Calendar: Sept. 28 – Oct. 6, 2018

Ongoing events

San Diego International Film Festival – Tickets are now on sale for the San Diego International Film Festival running Oct. 10-14. With a wide range of studio productions, features, documentaries, foreign and shorts, this festival is full of films for everyone to see. Tickets can be purchased in packages, with full festival entry or individual screening options. One LGBT film premiering this year is “Boy Erased” with Nicole Kidman and Russel Crowe on Oct. 14. Full programs, tickets, packages, special events, “how to fest” and actor forums all included.

Sdfilmfest.com

NICKY Awards – Voting for the 43rd Annual NICKY Awards is now open for nominations to honor outstanding achievements in the community. The NICKY Awards will be announced Dec. 2, so now is the time to vote for your favorite places, organizations and people within the LGBT+ community with a wide range of categories to choose from.

Nickyawards.org

‘Struggles and Triumphs’ – The San Diego History Center in partnership with the Lambda Archives of San Diego brings the first-ever exhibition in Balboa Park focused on the history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Visitors will experience and learn about the struggles to overcome persecution, the battle with AIDS, bullying and intolerance, the power of the community, and the tremendous strides taken in the fight for equal rights. The exhibit curator is noted author and historian Lillian Faderman. Runs through January 2020. 1649 El Prado, Suite #3.

bit.ly/2o5PrxG

Hillcrest Farmers Market – Every Sunday, about 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/HillcrestMarket

North Park Thursday Market – Every Thursday, shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park.

bit.ly/ThursMarket

Friday, Sept. 28

San Diego Kings Club – Join the San Diego Kings Club at the Gossip Grill for its 18th anniversary show. One of the longest running drag king troupe has been performing all over the greater San Diego stage, screen and local establishments since 2000, making it the longest running drag king troupe in North America. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $7 cover. 1220 University Ave.

bit.ly/2xCeUUW

‘Bull in a China Shop’ – Diversionary Theatre presents “Bull in a China Shop,” that traces the true story of Mary Woolley and her partner Jeannette Marks as they set out to revolutionize women’s education and electrify the suffrage movement. Told with a modern twist that shoots from the hip, this surprising comedy examines the ambition and desires of two women bent on changing the course of history. Runs through Oct. 14. Tickets $15–$25. 4545 Park Blvd., Suite #101.

bit.ly/2x37rOe

Saturday, Sept. 29

AIDS Walk & Run San Diego 2018 – The 2018 AIDS Walk & Run San Diego begins at 7:20 a.m. Individuals, teams, social clubs, local businesses, schools, universities, and faith organizations from all over San Diego will come together for 4-mile walk and run. Gather to remember the many who were lost to AIDS and to raise vital funds to support the more than 18,000 San Diego County residents living today with the HIV disease. Join #BeTheGeneration to help eliminate new cases of HIV. Start and finish line Normal and Harvey Milk streets.

bit.ly/2w0ujNZ

Red Dress Party San Diego – Tickets are still available 2018 Red Dress Party San Diego at the Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier. The mission of Red Dress Party San Diego is to raise funds and awareness for organizations that serve the local HIV/AIDS community. The event is a night of music and dancing mixed with charity and fun, where all attendees — and we mean everyone — are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of solidarity and compassion for those of us affected by HIV/AIDS and a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Red Dress Party San Diego is a unique celebration that invites everyone to be brave, let loose and celebrate impact. Tickets $55-$180. 1000 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2PwB6XV

Young Frankenstein – San Diego Musical Theatre presents the hit musical based on the classic Mel Brooks comedy. Experience the hilarious re-imagining of the story of the bright, young doctor Frankenstein who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life. The show is a three-time Tony nominated musical. Show times: Wednesdays and Thursdays 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m. Runs through Oct. 28. 444 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2PYM1cb

Adams Avenue Street Fair – Also on Sept. 30. Southern California’s largest free two-day music festival in the community of Normal Heights with six stages and 80 musical acts. This event also features beer gardens/tastings, giant carnival rides, festival foods and more than 300 arts and crafts booths. Saturday from 10 a.m–10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. along Adams Avenue.

bit.ly/2xL2cm3

Thursday, Oct. 4

Educator Open House 2018 – The Fleet Science Center is calling all K-12 teachers, museum educations and afterschool providers for its annual Educator Open House. Chat with scientists, learn about cutting-edge science topics and create take-home projects in Studio X. Educators will have access to the Fleet’s “Mythbusters: The Explosive Exhibition.” Learn about opportunities for professional growth, sample the Fleet’s new Ozobots school program, and discover the Model Railroad Museum. Free. 5:30–7:30 p.m. 1875 El Prado. bit.ly/2Q4SbYr

Friday, Oct. 5

‘Werq the World’ – RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World 2018 World Tour hits San Diego at the Balboa Theatre. Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, this show contains sickening performances by your favorite drag superstars. Season 10 Drag Superstar Aquaria — accompanied by Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Eureka O’Hara, and some of your favorite past season’s queens — perform it all for you. It promises to feature over the top production numbers that will leave fans gagging. VIP tickets sold out. Tickets $54–$64. 868 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2OXo0Sw

Photographic exhibitions – The San Diego Museum of Photographic Arts invites members to a reception of its two latest exhibits: “Reverberate” and “Irving Penn: Beyond Beauty.” “Reverberate” features photography by regional youth artists who imagine how everyday sounds would look if pictured. “Irving Penn: Beyond Beauty” showcases iconic celebrity portraits, still lifes and fashion photography that appeared numerous times in Vogue magazine. 5–7 p.m. Free, donations welcomed. 1649 El Prado.

bit.ly/2Oevdk3

Saturday, Oct. 6

‘Images of Pride’ – “Art of Pride: Images of Pride” reception. The San Diego Pride office will feature images taken by photographers during the San Diego Pride weekend events. Featured artists include: Angelica Angeles, Sarah S. Bassiouni, Tom Felker, Bob Lehman, Victor Ortiz, Melanie Plummer. Free. 3620 30th St.

bit.ly/2xLHtOL

Vivace Concert Series – The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus renowned Chamber Chorale will present the final performance of its Vivace Concert Series at the University Christian Church. Artistic Director RC Haus leads the 40-voice touring ensemble. The varied program features numbers by Rogers & Hammerstein, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Ernani Agular, Schubert, Moses Hogan, and more. Tickets $25–$35. 3900 Cleveland Ave.

bit.ly/2DtTqPs