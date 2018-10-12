Calendar: Oct. 12 – 25, 2018

Ongoing events

San Diego International Film Festival-San Diego International Film Festival runs through Oct. 14. With a wide range of studio productions, features, documentaries, foreign and shorts, this festival is full of films for everyone to see. Tickets can be purchased in packages, with full festival entry or individual screening options. One LGBT film premiering this year is “Boy Erased” with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe on Oct. 14. Full programs, tickets, packages, special events, “how-to fest” and actor forums all included.

Sdfilmfest.com

‘HIR’- Cygnet Theatre presents “HIR,” running through Oct. 28. Somewhere in the suburbs, Isaac has returned from the wars to help take care of his ailing father, only to discover a revolt. The insurgent? His mom. Liberated from an oppressive marriage, with Isaac’s newly out transgender sibling as her ally, she’s on a crusade to dismantle the patriarchy. But in Tyler Mac’s sly, subversive comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it. $30. 4040 Twiggs St.

bit.ly/2y0KV9f

‘Struggles and Triumphs’ – The San Diego History Center, in partnership with the Lambda Archives of San Diego, brings the first-ever exhibition in Balboa Park focused on the history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Visitors will experience and learn about the community’s struggles to overcome persecution, the battle with AIDS, bullying and intolerance, the power of the community, and the tremendous strides taken in the fight for equal rights. The exhibit curator is noted author and historian Lillian Faderman. Runs through January 2020. 1649 El Prado, Suite #3.

bit.ly/2o5PrxG

Friday, Oct. 12

San Diego Remembers Matthew Shepard – Join San Diego Remembers to take some time to pause and reflect on the murder of Matthew Shepard. Matthew was a 21-year-old gay man who was severely beat, tied to fence and left to die the night of Oct. 6, 1998 because he was gay. He was found the next morning after being mistaken for a scarecrow and remained comatose for the next five days before he died. His death galvanized the LGBT community to fight for hate crimes protection and helped pushed toward full equality of LGBT people. This year, the event will go back to its roots of a small candlelight gathering. After a quiet reflection, the group will go to Flicks afterward to celebrate the life of Shepard and the progress our community has made. 7 p.m. at the John Wear Hate Crimes Plaque on the 100 block of University Avenue near Flicks.

bit.ly/remember-matthew

Saturday, Oct. 13

Pride by the Beach festival – Engage-Educate-Entertain. Come out for the largest, all-ages coastal Pride festival in Califor­nia! The Pride by the Beach festival offers musical performances on two stages all day. Lineup includes Casey Hensley featuring Laura Chavez, Joey Pearson, Dynamite Doll, Skewbee D, DJ MOLYON, Empress Ajex, The Tighten Ups and DRAG by Vivvi_theforce. It also features a giant game section, “Stronger Together” photo shoot, youth carnival zone, food, exhibitors, AIDS quilt display, resources, art and more. Vista Community Clinic will offer free HIV testing. Family and dog friendly. Tag #WhyWePride 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Oceanside Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway in Oceanside.

bit.ly/2INjX98

Imperial Valley Pride Celebration – Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, Equality California, The California Endowment and a network of partners will come together to celebrate during Imperial Valley’s third annual Pride event and promote #TogetherAndVota. Pride festivities include live entertainment, raffles, an auction, food and a kid’s zone. As one of the last of Pride events in the state before the election, Imperial Valley is harnessing their voices to ensure those in power encompass the priorities of the full range of the community. 5–10 p.m. at The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 600 Block Main St. in El Centro.

bit.ly/2C5zKyQ

Sunday, Oct. 14

Pride rooftop party – Pride by the Beach’s official post-Pride party is “going to be a blast!” DJ MO Lyon will spin Latin and dance beats. Drag performances feature Vivvi _theForce and whips and fur girls. Giveaways and raffles all day. Tickets $30–34, which includes entry to club, drink tickets, two tacos and more. Stay for the weekend in discounted rooms at Spring Hill Suites and receive complimentary entry, extra drink tickets, and a raffle ticket. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at SpringHill Suites by Mariott San Diego Oceanside, 110 North Myers St. in Oceanside.

bit.ly/2IKdGuU

Monday, Oct. 15

‘Get Out The Vote’ phone bank night – HRC San Diego is adopting a night at The San Diego LGBTQ Center to host a “Get Out The Vote Phone Bank” session. Join us! With an important election coming up in November, HRC and The Center are calling on our community to help us make calls to remind our friends and neighbors about the importance of voting. The calls are non-partisan without advocacy efforts for a candidate or an issue, simply reminding people to vote. The organizers are hoping to get at least 10 people to participate. Sign up online at bit.ly/2IN8G99. No experience is necessary, and all materials, training, and lots of snacks will be provided. 4–8:30 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2IN8G99

