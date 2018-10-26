Calendar: Oct. 26 – Nov. 8, 2018

Ongoing events

Nicky Awards – Nominations for the 43rd Nicky Awards are now open until Oct. 20. Nominate you favorites in the many categories available. The Nicky Awards will be held Dec. 16 at the Courtyard Marriott Liberty Station. Cast your votes here:

Nickyawards.org

‘Jingle!’ – Tickets are now on sale for the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus favorite holiday tradition “Jingle” at Sycuan’s Live & Up Close concert venue on Dec. 9. $19-$29. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon.

bit.ly/2CTJxJF

‘This Beautiful City’ – Tickets are on sale for “This Beautiful City” at Diversionary Theatre on Nov. 8. Created from actual interviews with citizens of Colorado Springs, the capital of the evangelical movement, this timely musical explores faith and the organized resistance against gay rights. It illuminates a cross section of a community poised at the intersection of church and state.

bit.ly/2CuspZO

LGBTQ Youth Academy – San Diego Pride is excited to announce the return of the annual Youth Leadership Academy (YLA), which will be hosted at the San Diego History Center this year. YLA is a fun, inclusive, and intense day that includes historic context, LGBTQ resource education, team-building activities, and panel discussions that inform and motivate participants to be successful in all that they do. Applications for the academy, which is open to youth in middle school and high school, are now open. Pride is accepting applications until Sunday, Oct. 28. Interested youth may apply at sdpride.org/yla and can RSVP to the event at bit.ly/yla18. Students throughout Southern California are encouraged to apply. Limited complimentary shuttles are available from North County and Imperial County. For more information about the academy, please email

jen@sdpride.org.

Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale – Ringing in the season for giving thanks is the citywide favorite, Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale, which brings together many of San Diego’s top pastry chefs, caterers and bakeries who donate hundreds of traditional Thanksgiving pies for the fundraiser. Now in its 14th year, Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale — formally named “Mama’s Pie in the Sky” — benefits Mama’s Kitchen, a community-driven organization that provides nutrition services improving the lives of women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

Sales continue through Nov. 19. Pie flavors are pumpkin, traditional apple, pecan and Dutch apple, and are available for just $25 each. Pies can be purchased online via mamaspies.org or by calling 619-233-6262. For those who would like to participate in Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale outside of purchasing a pie, please consider donating critical funds directly to Mama’s Kitchen.

History of San Diego LGBTQ community – The San Diego History Center, in partnership with the Lambda Archives of San Diego, brings the first-ever exhibition in Balboa Park focused on the history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Visitors will experience and learn about the community’s struggles to overcome persecution, the battle with AIDS, bullying and intolerance, the power of the community, and the tremendous strides taken in the fight for equal rights. The exhibit curator is noted author and historian Lillian Faderman. Runs through January 2020. 1649 El Prado, Suite #3.

bit.ly/2o5PrxG

Friday, Oct. 26

Sinners & Saints Halloween – Join the iconic Museum of Man as it raises funds for the Urban Street Angels to end youth homelessness in San Diego and beyond. All proceeds from the event go directly to aiding homeless youth in the community. Sinners & Saints promises to be a frightfully fantastic evening with delectable appetizers, stocked bars, costume contests, live entertainment from DJ Aaron K, and raffle and silent auction items. All museum exhibits will be open including Ancient Egypt, Monsters!, and Beerology. Costumes strongly encouraged. $65-$250. 7-11 p.m. 1350 El Prado.

bit.ly/2PIsJYH

DKB Spook Show – San Diego Kings Club presents DKB Spook show at the Gossip Grill. Join DKB for its annual spook show with your favorite ghouls and gals bring your favorite tricks on the stage for your treat. DJ Kinkyloops will keep the monster bash going on after the show. 7-11 p.m. $7 cover. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2OxpyGU

