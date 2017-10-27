Calendar: Oct. 27 – Nov. 9, 2017

Friday, Oct. 27

Halloween Mixer: Brick Bar’s ghoulies and goblins will host a Halloween mixer including Bears San Diego, Club X and other groups.Happy hour prices before 7 p.m., and sales of Jell-O shots will benefit Special Delivery. 6:30 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2ixePwX.

‘Rocky Horror’ screening: It’s time to do the time warp again! A free midnight showing of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on an oversized dancefloor LED video screen, hosted by Felipe Velazquez-Coronado (BeBe Gunn). Dressing up, talking back, improv and audience participation with fun, props and chants are encouraged. Show starts promptly at midnight with limited seating, so book your tickets to ensure your seat. Seating begins at 11:15 p.m., open seats not filled by 11:50 p.m. will be up for grabs! Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2yKw5mB.

DIVAS Freakshow: DIVAS kick off their version of Halloween weekend. 7–10 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2i2u65c.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Free screening — ‘Tony – The Movie’: When Tony ends up homeless after losing his job as a waiter in San Diego, he is faced with the daily struggles of life on the streets. His search for housing begins, but then turns into a quest for solutions to homelessness, not just for himself, but for thousands of people living on the streets across the county. The investigation takes him to the top levels of government locally, but also to regions across the country where progress is being made. Live music, panel discussion and after party. 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2yH4vsT.

Nightmare on Normal Street: The annual Nightmare on Normal Street costume contest and block party is back under the Hillcrest Pride Flag for its 25th anniversary. This year’s fun includes: An “American Idol” format costume competition with local celebrity guest judges and prizes; live audience fan voting via text message; live entertainment; a sponsored main stage with local DJs; food trucks with delicious assortments; two bars; massive block party with an outdoor dance floor; fright zones; pet costume contest and more. Those wishing to participate in the costume party must arrive early and check in at front gate. This is a 21-and-older event, and attendees must present a valid ID at the gate. Pre-sale tickets $20 general admission or $45 VIP. Prices increase to $25 and $55 on Oct. 28. Proceeds benefit the San Diego LGBT Community Center and the Hillcrest Business Association. 6–11 p.m. Normal Street and University Avenue, Hillcrest. For more information, visit bit.ly/2z4BzeH. For advance tickets, visit bit.ly/2xAN1xh.

Steampunk in Wonderland: Active Lifestyle Nerds and Urban Street Angels are holding their annual Halloween extravaganza: Steampunk in Wonderland, inspired by the creativity of San Diego’s large Steampunk community and the psychedelic wonder of “Alice in Wonderland.” Proceeds benefit Urban Street Angels and 8West in their quest to end youth homelessness in San Diego. Music, dancing, raffle prizes, silent auction items, costume contests, treats, drinks and more. This event sold out last year. 21-and-older. 7 p.m.–1 a.m. San Diego Creative Space, 9340 Dowdy Drive Suite #102, 92126. For costume categories and arrival and parking details, visit bit.ly/2gGTj8H. For tickets, visit mkt.com/urbanstreetangels.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun in Mission Valley. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included. Tonight’s art selection is “Beach Palm Trees.” Free parking, complimentary valet. 1–4 p.m. at Gordon Biersch, 5010 Mission Center Road, Mission Valley. Visit bit.ly/1k7cJIg.

Monday, Oct. 30

LGBTQ Latinx Coalition: Join queer, transgender, bisexual, lesbian and gay Latinx community members, activists and leaders from across San Diego County as they work to enhance the capacity of our community’s ability to build a movement and mobilize. Goal is to strengthen the educational, health, cultural, civic, political and economic power of our LGBTQ Latinx community and the region. This is a bilingual space. Beverages and light food provided. 6–7:30 p.m. Questions and info: Contract Carolina Ramos at cramos@thecentersd.org. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2yJL7cf.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration: San Diego Pride celebrates this rich cultural event. Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers, mementos and photos of loved ones to be remembered and shared an altar created by Ramon Sandoval and friends. Bring a snack or beverage to share. Chocolate and pan dulce will be provided. 6–9 p.m. at San Diego Pride, 3620 30th St., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2gBDOuZ.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Halloween Night

Halloween Party: Come out Halloween night for horror movie trivia (7–9 p.m.), a costume contest (9:30 p.m.) and a dance party (10 p.m.–2 a.m.) with DJ XP. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2gGJfMW.

