Candidate Malbrough speaks, Nordstrom drops out

By William E. Kelly

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part series. Read the first in the series online at bit.ly/2tGWqD9.

On June 5, San Diego County will hold primary elections for the following seats: county board of supervisors; county assessor/recorder/county clerk; county treasurer/tax collector; district attorney; county sheriff; county board of education members; community college district members; and superior court judges.

In the first of this series, I spoke to Omar Passons and Lori Saldana, two of the six candidates I interviewed who wish to represent District 4 on the San Diego County board of supervisors.

Each candidate I spoke to agreed to focus on the challenges facing seniors, and was offered the opportunity to state their priorities, objectives, goals and plans to address and achieve those priorities, as well as share their experience and qualifications.

Following are the highlights of responses by candidates Ken Malbrough and Marcia Nordstrom.

Candidate Ken Malbrough

Opening statement

“The county has $2 billion in reserve tax dollars just floating in a cloud of unknown use by county supervisors,” Malbrough said.

He said he pledges to “seek community input” on how these reserve tax dollars can best be utilized and would like to see them invested in “chronically neglected or underfunded areas,” such as housing and public safety in underserved communities.

“My priority is reducing our homelessness epidemic and addressing this issue region-wide,” he said. “Providing access to health and human services is the primary and more affordable method to avoid the pathway to homelessness and incarceration.”

Malbrough said the lack of affordable housing for low- and middle-income families in the workforce, the homeless, the disabled, seniors, as well as veterans, also needs to be expanded.

“But first we must convince our citizens that this is a challenge and opportunity to better the lives of human beings, not just an issue that presents a bad optic for the region,” he said. “I would identify the population and predicted growth of homelessness in the region, convene stakeholders to determine roles, responsibilities and funding sources for a county-wide plan to address these goals.”

Malbrough’s supervisor qualifications

Malbrough has served as a Deputy Fire Chief, something he feels makes him uniquely qualified to be a county supervisor.

“No other candidate has the relevant applicable leadership experience I have leading an organization with such a large number of personnel and a budget in the hundreds of millions,” he said. “Heading up any large state or city agency, including a fire or police department with the many labor, political, fiscal and bureaucratic challenges provides the actual, practical and directly relevant experience I have had for 31 years at every level.”

He included his 12 years of engaging the community while serving on various planning groups, working with developers, elected officials and other area leaders, often with opposing views of his own.

“I will not have to learn on the job,” he said. “I will not be taken by surprise by any unexpected disasters, fires or outbreaks and epidemics. As a Deputy Fire Chief and community leader, I have worked in virtually every part of the county that I propose to lead as county supervisor.”

Malbrough’s thoughts on access

“Citizens need good access to health and human services,” he said. “It is the primary and more affordable method to avoid the pathway to homelessness and incarceration.”

Malbrough stressed that the county must “lead the way” in providing the wraparound assistance to health services.

“I would push the board to approve financing to update its website with state-of-the art, user-friendly technology to work with mobile and desktop applications; increase staffing and training and provide outreach to the community to inform them of the services HHS provides. This includes utilization of social media tools, like Facebook and others.”

Malbrough said his plans would also include neighborhood cleanups conducted with an “aggressive environmental health mobilization” and “community benefit agreements” which would address the areas impacted by the homeless population. He also stated there should be a phased timeline on these efforts that is strictly enforced, with community updates and progress reports provided by his own staff.

With regard to the housing crisis, Malbrough believes that having more housing “stock” in the San Diego region would be the “best way to reduce and stabilize” increasing housing costs.

“This can be accomplished by identifying vacant land owned by the County of San Diego; updating all current county community plans and applicable zoning with community input; consider the funding of programmatic environmental impact reviews — a huge developer cost and construction delay issue; synchronizing agency development services and department procedures region-wide; identifying commercial and private lending sources willing to provide reasonable financing in underserved communities for development; and ending the current practice of allowing developers to opt out of providing affordable housing by simply paying a fee.”

You can follow Ken Malbrough’s campaign at kenmalbrough.com.

Candidate Marcia Nordstrom

In an exclusive interview with Pacific Beach resident Marcia Nordstrom, a graduate of University of Southern California and a mother of two, said she was raised in a “working class family” — her father an engineer and her mother a “stay at home” mom — and was pleased to share that she was “not a career politician, bureaucrat or attorney.”

A successful businesswoman and real estate professional, Nordstrom and her family have owned and operated P.B. Bar & Grill for 20 years. She is the founder of the Pacific Beach Business Improvement District, has served on many area boards and been involved in various volunteer projects, specifically those that focus on quality-of-life issues.

Nordstrom took a great deal of time to sit down and share her views regarding the challenges that face seniors, but as of Sunday, March 4, she alerted me via email that she had decided not to file the required documents for her candidacy in advance of the March 9 deadline.

“After a lot of thought and discussions with my staff and family, I will not be continuing my run for San Diego County Supervisor,” Nordstrom wrote.

When asked for more explanation, Nordstrom offered no further comment.

I strongly advise readers follow up with each candidate with your own questions.

Be reminded that the last in this series will address the views of candidates Bonnie Dumanis and Nathan Fletcher in the March 30 issue, followed by my personal choice of the best candidate and my reasons why in the April 27 issue.

— Bill Kelly is a longtime local activist who currently focuses on LGBT senior issues and moderates the Caring for our LGBT Seniors in San Diego Facebook page. Access to the group is free to all seniors, their advocates, families, friends and caregivers. Reach Bill at wekbill@yahoo.com.