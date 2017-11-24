Calendar: Nov. 24 – Dec. 7, 2017

Friday, Nov. 24

San Diego Drag Kings: Work off that Thanksgiving meal with the San Diego Drag Kings. The kings will take the stage with their fabulous legs, while their regular queens bring the breasts. Doors open 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2j9TyGn.

Barbie Z’s Doll House — bearded lady edition: It’s “no shave November” and we are showing our support by bringing you the bearded queen edition. Hosted by Barbie Z, with Vanity Jones, KC Blasingamen, Celeste W. Starr and Jaeda Reign ready to entertain you. Sponsored by Hillcrest Social. No cover. 8–11 p.m. #1 Fifth Avenue, 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2zV7kXl

Saturday, Nov. 25

#MeToo March: Nov. 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in remembrance of the three Mirabal sisters, brutally assassinated in 1960 for their political activism in the Dominican Republic. Come march in solidarity for all who have been assaulted, verbally, physically or sexually. The time has arrived to increase awareness to the depth of this problem. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. San Diego Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave., Downtown. bit.ly/2j91Uhw.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Deck the Halls: Imperial Court de San Diego’s Christmas show benefits Christie’s Place, a nonprofit social service organization in San Diego County that provides HIV/AIDS education, support and advocacy. $7 donation or bring an unwrapped toy to make a child smile this Christmas. Live entertainment, raffle and an auction. 3–7 p.m. Redwing Bar and Grill, 4012 30th St., North Park. bit.ly/2zmrJFw.

Monday, Nov. 27

‘Star Wars’ Trivia: The staff at Urban MO’s celebrates their love for “Star Wars” and the upcoming release of “The Last Jedi,” with a trivia night dedicated to the sci-fi classic. Pre-register your team online at urbanmos.com/trivia. Landa Plenty will host the monthly trivia. 7–9 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2hITjBz.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Women coming out group: 6:30-8 p.m. North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3220 Mission Ave., Suite 2, Oceanside. bit.ly/2hFSlWO.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Men’s HIV-positive support group: A support group for men who are HIV-positive to discuss feelings about disclosure of HIV status, health care and medication use, sex, substance use, isolation and community-building, dating and relationships. 6-7 p.m. North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3220 Mission Ave., Suite 2, Oceanside. bit.ly/2hFSlWO.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Courtney Act in ‘Lump of Coal’: The “Diva from Down Under” has wrapped up all your favorite holiday tunes, as well as a few non-denominational pop favorites, to help you make the yuletide even gayer. Fasten the seat belts in your sleighs because this ain’t your mamma’s church choir concert. (Mistletoe sold separately) 8–9:30 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. bit.ly/2hDsK0S.

Friday, Dec. 1

December Nights: Entertainment for the family; festive holiday lighting throughout Balboa Park, delicious cuisine and holiday cheer are all part of this classic and elaborate long-standing San Diego celebration. Food from around the globe at the International Christmas Festival at the House of Pacific Relations Cottages; unique gift shopping at museum stores and with the artisans of Spanish Village; complimentary admission to museums from 5–9 p.m.; and musical and dance presentations from the San Diego Junior Theatre, San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, Del Cerro Baptist’s Christmas Story Tree and more. 3-11 p.m. in Balboa Park, 1549 El Prado. bit.ly/2x3BWBO.

Home network basics: If you would like to learn how your Wi-Fi works, how to configure the equipment your service provider installed, then this class is for you. Staff will cover basic computer network configurations, Wi-Fi setup on devices, and basic router/modem configurations. All ages and skill sets. To sign up, contact Hector Roman at hroman@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077, ext. 111. 10 a.m. David Bohnett Cyber Center, The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest.

Deck the Halls of Stepping Stone: Hosted by the Stepping Stone Alumni Association, trim a tree, build a snowman, string some lights, and turn Stepping Stone into a magical winter wonderland. 5–9 p.m. Stepping Stone, 3767 Central Ave., City Heights. bit.ly/2iz80YS.

Come ‘out’ and socialize: San Diego Out Entrepreneurs and Allies announce their new social gathering at Uptown Tavern in collaboration with LGBT Financial Resources. Meet other LGBT entrepreneurs, allies and potential investors in the local community and enjoy a cocktail or two during happy hour. Raffle. Free for anyone who RSVPs with Eventbrite, donation at door is optional. Proceeds from raffle will be used to host future workshops for LGBT entrepreneurs. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2izoBfj.

DIVAS welcome Delta Work: It’s producer Scott Parman’s birthday and the annual “blankets and socks” drive for shelters and the homeless, with Landa Plenty as host. 7–10 p.m., Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2AX1uC6.

Note: For more events on Dec. 1, see page 21, World AIDS Day. LINK

Saturday, Dec. 2

Pride in Toyland Parade: Grab the kids, the neighbors, friends and the whole family, and come down to the North Park neighborhood for San Diego Pride’s tradition of ensuring LGBT families are represented in the North Park Toyland Parade. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. and walk together in the parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Afterward, everyone is invited for pizza at the San Diego Pride offices. Partnering organizations include the San Diego LGBT Community Center, Families at The Center, San Diego Ambassadors of The Trevor Project, PFLAG – San Diego County, Pride’s She Fest and San Diego LGBT Pride Military Contingent. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Keep an eye out for the meet-up location. bit.ly/2AhwRv0.

