Calendar: Sept. 14-27, 2018

Red Dress Party San Diego – Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Red Dress Party San Diego on Sept. 29 at the Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier. The mission of Red Dress Party San Diego is to raise funds and awareness for organizations that serve the local HIV/AIDS community. The event is a night of music and dancing mixed with charity and fun, where all attendees — and we mean everyone — are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of solidarity and compassion for those of us affected by HIV/AIDS and a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Red Dress Party San Diego is a unique celebration that invites everyone to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Tickets: $55–$180. 1000 N. Harbor Drive.

AIDS Walk & Run San Diego 2018 – It is time to form a team, join a group or sign up as an individual for the 2018 AIDS Walk & Run San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 29 beginning at 7:20 a.m. Individuals, teams, social clubs, local businesses, schools, universities, and faith organizations from all over San Diego will come together for AIDS Walk & Run. We gather to remember the many who were lost to AIDS and to raise vital funds to support all of the San Diegans living today with the HIV disease. Join us and #BeTheGeneration that helps eliminate new cases of HIV! Registration fee $45 for all runners. Registration must be completed by Sept. 24.

‘Struggles and Triumphs’ – The San Diego History Center in partnership with the Lambda Archives of San Diego brings the first-ever exhibition in Balboa Park focused on the history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Visitors will experience and learn about the struggles to overcome persecution, the battle with AIDS, bullying and intolerance, the power of the community, and the tremendous strides taken in the fight for equal rights. The exhibit curator is noted author and historian Lillian Faderman. Runs through January 2020. 1649 El Prado, Suite #3.

Friday, Sept. 14

‘Bull in a China Shop’ – Diversionary Theatre presents “Bull in a China Shop,” that traces the true story of Mary Woolley and her partner Jeannette Marks as they set out to revolutionize women’s education and electrify the suffrage movement. Told with a modern twist that shoots from the hip, this surprising comedy examines the ambition and desires of two women bent on changing the course of history. Tickets $15–$25. 4545 Park Blvd., Suite #101.

‘Respect My Labor: Lecture, Art, and Open Mic’ – In honor of Labor Day and the hard-won battles of the labor movement, the September theme celebrates the power of organizing for collective good. San Diego City College Labor Studies professor Jim Miller will give a brief overview of labor history from 6–7 p.m. From 7–9 p.m., artists statements, open mic and opportunity drawings to win art donated by featured artists. Free. The Brown Building, 4133 Poplar St.

Swoop World Championship – The 2018 Swoop Freestyle World Championship comes to the San Diego Sept. 14–15. The competition brings 18 of the world’s top canopy pilots to the Embarcadero where they will fly just inches above the water at speeds reaching 90 mph. Free to attend and open to the public, the world championships will also include a variety of entertaining air, land and water demonstrations, live music, athlete meet-and-greets, and food vendors. Embarcadero Marina Park, 200 Marina Park North. 400 Kettner Blvd. swoopfreestyle.com

Saturday, Sept. 15

‘Revolt’ – InnerMission Productions presents the inventive new play, “Revolt. She Said. Again,” at Diversionary Theatre through Sept. 29. Playwright Alice Birch created a series of vignettes that ask how to revolutionize language, relationships, work and life in general while bursting at the seams of conformity. $25. 4545 Park Blvd.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Karaoke – Karaoke Night at the Gossip Grill. More than 200,000 songs to choose from. Free. 8–11:59 p.m. 1220 University Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Boylesque – Diamond Dogs presents Boylesque at The Merrow. 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m. $5 cover. 1271 University Ave.

Friday, Sept. 21

Sobriety on the Sand –Sobriety on the Sand, a new three-day gathering along the shores of America’s Finest City, launches September 21–23 and offers gay, bi and allied men a clean-and-sober experience that combines fun, friends and food, with exciting activities and opportunities to grow in recovery — all happening at the Marina Village and Dana Hotel on Mission Bay. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Vivace at the Kensington Concert Series – The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus Chamber Chorale presents its Vivace Concert Series of sacred and secular music. The varied concert spans from “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” to Lennon-McCarney’s “Blackbird.” Highlights include Ernani Agular’s “Salmo 150,” Schubert’s “Der Gondelfahrer” and more. 5:30 p.m. $25. Clegg Home, 5310 Canterbury Drive.

Sunday, Sept. 23

9/11 Heroes Run – The Travis Manion Foundation will host the San Diego 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race this year at Tuna Harbor Park. The race will unite the community and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as honor the veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and communities. The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he defended his battalion. 3 Tuna Lane.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

GI Film Festival Opening Night – The GI Film Festival welcomes George Takei to San Diego for the premiere of “American,” a short film starring Takei as a 94-year-old veteran working for the Japanese American National Museum. He encounters a mother and daughter that triggers events from his past, including his time as a young man in a Japanese American Internment Camp during WWII. This film precedes, “The Registry,” a documentary that looks at the decisions made in a time of war regarding loyalty to country while facing racism and the mass internment of the U.S. people of Japanese descent. General admission: $25; military, veterans, KPBS members: $20. 6 p.m. 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park

Friday, Sept. 28

GI Film Festival LGBT films– Filmmaker Jason Zuidema — a Navy veteran, two-time Emmy Award winner, photojournalist, cinematographer and editor — served as a journalist in the Navy for five years. Before going back to school to get his degree in Digital Video Production, he shot and edited breaking news for Fox 5 San Diego. In his first short film, “Coming Out to Grandma,” his character Charlie has an awkward time coming out of the closet to his Ellen-hating, Fox News watching grandma, who also has dementia. This precedes “From Baghdad to the Bay,” which follows the epic journey of Ghazwan Alsharif, an Iraqi refugee and former translator for the U.S. military. He is wrongfully accused of being a double agent, tortured by the U.S., and ostracized from family and county. This film follows his plight as he struggles to rebuild a life in America as he comes out as an openly gay activist. This film is nominated for film director Erin Palmquist for Best First-Time Filmmaker. General Admission: $10; military, veteran and KPBS members: $8. 6 p.m. 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park.

