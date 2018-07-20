Carrying the torch for equality

By B.J. Coleman

Rally urges persistence, following leaders that have paved the way

On July 13, the Spirit of Stonewall Rally drew together elected officials, community leaders and supporters for a keynote Pride week event. The message from the speakers was simple and direct, urging persistence in better securing LGBT rights despite significant gains since the 1969 Stonewall riots protesting police brutality.

San Diego Pride Director Fernando Lopez Jr. welcomed the hundreds of attendees, who filled the area surrounding the Hillcrest Pride Flagpole. Introduced by his father, Fernando Lopez, Sr., Lopez Jr. reminded all that change is hard, takes time, commitment, and most of all, persistence.

“Families belong together,” Lopez Jr. said, citing opposition to immigration policies that separate families at the border. “We support the freedom of all people to live authentically.”

He further urged members of the audience to combine resistance with persistence, before introducing Christine Kehoe, who 25 years ago became San Diego’s first openly LGBT elected political representative, as she won a San Diego City Council seat. Kehoe went on to higher office, subsequently serving in the California state Assembly and state Senate.

“Is there pride here tonight?” Kehoe asked, rallying the crowd to cheers and applause. Kehoe spoke of the obstacles that have been overcome through political activism. She invited local elected officials who have followed her path-breaking election to join her on stage, including state Sen. President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assemblymember Todd Gloria, San Diego City Councilmembers Chris Ward and Georgette Gomez, former Chula Vista Mayor Steve Padilla, and Kevin Beiser, current board president of the San Diego Unified School District.

Kehoe informed the crowd that Pride organizers expected 200,000 to attend the festival’s activities. “This is how to build political power,” Kehoe said, “and to reaffirm our commitment to equality.”

Kehoe continued, noting that change occurs through voting, asking a show of hands of registered voters and encouraging continued voter registration efforts.

“When I think of what we have accomplished, I am thrilled,” Kehoe said. Then she mentioned the need for increased impact at the national level of politics.

Spirit of Stonewall also honored its community awardees. Alberto Cortes was honored as Community Grand Marshal, for his more than 16 years of service as executive director of Mama’s Kitchen, providing almost 9 million meals to persons living with HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure and diabetes.

Named Champion of Pride for 2018 was Tinesia Conwright, in recognition of her rise from a Southeast San Diego childhood to becoming a community leader in nonprofits and business enterprises. One aspect of Conwright’s work was singled out for mention — her efforts in boosting girls’ participation in the fields of study composing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

Liat Wexler was honored for Community Service, for their effective responses to sexual assault and intimate partner abuse since 1999. When Wexler addressed the audience later during the rally, they cited the disproportionate numbers of LGBT persons who are victims of sexual assault and abuse.

Friend of Pride for this year is Terrie Vorono, for her work with Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG). Vorono is currently serving as PFLAG president, after being a longtime board member and support group facilitator.

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) received recognition as Stonewall Philanthropy of the Year awardee. SDCCU sponsors the San Diego Pride celebration annually, among other outreach and support efforts on behalf of the LGBT community.

The Stonewall Service award was given to the We Care Mixer, started nearly a decade ago by Fernando Buendia Laysa (“Junior”) to provide financial support from openly LGBT organizations for schools in need. The We Care yearly event’s objective is to offer an example of community service and caring for all young people, including LGBT and heterosexual youth.

Atkins stepped in at the last minute as substitute keynote speaker, delivering remarks when scheduled keynoter Virginia delegate Danica Roem was delayed in air travel to San Diego. Roem, the first open transgender woman elected to a state legislature, was Grand Marshal of Saturday’s Pride Parade.

Atkins praised Roem as having set the standard for combating political attacks. Atkins stated that the way to campaign effectively is to emphasize both equal rights and local issues. “We have the support of an incredible community,” Atkins said. “You make us all prideful.”

And then, the Pride flag rose above the crowd to mark the official beginning of Pride weekend.

— B.J. Coleman is a local freelance journalist and editor/staff reporter with 22nd District Legionnaire. B.J. can be reached at bjcjournalist@gmail.com.