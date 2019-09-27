Contestants wanted – Contestants wanted for the Miss Gay California at Large 2019 being held on Nov. 2 at Rich’s San Diego at 5 p.m. $10 door cover.Categories of competition: Something Sweet Presentation; Give me Body: Swimsuit; It’s Showtime: Talent; Evening Gown Eleganza. Winner receives a crown, sash, trophy and cash prize. $25 application fee. For more information, contact Richard at 619-288-1183 or Darnelle at 619-737-7326.

SOS – Tickets are now on sale for Sobriety on the Sand’s (SOS) annual three-day event Oct. 11-13. With three days of events, entertainment, fun and games, workshops and more, SOS provides a safe and entertaining space for those in recovery. $125. Marina Village, Mission Bay. 1936 Quivira Way.

sobrietyonthesand.org

Palm Springs Pride – A weekend packed full of parties, festivals and live music, Palm Springs Pride 2019 is not to be missed. This event is your go-to guide for all pride celebrations happening in Palm Springs during the weekend. It will be updated with the best parties, parade photos, and events. This event is curated by the Palm Springs Pride organization for you! We’ll bring you details on all the best events. Visit our event for 2019 Palm Springs Pride at pspride.org. Nov. 1-3.

Volunteers and donations needed –The annual Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 28 is right around the corner. This event is looking for the following food items: 60-70 turkeys, 25-30 hams, 32 boxes (26.7 oz) mashed potatoes, 32 boxes (26.7 oz) stuffing mix, five cases of yams, five cases of canned mixed vegetables, five cases of turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, 30 packages of dinner rolls, five cases of chicken broth, eight gallons of orange juice, eight gallons of apple juice eight gallons of cranberry juice, 24 cases of soda (regular and diet), eight cases of water, four cases of fruit cocktail, 10 lbs. of unsalted butter, four boxes of brown sugar, 10 bunches of celery, 10 lbs. of onions, eight gallons of milk. The event will feed an estimated 400 people this year as well as food that is taken to the Hillcrest Fire Station, UCSD Hospital and the North Park Senior Apartments. Clothing and toiletry donations are also needed. If you would like to make a monetary donation, visit piryx.page.link/CJGB. To volunteer or to make donations, contact Robert Rodriguez at 619-817-9926 or Steven Blocker at 619-921-3775.

Friday, Sept. 27

‘Girlfriend’– It’s 1993 and mixtapes are the language of love. Set in the American heartland during the summer between high school and whatever comes next, college-bound jock Mike and self-assured but aimless Will find themselves drawn to each other. Their rush of first love full of excitement, confusion, and passion, forges an unlikely bond neither were expecting. Told to the power-pop precision of Matthew Sweet’s seminal rock album, “Girlfriend” is a vibrant new musical about the terror and thrill of discovering yourself, and the life you want to lead. $20-$45. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Suite 101.

bit.ly/2kFoMtw

‘19 Years of Kings’ – Come join the SD Kings as we celebrate our 19th anniversary! We are the longest running drag king troupe in North America and one of the longest running show in San Diego! We also celebrate our anniversary in our amazing home bar Gossip Grill! Come see your favorites take the stage, it’s a party you don’t want to miss. Gossip Grill hotties pour cool drinks all night and our DJ Kinkyloops keeps the party going after the show. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. You can get your tickets and seats early with the link below. Don’t worry, you can still buy tickets at the door. $7. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2kVbHMR

San Diego Divas – Friday Night Divas is very excited to welcome back to Rich’s San Diego, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstar, Raven and Dahli from “Dragula,” along with Kickxy Vixen, Lolito Von Tease, Michael Silas and Bebe Gunn. Sexy guys, sexy girls, top notch lighting and the Wall of LED Realness. Doors open 7 p.m., showtime 8 p.m. Table and VIP reservations call 619-817-9926. 1051 University Ave.

bit.ly/2mkE33r

The Scream Zone – The House of Horror, The Haunted Hayride and The Chamber await the adrenaline rush of fear lovers at The Scream Zone at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. With several events going on during the entire event, this is a nightmare of scary fun every day of the week except Mondays. Sundays through Thursdays: 7-11 pm. Fridays and Saturdays: 7 p.m.-midnight. $17-$37. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

thescreamzone.com

Saturday, Sept. 28

National Transgender March Watch Party – The National Transgender Visibility March is a demonstration on Washington for trans rights organized by a team of activists. Members of the transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming communities will take a major stand against hate and discrimination when they rally in the nation’s capital for the inaugural National Trans Visibility March on Washington on Saturday, Sept. 28. Join the San Diego Pride as it hosts a gathering in solidarity in support of the passing of the Equality Act and inclusion for the trans community. 7-10 a.m. Free. 3620 30th St.

bit.ly/2m1QuRC

AIDS Walk & Run – In its 30th year, AIDS Walk & Run San Diego remains the largest HIV/AIDS fundraiser in San Diego County. Funds raised for AIDS Walk & Run San Diego will support 14 local HIV service organizations and The Center’s HIV services and programs. There are currently more than 18,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in San Diego County. Your participation inspires those living with HIV and honors those we’ve lost to the disease. This event also raises HIV awareness while reducing the stigma — and that is more important than ever to our fight to end HIV. 6-10 a.m. Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Avenue and Normal Street.

bit.ly/2mrdEBh

Saturday, Oct. 5

Stoned Soul Soiree – Lambda Archives of San Diego proudly joins the world in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City. This year, our fundraiser will be a far-out tribute to this pivotal time in LGBTQ+ history and we can’t wait to boogie down with you! So dust off that vintage wear and get psyched for Lambda Archives’ Stoned Soul Soiree! $250 (admission) and table of 10 $1,500. 5-9 p.m. San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado, Suite 3.

bit.ly/2lZDaxj

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Big Gay Sing Along – See the hit movie musical “The Greatest Showman” on the big screen and sing along to new classics. Two shows, 7 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. $12. Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd.

bit.ly/2kSiLKf

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Gay Men’s Book Club – The Gay Men’s Book Club will meet to discuss this month’s selection, “The Front Runner” by Patricia Nell Warren. Called “the most celebrated gay love story of all time,” the book is about the relationship between a college track coach and one of his star runners and the hate and prejudice they experience. Anyone interested in novels, memoirs and plays with gay themes is welcome to join the club. 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library, 215 W. Washington St. Contact Ron Alsop at ronald.alsop@gmail.com or 908-347-3877 for more information.