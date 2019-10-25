By Nicole Murray Ramirez
Checking out a restaurant at 540 University Ave. in Hillcrest is like rolling the dice at Vegas because this location has been cursed for years, with all its previous restaurants having been a hot mess. But definitely not this time … because every time I go there, it’s like I hit the jackpot for Mexican food, as its authentic Mexican family recipes are some of the best I have ever tasted. Don’t walk to Capricho — run before everyone discovers it.
Quickie Review:
Food: The Best!
Location: In the heart of Hillcrest.
Service: Good but slow at times.
Atmosphere: Fabulous.
Staff: Wonderful people.
Parking: Difficult at times but worth it!
Fun Fact: Blue tortillas…my new favorite.
Prices: Medium.
Most Popular Item: Their chicken mole. You will think you died and went to heaven.
Drinks: Full liquor bar…but I love their fresh watermelon drink.
Cleanliness: Superior!
Recommendations: Watermelon salad and chicken mole enchiladas.
Executive Chef: The one and only Señor Carlos Dorantes
540 University Ave.
Hours: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Monday-Sunday!
8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Monday-Thursday
8 a.m.-midnight: Friday-Saturday
No reservations (for now)
