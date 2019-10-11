Contestants wanted – Contestants wanted for the Miss Gay California at Large 2019 being held on Nov. 2 at Rich’s San Diego at 5 p.m. $10 door cover.

Categories of competition: Something Sweet Presentation; Give me Body: Swimsuit; It’s Showtime: Talent; Evening Gown Eleganza. Winner receives a crown, sash, trophy and cash prize. $25 application fee. For more information, contact Richard at 619-288-1183 or Darnelle at 619-737-7326.

Palm Springs Pride – A weekend packed full of parties, festivals and live music, Palm Springs Pride 2019 is not to be missed. This event is your go-to guide for all pride celebrations happening in Palm Springs during the weekend. It will be updated with the best parties, parade photos, and events. This event is curated by the Palm Springs Pride organization for you! We’ll bring you details on all the best events. Visit our event for 2019 Palm Springs Pride at pspride.org. Nov. 1-3.

Volunteers and donations needed –The annual Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 28 is right around the corner. This event is looking for the following food items: 60-70 turkeys, 25-30 hams, 32 boxes (26.7 oz) mashed potatoes,

32 boxes (26.7 oz) stuffing mix, five cases of yams, five cases of canned mixed vegetables, five cases of turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, 30 packages of dinner rolls, five cases of chicken broth, eight gallons of orange juice, eight gallons of apple juice

eight gallons of cranberry juice, 24 cases of soda (regular and diet), eight cases of water, four cases of fruit cocktail, 10 lbs. of unsalted butter, four boxes of brown sugar, 10 bunches of celery, 10 lbs. of onions, eight gallons of milk. The event will feed an estimated 400 people this year as well as food that is taken to the Hillcrest Fire Station, UCSD Hospital and the North Park Senior Apartments. Clothing and toiletry donations are also needed. If you would like to make a monetary donation, visit piryx.page.link/CJGB. To volunteer or to make donations, contact Robert Rodriguez at 619-817-9926 or Steven Blocker at 619-921-3775.

Friday, Oct. 11

SOS – Tickets are now on sale for Sobriety on the Sand’s (SOS) annual three-day event Oct. 11-13. With three days of events, entertainment, fun and games, workshops and more, SOS provides a safe and entertaining space for those in recovery. $125. Marina Village, Mission Bay. 1936 Quivira Way.

sobrietyonthesand.org

‘Girlfriend’– It’s 1993 and mixtapes are the language of love. Set in the American heartland during the summer between high school and whatever comes next, college-bound jock Mike and self-assured but aimless Will find themselves drawn to each other. Their rush of first love full of excitement, confusion, and passion, forges an unlikely bond neither were expecting. Told to the power-pop precision of Matthew Sweet’s seminal rock album, “Girlfriend” is a vibrant new musical about the terror and thrill of discovering yourself, and the life you want to lead. Running through Oct. 20. $20-$45. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Suite 101.

bit.ly/2kFoMtw

The Scream Zone – The House of Horror, The Haunted Hayride and The Chamber await the adrenaline rush of fear lovers at The Scream Zone at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. With several events going on during the entire event, this is a nightmare of scary fun every day of the week except Mondays. Sundays through Thursdays: 7-11 pm. Fridays and Saturdays: 7 p.m.-midnight. Runs through Nov. 2. $17-$37. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

thescreamzone.com

Saturday, Oct. 12

Pride by the Beach – The North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s annual Pride by the Beach, a free family friendly in the heart of downtown Oceanside at Civic Center Plaza. Dance tent, Education Walk with Lambda Archives, Youth Zone and a main stage line up including Ada Vox, Ingénue, Uptown Starlets, a drag show and more. The street festival contains more than 120 exhibitors and resources. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pier View Way, Oceanside.

pridebythebeach.org

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Euforia + Postcard – San Diego Italian Film Festival and FilmOut San Diego present short “Postcard” and full featured film “Euforia.” Acclaimed leading actors Riccardo Scamarcio and Valerio Mastandrea play Matteo and Ettore, two adult brothers living drastically different lives, in actor-director Valeria Golino’s quietly wrenching new drama. When Ettore, a public-school teacher and father of modest means, is diagnosed with a serious illness, he goes to stay with cosmopolitan Matteo in his sprawling Roman bachelor pad, and Matteo takes charge of overseeing his brother’s medical care. Between appointments with doctors and visits from Ettore’s wife and his lover, the brothers reckon with long-unresolved tensions and resentments, and face the implications of Ettore’s failing health, against the backdrop of the sunny Roman cityscape. $12. Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park.

bit.ly/3130qt5

Wednesday, Oct. 16

FilmOut San Diego ‘Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker – With themes that vary from homophobia, to homoeroticism, to mental illness, to perhaps coming out of the closet – what better film to showcase than this underrated, cult-classic film for our Halloween monthly film selection. Ignored upon its initial release, the film (renamed Night Warning) has garnered a sterling reputation over the past decades among LGBTQ+ genre film lovers. Framed as a contemporary Oedipus tale, the plot focuses on a teenager (Jimmy McNichol) who, raised by his neurotic aunt (Susan Tyrrell), finds himself at the center of a murder investigation after a death is committed in their house. The boy’s sexually repressed aunt secretly harbors incestuous feelings for him, while a homophobic detective (Bo Svenson) investigating the crime irrationally believes the murder to be a result of a homosexual love triangle. All while Billy is pursuing a relationship with Julia (Julia Duffy). With strong supporting turns by Marcia Lewis, Steve Eastin & Bill Paxton (yes, it’s Paxtonated!). 7-9:30 p.m. $12.50. Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2AZn7Um

Friday, Oct. 18

AnnaBelles Scary Doll Workshop – Alexander Salazar-Fineart presents AnnaBelles Scary Doll Workshop for AIDS LifeCycle invites you to this possessed dolls workshop led by Satan and Sheila Szilagi-Noseworthy. A master of Cosplay makeup and costume will help you make that creepy doll that can bring you nightmares. $50. Vintage doll included…and wine. 100% supports AIDS LifeCycle. 6-9 p.m. The Blok. 19th and Market streets.

bit.ly/35kInlt

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ha Ha Halloween Tea Party – Mariam’s Ha Ha Halloween Tea Party at Mo’s Bar and Grill is one of the Tea Party favorites of the year. Join for a night of spoopy fun with a line up of queens, burlesque and Elvira impersonator Countess Autumn Lynn. Doors: 7 p.m. Show: 8 p.m. $10. 308 University Ave.

bit.ly/2AUxU22