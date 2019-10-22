By Art With Impact

Art With Impact (AWI) firmly believes that art has a unique power to create lasting positive social change. With a mission to promote mental wellness by creating space for young people to learn and connect through art and media, AWI’s short film library and interactive workshops are resources for young people to share diverse stories and create dialogue about mental health.

AWI is pleased to offer our Voices With Impact (VWI) program for the second year, with short film production grants available to filmmakers worldwide. AWI’s current OLIVE Film Collection includes over 60 short films about a wide array of mental health topics created by diverse filmmakers from around the world. After six years of running an online, monthly competition, AWI has identified several important content areas where there has been a lack of submissions. To improve inclusivity and create opportunities for lesser-heard voices and stories to be in the forefront of the global conversation, VWI was created to support filmmakers in creating films on these topics.

Proposals now being accepted for $5,000 production grants for the creation of short films in the following content areas: mental health issues specific to LGBTQ+ people and mental health issues related to the culture of masculinity.

Five filmmakers will be selected in each of the two content areas (10 filmmakers total) and awarded $5,000 each to create an original short film (five minutes or less).

For this project, “LGBTQ+” includes any and all people who identify their gender as something other than cisgender, and/or identify their sexuality as something other than straight/heterosexual. In considering mental health issues specific to LGBTQ+ people, filmmakers might explore the ways that oppression, discrimination, erasure, mis-labeling, assumptions, transphobia, and homophobia can impact individuals’ mental health.

In considering the culture of masculinity, filmmakers might explore issues of how imposed and internalized ideas around “masculine” qualities can become barriers to mental wellness and prevent masculine-identified people from seeking support for their mental health.

Proposals are encouraged to include any considerations of the intersections of identities relevant to the story being told, including race, religion, socioeconomic status, physical ability, nationality and other identities that can impact one’s experience of mental health.

To submit your proposal

Please answer the following prompts:

Name of primary filmmaker. Email of primary filmmaker. Phone of primary filmmaker. Location of primary filmmaker (city, state, country). Names of any identified additional collaborators (director, director of photography, writer, producer, actors). Brief description and links (if available) of up to three relevant films and/or scripts that you’ve created (max. 150 words per project). Brief summary/pitch of your film idea (max. 75 words). Project treatment: outline of story, plot, themes, filmmaking techniques (max. 500 words). Connection with content area — how voices of LGBTQ folks and/or masculine-identified folks will be included in the film, whether it’s through the identities of the filmmaker/filmmaking team, connection or affiliation with the population, or demonstrated awareness of and sensitivity to the population (max. 250 words). Production schedule from Dec. 1, 2019 through April 15, 2020 (including any resources, locations, collaborations, etc.). A line-by-line budget for how the $5,000 grant would be used, including any additional funding and funding sources if relevant. What subject matter expert community organizations or partners might you work/consult with during production, or which organizations would you like to be connected with? (max. 150 words) Why you, why this film, why now? (max. 250 words)

Save as one PDF file titled “LASTNAME – Voices With Impact Proposal – LGBTQ” or “LASTNAME – Voices With Impact Proposal – Masculinity” and email to voices@artwithimpact.org by Oct. 15. Please also include a resume as a separate PDF file titled “LASTNAME – Voices With Impact Resume – LGBTQ” or “LASTNAME – Voices With Impact Resume – Masculinity.”

Proposals are due at 11:59 p.m. PST on Oct. 15. Filmmakers will be notified of their status by the end of November. The selected filmmakers will have Dec. 1, through April 15, 2020 to complete their films, including several meetings with and progress updates sent to AWI’s program director throughout the process.

Final films must be submitted by April 15, 2020. On June 11, 2020, there will be a premiere screening event featuring the 10 films. Filmmakers will be invited to travel to Los Angeles (travel expenses up to $1,000 covered) to attend the premiere and networking event.

Criteria

Films will need to have a maximum of the equivalent level of explicitness as an R-rated film or less, per the MPAA rating system. Submissions that propose films including excessive nudity, pornography, excessive violence, and other content that would be considered X-rated or not acceptable for viewing on a college campus will not be considered.

Filmmakers will provide non-exclusive rights to AWI in order to show their films in AWI’s educational settings; filmmakers will maintain full rights and ownership of the films they create. All 10 films will also be eligible to be added to AWI’s OLIVE Film Collection; following the premiere, each film will go through AWI’s regular jury process to determine whether or not it will be added to OLIVE.

Late submissions will not be accepted.

AWI’s judges will be evaluating proposals using the following criteria:

The power and importance of the message the film will aim to convey.

The artistic and creative approach to telling the story.

The accuracy of the depictions of mental health issues, stemming from credible research sources and lived experience stories.

The consideration of filmmaking techniques and skill level.

Identification/connection with the population within the subject matter (i.e.

LGBTQ-identified, masculine-identified), and/or demonstrated cultural sensitivity and awareness around the topic.

How well the story and film could connect with young people (ages 16-25).

How the film will reduce stigma around these populations and mental health issues.

If the film could realistically be complete as a five-minute (or less) film (and not overambitious / not need to be longer).

Evidence of ability to complete this project with a high level of professionalism.

AWI will match the selected filmmakers with partner organizations, mental health professionals, and subject matter experts related to the content area for consultation and support. AWI’s staff will be available to support filmmakers and AWI’s Program Director Maya Grodman will also serve as a story consultant for all 10 films.

—In the first year of running the VWI program (2018-19), nearly 100 filmmakers submitted proposals to create short films about mental health in Indigenous and Native American communities, or the mental health impacts of sexual violence resulting in 10 new films on these topics, and nine additions to the OLIVE Film Collection. The second year of the program (2019-20) is focused on mental health issues specific to people who are LGBTQ+ identified and masculine-identified.

The VWI judges who will be evaluating the proposals include professional filmmakers, mental health professionals, and subject matter experts. Bios can be found at: artwithimpact.org/films/voices-with-impact/

VWI grants are generously supported by funds from California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission and the California Institute for Contemporary Arts.