A Century of LGBT History: 4-part series – Celebrate LGBT History Month and learn about a century of LGBT history through a four-week series presented by Andrew Suozzo. Suozzo is a professor emeritus of Modern Languages at DePaul University. The series will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, 22, and 29. Free and open to the public. Topics include the Eisenhower Years (Oct. 15); The Rise of the Counterculture and the Beginnings of Profound Political Change (Oct. 22); The AIDS Crisis, the Right to Serve, and the Right to Marry (Oct. 29). RSVP to Cheli at cmohamed@thecentersd.org. 5:30–6:45 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2ILyfao

Wednesday, Oct. 17

‘The Craft’ film screening – As part of its ongoing screening series, FilmOut San Diego, FilmGeeksSD, Cinema Junkie, iHorror, Dread Central and Horrible Imaginings present a special pre- Halloween screening of ’90s smash-cult hit “The Craft.” 101 minutes. Rated R. 7–9:30 p.m. at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, 3107 Fifth Ave. #200 in Village Hillcrest.

filmoutsandiego.com

Thursday, Oct. 18

Out at The Scream Zone – San Diego County’s largest haunted experience, “The Scream Zone” is considered among the goriest, scariest, and screaming-est fright fests to be found in the dark corners of Southern California. And on Oct. 18, the spooky event Out at The Scream Zone (OATSZ) returns for the third year to the Del Mar “Scaregrounds.” Don’t miss the frightening show by OATSZ Scream Queens/Kings, PRIDE bingo, and a DJ. Happy hour is back from 7–9 p.m. with $2 off all drinks, including cocktails, house wine and beer. This liquid courage will help you through this frightening night. Tickets $35; save $10 by using promo code OUTSZ. 7 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds by entering the Solana Gate on the north end of the fairgrounds.

outatthefair.com/oatsz

Friday, Oct. 19

Ghouls’ Night Out Cabaret – Join San Diego Women’s Chorus (SDWC) for a cabaret-style evening of Halloween-inspired music performed by the talented women of San Diego Women’s Chorus. The event features the solo, duo, and small ensemble talents of SDWC, and, as always, a few special surprise performances! Song selections include both the popular and poignant. Arrive early for a pre-show happy hour at 6:30 p.m. with appetizers, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Complimentary coffee and ice water provided. Silent auctions and opportunity drawing tickets available to purchase. This spooktacular event is a fundraiser benefiting the SDWC Festival Travel Fund. Monies raised will help ensure that members in need are able to travel to Minneapolis in 2020 to represent San Diego at the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses’ Festival. Tickets are $20 or $25 for reserved table seating. Upgrade to VIP seats for front-and-center seating plus complimentary food, drink, and opportunity tickets as well as tableside service. Seating at the venue is limited, so buy your tickets early. 7:30 p.m. at The Irenic, 2090 Polk Ave. in North Park.

bit.ly/2IPKwLa

‘The Jungle Book’ – World premiere, runs through Oct. 21 at the Lyceum. Artistic director Javier Velasco’s thrilling blend of ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and giant puppets brings Rudyard Kipling’s beloved tale of friendship to life. Join Mowgli and his animal pals as they tumble through the jungle, get wrapped up in the coils of Kaa, the snake, and fight off the menacing Sher Khan, the tiger. Fun for the entire family. $15-$50. 79 Horton Plaza.

bit.ly/2PfypZW

Monday, Oct. 22

Transgender Coming Out Group – This weekly group supports transgender people in all stages of exploring gender identity. Open to transgender women (MTF), transgender men (FTM), genderqueer/gender non-conforming people, people who are intersex and those questioning their gender identity. SOFFAs (significant others, friends, family, allies) are welcome to attend with their transgender loved ones. Email trans@thecentersd.org or call 619-692-2077 x109. 7–8:30 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Karaoke at Gossip Grill – Karaoke Night at the Gossip Grill. More than 200,000 songs to choose from. Free. 8–11:59 p.m. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2IMN9x8

Thursday, Oct. 25

MARYAH’s Harvest Howl – The 2018 MARYAH (Metro Area Real Estate Professionals for Young Adult Housing) board of directors invites you to the 13th annual Harvest Howl, benefitting The Center’s Sunburst Youth Housing Project. Enjoy food, drinks, and plenty of fun! MARYAH is a group of real estate professionals whose goal is to provide additional, supportive funding for the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Youth Housing Project. Tickets start at $40 and are available at the door. 6–9 pm at The Abbey, 2825 Fifth Ave. in Bankers Hill.

bit.ly/2yppLRJ

—Calendar compiled by Sara Butler. For calendar events, email albert@sdcnn.com.