Bear Night anniversary party: Bear Night San Diego celebrates 10 years. Resident DJ Jon Williams, go-go boys, Flaco’s grilled-to-order burgers on the patio. $10 cover. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2B90Nqn.

SDGMC’s Jingle Bus cruise to Sycuan Casino: The biggest show of the year for the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, “Jingle,” is even more fun when you take the Jingle Bus cruise to Sycuan Casino. Tickets are $25 — the cheapest way to go (includes Jingle ticket, row 12/13 center for the 6:30 p.m. show plus travel via Sycuan Casino shuttle service). Meet at MO’s at 4 p.m. for specialty cocktails made just for the Jingle crew. Bus leaves at 5 p.m. After the one-hour concert, you’ll have time to dine and play before the 9 p.m. departure from Sycuan. You’ll arrive back at MO’s before 10 p.m., just in time for all the Saturday night fun. The venue is open to people 21 and older. Already have your Sycuan tickets and just want to ride with us? Click on the free ticket to reserve your space on the Jingle Bus Cruise. 4–9:30 p.m. MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2zm7b09.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Cinderella: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale, returns to San Diego. Featuring an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love. There’s the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more — plus some surprising new twists. Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs. It’s a hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream … or a really great pair of shoes. All ages. 6 p.m. Broadway San Diego, 3666 Fourth Ave., Downtown. bit.ly/2AgktLE.

Nicky Awards: The 42nd annual Nicky Awards feature your favorite personalities and businesses at what has been called the LGBT equivalent of the Academy Awards. Live entertainment, tons of award recipients and more. This year you can also buy advance tickets that include two food options for your table. Must be pre-ordered. 7–10 p.m. Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Airport, 2592 Laning Road, Liberty Station. bit.ly/2z4JbKt.

Huggy Bear 2018: Raise money and sell hugs for charity; the most money wins the title of Huggy Bear 2018. All proceeds benefit Special Delivery’s holiday teddy bear drive. You can also sell hugs before the event and bring the money you raise with you. Open to all. 4 p.m. The Hole in the Wall, 2830 Lytton St., Point Loma. For more information, contact info@bearssd.org or visit bit.ly/2mL6Qyc.

Monday, Dec. 4

Charity Wreath Auction: Martinis and The Center get together every year for this fun event that supports the Queen Eddie Conlon LGBT Youth Fund. Bid on some of the most amazing

wreaths you’ve ever seen, donated by people and businesses within our community. 6–9 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. bit.ly/2ja8QuG.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

YPC holiday party and ugly sweater contest: Now a YPC tradition around the holidays, the first Tuesday of December is for ugly sweaters. Dig them out of your closets, browse the Hillcrest thrift stores, or build your own, but wear them to this event. It’s also Taco Tuesday at Babycakes and happy hour runs until 8 p.m. 6:30–8 p.m. Babycakes San Diego, 3766 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2mM2oyY.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

G4G San Diego serves holiday cheer at the USO: Holiday helpers are needed to assist USO San Diego at their Santa Store by helping children pick out gifts; and serving meals to the men, women and families of our military. Four-hour shifts available but come any time and they will put you to work. Metered parking available until 8 p.m., free after. All are welcome. Invite your friends and family. 4–8 p.m. USO San Diego, 303 A St., Suite 100, Downtown. RSVP to bit.ly/2mNqDNd. More info at bit.ly/2zWYdFF.

GGG game and trivia night: With hundreds of board games to choose from, and John Lockhart hosting the team trivia game, pizza and drinks, there’s a lot to do and see at GGG. A $5 donation is requested to keep supporting men’s programming. 6-8:30 p.m. San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2z5mBSh.

Steve Grand in ‘All-American Boy’: Steve Grand returns to MA4 in “All-American Boy” – up close and personal – performing your favorites and new songs from his forthcoming album. He has a unique ability to connect with his audience through song and through the banter between them. Sometimes silly, but always a pro performer, no two Steve Grand shows are alike. 8 p.m. (Second performance Thursday at 9:30 p.m.) Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2hEjSIh.

Thursday, Dec. 7

The Flicker holiday food drive: Help out those in need this season and get free drinks for doing so. Bring 10 canned or non-perishable goods and get a free drink. Limit one per donation. Music by DJ John Joseph, go-go boys, and a night for a good cause. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Flicks, 1017 University Ave. Hillcrest. bit.ly/2AfYcgZ.

Misfit Toy Drive and Show: Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Imperial Court de San Diego’s annual toy drive. In return, they have a full lineup of entertainment including Coco Channel, Jolene LaSalle, Derriel Carter, Roya Tribal Bellydance, Donald Vella, Princess Royale 2017 Cheryl Lynn Crouch, Carol Lindsay and Tamanava Eden-McLintock. There will be auction baskets, raffle prizes, and plenty of holiday cheer. $7 donation or bring an unwrapped toy. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. Hillcrest. 6–9 p.m. bit.ly/2mR89M7.

Bar AIDS: Visit participating bars, coffee shops, nightclubs and juice or smoothie bars and support HIV services in San Diego. Each location will donate 25 percent or more of its day’s beverage receipts to the San Diego HIV Collaborative, which will then grant out the money to other organizations. Last year’s participants included Rich’s San Diego; Numb3rs (now closed); Babycakes; The Merrow; Rakitori; Pecs; The Hole In The Wall; and Pardon My French. Keep an eye on the website to see who will be participating this year. Businesses and ambassadors (volunteers) still needed. Visit baraidssd.org.

