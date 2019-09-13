Contestants wanted – Contestants wanted for the Miss Gay California at Large 2019 being held on Nov. 2 at Rich’s San Diego at 5 p.m. $10 door cover. Categories of competition: Something Sweet Presentation; Give me Body: Swimsuit; It’s Showtime: Talent; Evening Gown Eleganza. Winner receives a crown, sash, trophy and cash prize. $25 application fee. For more information, contact Richard at 619-288-1183 or Darnelle at 619-737-7326.

SOS – Tickets are now on sale for Sobriety on the Sand’s (SOS) annual three-day event Oct. 11-13. With three days of events, entertainment, fun and games, workshops and more, SOS provides a safe and entertaining space for those in recovery. $125. Marina Village, Mission Bay. 1936 Quivira Way.

sobrietyonthesand.org

AIDS Walk & Run – Teams are now forming for the 30th annual AIDS Walk & Run San Diego set for Saturday, Sept. 28. Each year, AIDS Walk & Run San Diego teams play an extra special role in the overall success of this event. By forming a team, and simply saying “Walk with me,” our team leaders help send the message that we all have a role to play in the fight to end HIV in San Diego. To register, or get more information about forming a team, please contact Leo Cartier, teams coordinator, at 619-692-2077, ext. 144 or email

teams@thecentersd.org.

Palm Springs Pride – A weekend packed full of parties, festivals and live music, Palm Springs Pride 2019 is not to be missed. This event is your go-to guide for all pride celebrations happening in Palm Springs during the weekend. It will be updated with the best parties, parade photos, and events. This event is curated by the Palm Springs Pride organization for you! We’ll bring you details on all the best events. Visit our event for 2019 Palm Springs Pride at pspride.org. Nov. 1-3.

National Transgender March Watch Party – The National Transgender Visibility March is a demonstration on Washington for trans rights organized by a team of activists. Members of the transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming communities will take a major stand against hate and discrimination when they rally in the nation’s capital for the first-ever National Trans Visibility March on Washington on Saturday, Sept. 28. Join the San Diego Pride as it hosts a gathering in solidarity in support of the passing of the Equality Act and inclusion for the trans community. 7-10 a.m. Free. 3620 30th St.

bit.ly/2m1QuRC

Friday, Sept. 13

‘Girlfriend’– It’s 1993 and mixtapes are the language of love. Set in the American heartland during the summer between high school and whatever comes next, college-bound jock Mike and self-assured but aimless Will find themselves drawn to each other. Their rush of first love full of excitement, confusion, and passion, forges an unlikely bond neither were expecting. Told to the power-pop precision of Matthew Sweet’s seminal rock album, Girlfriend is a vibrant new musical about the terror and thrill of discovering yourself, and the life you want to lead. $20-$45. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Suite 101.

bit.ly/2kFoMtw

Saturday, Sept. 14

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices for this Sept. 14 event. General admission: $60. VIP admission: Sold out. General admission prices go up day of event. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2HnWRpr

South Bay Pride Art & Musical Festival 2019 – On Sept. 14, enjoy a great afternoon on the bay celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and all of its diversity. Come for live music, great food and drink along with bay activities. This amazing event is free and just 10 minutes south of Downtown San Diego. Live music includes Open Arms, Santana Soul, The Guest Room, Ryan Cassata, The Social Animal, Unsteady and Ingenue at the Port of San Diego Stage. Family friendly with activities for the kids. Noon-7 p.m. Bayside Park, Chula Vista.

southbaypride.org

‘The ART of Aging Well: A Workshop for Gay Men’ – At The Studio Door in Hillcrest, psychotherapist Michael Kimmel will present a workshop based on his upcoming book, “The Gay Man’s Guide to Aging Well”. The workshop is limited to a maximum of 25 men. The admission price is $25, and reservations can be made through http://bit.ly/2KvDCwM. The ART of Aging Well addresses questions like: As a gay man, do you find that getting older is a challenge? Is it hard to make peace with the physical changes that come with aging? Do you ever wonder, “Who’s going to want me in 20 or 20 years?” What about aging scares you the most? When you look in the mirror, do you like what you see? Do you believe that your life can become richer and more rewarding as you grow older, wiser and truer to yourself? Are you afraid of becoming “invisible” as you get older? Come join us as we explore these questions with a safe, supportive group of men. The workshop is sponsored by Patric Stillman and The Studio Door, located at 3867 Fourth Ave. (in Hillcrest). For more information, contact Michael at 619-955-3311 or beyondtherapy@cox.net. $25. 1:30-3 p.m.

