea eruption in Hawaii. IMAX shows included with price of general admission.

bit.ly/2Peq5ha

‘This Beautiful City’ — The Diversionary Theatre presents its rendition of “This Beautiful City,” a musical exploring faith and the organized resistance against gay rights. Show is extended through Dec. 16 with tickets ranging from $15-$30. 4545 Park Blvd.

bit.ly/2QlmXg8.

‘Struggles and Triumphs’ — The San Diego History Center in partnership with the Lambda Archives of San Diego brings the first-ever exhibition in Balboa Park focused on the history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Visitors will experience and learn about the struggles to overcome persecution, the battle with AIDS, bullying and intolerance, the power of the community, and the tremendous strides taken in the fight for equal rights. The exhibit curator is noted author and historian Lillian Faderman. Runs through January 2020. 1649 El Prado, Suite #3.

bit.ly/2o5PrxG

Thursday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving Day





Saturday, Nov. 24

Small Business Saturday



On the busiest shopping day of the year, this day is also dedicated to shopping at your local small businesses. It is a day of recognition to celebrate and support the small businesses and the work that they do in the community.

bit.ly/2FCa1Bz

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ — Returning for its second year at San Diego Musical Theatre, “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” is playing through Dec. 24. The heartwarming holiday is retold in the tradition of a live 1940s-era radio broadcast. This play is staged with live Foley effects and a score of holiday tunes. Thursdays: 7:30 p. m.; Fridays: 8 p. m.; Saturdays: 4 and 8 p. m. Sundays at 2 p. m. Tickets: $30-$60. 444 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2DA3Vzd



Spirit Stroll — Ring in the holiday season during the 4th annual Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll taking place on Small Business Saturday. Sample holiday-themed cocktails curated by 12 of Adams Avenue’s most talented bartenders from the area’s popular restaurants and bars. Between cocktails, indulge yourself with treats from several sweet-stop pop-up shops added to this year’s Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll! Now you can sip and eat while you shop at 21 Adams Avenue retail locations. Free trolley available. Limited to 500 tickets, so get yours early. On Nov. 24 beginning at 1 p. m., there will be a will call ticket booth located at Smitty’s Auto. Bring your receipt and/or a photo ID to claim your ticket. Your ticket will not be emailed to you. No sharing of tickets is allowed. Ages 21 and up only. $20 advanced tickets. $25 day of event. 3442 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/2TrKeiv

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Giving Tuesday

Always the Tuesay after Thanksgiving, the Giving Tuesday movement creates an international day of giving at the beginning of the holiday season. #GivingTuesday.

Givingtuesday.org.



Thursday, Nov. 29

LGBTQIA+ teen book club — Come join us for a book discussion with Leah Thomas, the author of the book “Because You’ll Never Meet Me.” Ollie and Moritz are best friends, but they can never meet. Ollie is allergic to electricity. Contact with it causes debilitating seizures. Moritz’s weak heart is kept pumping by an electronic pacemaker. If they ever did meet, Ollie would seize. But Moritz would die without his pacemaker. Both hermits from society, the boys develop a fierce bond through letters that become a lifeline during dark times — as Ollie loses his only friend, Liz, to the normalcy of high school and Moritz deals with a bully set on destroying him.

A story of impossible friendship and hope under strange circumstances, this debut is powerful, dark and humorous in equal measure. These extraordinary voices bring readers into the hearts and minds of two special boys who, like many teens, are just waiting for their moment to shine. For ages 12–18. Free. 5–6 p. m. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd.

bit.ly/2zjfjwi

Saturday, Dec. 1

Truax Ceremony & Reception — The Dr. A. Brad Truax Award was created to honor the memory of Dr. Truax and his contributions to the HIV/AIDS effort in San Diego. The award is given annually to recognize the outstanding overall contributions made by a person involved in the struggle against the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our community. Additionally, awards are given in each of the following three categories: HIV Education, Prevention and/or Counseling & Testing; HIV Care, Treatment and/or Support Services; HIV Planning, Advocacy and/or Policy Development, and each nominee is acknowledged as a Community Award Recipient. The Awards Ceremony will include light refreshments and displayed art. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Followed by the 27th annual Mama’s Kitchen Tree of Life Lighting Ceremony at Village Hillcrest, The Center. Free. 3:30–5 p. m. 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2Dx59est