Saturday, Oct. 27

Nightmare on Normal Street – Hillcrest’s haunted Halloween dance party and costume competition is back! Nightmare on Normal Street will take over Pride Flag Plaza for this community fundraising event benefitting the San Diego LGBT Community Center and Fabulous Hillcrest. The evening events include: main stage entertainment with DJs and live performances, runway costume competitions, food trucks, an outdoor block party and dance floor, spooky cocktails and beer, and a pet costume contest. $20-$45. 6-11 p.m. Normal Street and University Avenue.

bit.ly/2AhNCVi

Monday, Oct. 29

LGBT History Month – Celebrate LGBT History Month and learn about a century of LGBT History at the San Diego LGBT Community Center. This is the last installment of a four-week series presented by Andrew Suozzo, professor emeritus of Modern Languages, DePaul University. “The AIDS Crisis, the Right to Serve, and the Right to Marry.” Free. 5:30-6:45 p.m.

bit.ly/2NShxY2

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Sober Halloween Party – Join the Live and Let Live Alano Club for its Halloween Party! There will be food, dancing and ghoulish fun. Cash prizes for the top three costumes. $15. Free to club members. 1730 Monroe Ave.

bit.ly/2PLkhYP

‘Wicked’ – Running through Nov. 25 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. The Broadway sensation “Wicked,” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships … until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, “Wicked” — the untold story of the witches of Oz — transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. An original musical that will “make you laugh, cry, and think.” $39-$184. 1100 Third Ave.

bit.ly/2RY9YSR

Disco Bloodbath – Get spooky at the Kava lounge for its official Halloween event with a full on black light costume party and haunted decorations. 21 and up. $10. 2912 Kettner Blvd.

bit.ly/2Pj98Sh

Thursday, Nov. 1

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – Hits local theaters Nov. 1. “Bohemian Rhapsody” is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Mercury defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn, Mercury — surrounded by darker influences — shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Mercury manages to reunite with his band mates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, he leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

fox.co/2PH7DKp

Friday, Nov. 2

Palm Springs Pride – Runs through Nov. 4. A weekend packed full of parties, festivals and live music, Palm Springs Pride 2018 is not to be missed. This event is your go-to guide for all pride celebrations happening in Palm Springs during the weekend. It will be updated with the best parties, parade photos, and events. This is the official Palm Springs Pride, curated by the Palm Springs Pride organization.

pspride.org

Saturday, Nov. 3

Developing Intimate Relationships – An afternoon workshop for men who love men. Do you feel lonely more often than you’d like to admit? Do you find it hard to trust other men? If you are in an open relationship or marriage, how intimate are you with your sexual partners? This workshop will help answer these questions … and more. The workshop will have two sections: the first focuses on developing and sustaining friendships with other men. The second section will focus on intimacy in romantic/sexual relationships. Join the workshop at Diversionary Theatre (sponsored by California Men’s Gatherings). Limited to 25 men. Exploring these questions with a safe, supportive group of men, facilitated by San Diego psychotherapist/author Michael Kimmel. For more information, contact Michael at 619-955-3311 or beyondtherapy@cox.net. $20. 2-4 p.m. 4545 Park Blvd.

Palm Springs Pride Run and Walk – Palm Springs Front Runners and Walkers is proud to host the Palm Springs Pride Run and Walk 5K on at 8 a.m. Join them for a 5K run or walk through the beautiful and historic neighborhood of Old Las Palmas!

The run and walk starts on West Chino Drive at Belardo Road, behind the Corridor Shops. The 3.1-mile course winds through Old Las Palmas, a former citrus grove, and onetime home to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. All participants receive a colorful, microfiber T-shirt and commemorative medal. Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in various age categories.

Registration is $35 from through Oct. 30, and $40 on race day starting at 6:30 a.m. For information, and to register online, go to

palmspringspriderun.com.

Baby Trump takes flight in San Diego – Backbone Campaign and Backbone San Diego will be flying Baby Trump in San Diego at Fiesta Island. Free. 2-5 p.m.

bit.ly/2OAG74B