bit.ly/2KvDCwM

Sunday, Sept. 15

Walking Tour of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ History – Would you know where to hitch your horse in Hillcrest? Take a stroll through the colorful history of San Diego’s gayborhood. Join Lambda Archives of San Diego for this tour. Get your tickets now! $20-$25. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fifth and Robinson avenues.

bit.ly/2m5orAW

Tuesday, Sept. 17

‘Werq the World Tour 2019’ – The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour returns with an all new production for 2019 at the Balboa Theatre. Mission leader Michelle Visage is on a journey to save the universe with the help of her intergalactic queens including Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and the queens from season 11. VIP option: Enjoy a private meet-and-greet with the queens before the show! Includes a customized VIP Galaxy Pass and a seat in the first few rows. VIP guests must arrive by 6 p.m. $52-$156. 8-10:30 p.m. 868 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2lFmtXE

Stonewall to San Diego – Lambda Archives is hosting a presentation of local LGBTQ+ history at the Ocean Beach Library. The 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York inspired the LGBTQ+ community to resist and demand their rights across the country and in San Diego. Learn how San Diego responded and began to fight back. Free. 4801 Santa Monica Ave.

bit.ly/2lT0QmE

Wednesday, Sept. 18

FilmOut San Diego – Writer/Director/Producer JC Calciano’s “Steam Room Stories: The Movie” is coming to FilmOut San Diego at the Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas. This hilarious comedy is based on the most popular LGBT web series in history. And we will be screening it in “CinemaScent” scratch and sniff cards. $12.50. 7-9:30 p.m. Calciano, Traci Lords and the Steam Room Guys will be present for Q&A after the film.

bit.ly/2koXKqw

Thursday, Sept. 19

One Book, One San Diego – KPBS presents Rebecca Makkai, author of “The Great Believers,” the 2019 One Book, One San Diego, a historical novel about the terrors and tragedies of the AIDS epidemic and its repercussions, through a story about friendship and redemption in the face of tragedy and loss, set in 1980s Chicago and contemporary Paris. The program will also feature an address by Terry Cunningham, Retired Chief of the STD, HIV and Hepatitis Branch of Public Health Services for San Diego County, and a performance by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. Books will be for sale by the Library Shop. A book signing will take place immediately following the program. Free event but registration is encouraged.

bit.ly/2kDSn6P

Saturday, Sept. 21

G4G San Diego + Patagonia/ILACSD – Join Gay 4 Good San Diego, Patagonia Cardiff, Queer Climbing Collective, and I Love A Clean San Diego for the largest beach cleanup in San Diego County, the California Coastal Cleanup Day! There will be some prize giveaways and snacks and drinks. Event is open to people of all ages, abilities, identities and expressions. Meet at the Seaside State Beach, Cardiff by the Sea. 2526 South Coast Hwy 101, Solana Beach. 8:45 a.m.-noon.

bit.ly/2kyumOt

Tuesday, Sept. 24

GI Film Festival San Diego – The nation’s premier festival to exclusively feature military-themed films returns to San Diego this fall. The GI Film Festival San Diego celebrates its fifth anniversary this year with screenings and events planned for Sept. 24-29, at various San Diego venues. The films selected for the GI Film Festival San Diego reveal the struggles, triumphs, and experiences of service members and veterans through compelling and authentic storytelling. All major film genres – documentaries, shorts, and personal narratives – will be featured.. Select films related to San Diego County will once again be featured in the festival’s popular Local Film Showcase.

gifilmfestivalsd.org/2019

Thursday, Sept. 26

Live Music – Head to The Merrow for live entertainment by Toward Space, Slay Dean, and Dream Burglar. 8-11 p.m. 1271 University Ave.

bit.ly/2kBfXkr