Halloween Movie Night: The staff at MO’s has plans for All Hallow’s Eve. Expect a spellbinding night of food, film, fun and costumes. On Halloween night, they will be serving $6 all-you-can-eat spaghetti and $6 blackout lemonades. The classic and campy film, “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, will be shown on all their screens. Film starts at 6 p.m. After the movie, there will be a costume contest at 10 p.m., with a $500 cash prize. Urban MO’s 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2y3e9GM.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

GGG Game & Trivia Night: Men @ The Center presents the November session of GGG (formerly Guys, Games and Grub), an evening of board games, food, drinks and socializing at the San Diego LGBT Community Center. San Diego’s legendary John Lockhart hosts an open Team Trivia game that everyone is welcome to join in. Hundreds of board games also available. Doors open at 6 p.m. for pizza, beverages, snacks, board games and socializing. A $5 donation is suggested at the door to support men’s programming at The Center. For more information, contact Benny Cartwright at 619-692-2077 x106 or e-mail outreach@thecentersd.org. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2zOazxs.

Film screening – ‘Tom of Finland’: A stirring biopic of Touko Laaksonen, known to the world as Tom of Finland, whose erotic drawings of men in leather shaped the fantasies of an entire generation of gay men around the world. The film, subtitled “They called it filth. It became a revolution,” follows Laaksonen’s life from his repressed early beginnings in Finland to California, where he struggled to get his work published. “Tom’s story is one of love, courage and perseverance, mirroring the gay liberation movement for which his leather-clad studs served as a defiant emblem.” Attendees encouraged to wear their leather. Fundraiser for the Leather Foundation will also be held. 7–10 p.m. Landmark’s Ken Cinema, 4061 Adams Ave., Kensington. Visit bit.ly/2yJH7s0.

Thursday, Nov. 2

The Purple Party II #SisCon17: Host Sr. Develyn Angels invites you to join her for the Purple Party II, with benefits going to The Youth Rally, which organizes an inclusive weeklong camp for kids with medical conditions of the bowel or bladder. There will be a mashed potato bar, entertainment, and a “ostomy bag” decorating contest. San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hosts the annual Purple Party for those kids who need financial assistance in order to attend. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2lhBhLJ.

Friday, Nov. 3

LAMBDA Recovery Weekend 2017: An annual LGBT recovery weekend in the local mountains. Founded on the principle of providing a recovery forum for men and women in our community, Lambda Recovery Weekend builds relationships with community members in order to enhance personal and collective recovery. Registration is $175. Retreat runs Friday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m., through Sunday, Nov. 5 at noon. Camp Stevens, 1108 Banner Road, Julian. Visit bit.ly/2yNhqsQ.

Sr. Nora’s Wicked ’80s Night: Spin right round (like a record, baby) to the craziest ’80s night ever! It’s everything you want from an ’80s night, and so much more! Sr. Nora Torious 13 hosts this outrageous event during #SisCon17 week. The fun starts at 8 p.m., and goes all night long. Kneel on Sr. Nora’s hot pink confessional. Prizes will be given to the hottest, the sexiest and the craziest confessions. No cover. 8 p.m.–1 a.m. Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave. Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2z4BQyo.

Saturday, Nov. 4

‘Images of Pride’ opening reception: Art of Pride and San Diego Pride present the works of local established and aspiring photographers who captured images of this year’s Pride celebration. Included are scenes from the music festival, parade and the Stonewall Rally. Refreshments will be served. Awards include a first prize of $100 cash, with additional cash prizes. The following artists are participating: Big Mike Phillips, Angela Angeles, Carlo Toribio, Anne Richelle, Richard B. ChauDavis and others. 6–8 p.m. San Diego Pride, 3620 30th St., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2i1XurY.

Holiday Art Market opening day: The Studio Door gallery transforms into a marketplace this time of year. The gallery is open to all of the local artists who have participated in The Studio Door over the past and bring to the public affordable, small works of art. Artwork for sale is hung salon-style, and available to take with you. Noon–6 p.m. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2i2OClY.

Postcards from the Edge: This workshop benefits for “Day With(out) Art,” screening at North Park’s Digital Gym on Dec. 2, and is a collaboration with Escondido Arts Partnership — Municipal Gallery. Patric Stillman of Studio Door will conduct a workshop on how to create your own original 4-inch by 6-inch postcard artwork. Students of the workshops as well as any other artists over the age of 18 are encouraged to donate up to two completed postcards per person for exhibition and sale. This event honors Visual AIDS in NYC, which has produced the annual Postcards from the Edge exhibition since 1998. 1–4 p.m. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St., North Park. For much more detail, visit bit.ly/2ldfa98.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Mr. Gay San Diego Contest: Benefits the annual Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner. Hosted by Big Mike and Robert Rodriquez, with guest host Paris Quion. Categories include casual wear, fantasy/sexy wear, swimsuit and Q&A. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes. First place gets $300 cash, a photo shoot with Big Mike, caricature drawing by international artist Joe Phillips, VIP bottle service and more. Runners-up receive $100 cash, VIP bottle service, dinner for two and more. Contestants: Contact Big Mike or Robert through the FB event page. 5–9 p.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2y4Dz1B.

Scruff Beer Bust – San Diego edition: In partnership with Rich’s, join Johnny Scruff — the founder of Scruff — for a beer bust . First 250 Scruff members to show their profile at the door get a free drink ticket for their first beer, courtesy of Johnny Scruff. DJ Drew will be spinning. No cover. 4–8 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2ldfvsq.

The Harvest Show: Hosted by the Imperial Court de San Diego and the Bears San Diego, this show benefits the 29th annual Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Community Dinner. $7 suggested donation or a bring a new unwrapped toy or blanket. Jell-O shots, auction, great performers, great emcee. 3–6 p.m. Redwing Bar and Grill, 4012 30th St., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2yPGxLB.

Monday, Nov. 6

The Hurt Locker workshop: “How to diffuse situations before they explode,” a workshop presented by the Guards of the San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Asylum of the Tortured Heart, for Sisters Conclave 2017. Officer Christine Garcia from the San Diego Police Department will give tips on how to de-escalate potentially difficult and/or violent situations. If time permits, we will open the floor to sharing some experiences and how they were handled.Open to the public. 2–3:30 p.m. Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St. Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2gI7dr5.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Queer Chicanas Behind the Cameras: Join SPACES and Raza Resource Cento for and meet actor, director and producer Karla Legaspy. Learn about the importance of supporting queer women of color film/media. Short film screening of Karlas artistic work and a Q&A afterward. 5–7 p.m. Raza Resource Centro, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Visit bit.ly/2zN6hWZ.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Conclave Pictionary #SisCon17: Saint Tiger, The Holy Phuck (and Ms. San Diego Leather 2010), will be hosting the Conclave version of this weekly event, which has raised more than $50,000 for community organizations in the last five years. Tonight, the local Asylum of the Tortured Heart is the beneficiary. There are no teams. If you guess a word or phrase, you win a free raffle ticket and get to draw the next clue. It gets more fun as the night goes on. Raffle tickets can also be purchased to increase your chances of winning. 7:30–10:30 p.m. #1 Fifth Avenue, 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2iwmJXw.

Thursday, Nov. 9

QueerAbroad – YouAbroad Series: A casual, intersectional dialogue about the queer experience abroad, including queer-identifying students who have recently returned from their studies abroad as well as international students, who also share about their time abroad. Questions and stories welcome. Brought to you by Study Abroad UC San Diego and UC San Diego International House, this is part of the YouAbroad Study Abroad Series – Exploring Identities Abroad: an Intersectional & Interactive Identity Conversation. Noon–1 p.m. UC San Diego LGBT Resource Center, 9500 Gilman Drive, #0023, La Jolla. Visit bit.ly/2yO1zKB.