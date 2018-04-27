Chelsea Manning, in San Diego, talks challenging power

By Rick Braatz

Transgender whistleblower, who released secretive government documents in 2010, discusses protest, ethics and the consequences of her disclosure

In front of more than 300 people in attendance at San Diego State University (SDSU) on April 9, transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning spoke about her justification for releasing hundreds of thousands of secret government documents in 2010 as well as the need to challenge institutions of power.

“Powerful people and powerful institutions — when they are faced with some new challenge, [from someone] who point[s] the finger at them or does something or is against them, or is a threat to them in some way — they have words for you, and they get pulled out real quick: ‘Criminal,’ ‘Traitor,’ ‘Illegal,’ ‘Undesirable,’” Manning said at SDSU’s Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center. “If [recently appointed U.S. national security advisor] John Bolton [whom once endorsed killing Manning] decides he wants to call me whatever, which he has, then good on him, because he’s just using a word. It doesn’t mean anything. If anything, it tells me I’m doing the right thing, because I’m pushing back against an institution of power that really needs to be challenged.”

Manning first came to attention, while working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army in Iraq, when in early 2010 she released more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents (which included information on civilian deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan and the U.S. attempt to cover up a CIA torture program) to WikiLeaks, which national newspapers, including the New York Times, later published. The documents included the viral “Collateral Damage” video, which showed a U.S. helicopter crew murdering 12 civilians (including two Reuters reporters) in Baghdad in 2007. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison, during which she came out as transgender, for her actions. President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence just before he left office in January 2017. By that time, she had spent seven years incarcerated. Since her release in May 2017, and during her time incarcerated, she became a leading advocate for government transparency, transgender rights and the incarcerated. This past January, she announced her run as a Democrat for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland, where she lives.

Manning, who could not address her candidacy due to federal regulations that prohibit using university resources for political campaign activities, began her talk, moderated by SDSU Philosophy Associate Professor Mark Wheeler, by speaking about her reasons for making the disclosure.

“It wasn’t just the war in Iraq and Afghanistan; it was the whole system with what I was seeing. I went into this thinking, ‘I would view it as a math problem to solve’ because as a statistician that’s what you’re suppose to do. You do statistics and come up with a prediction and an answer obviously to solve this problem,” Manning said. “But after being there for several months, you realize that there are millions of people, being affected by violence … and I struggled with trying to do something.”

Manning said she didn’t entirely foresee the consequences of releasing the documents, as there had been no precedent. Daniel Ellsberg, for example, never went to prison for releasing the Pentagon Papers, the secret government study of U.S. involvement in Vietnam, in the early 1970s.

“I didn’t fully expect what would happen to happen. I certainly thought, ‘I’m going to lose my job. I’m going to get a dishonorable discharge [and] lose my benefits.’ And those are all bad things. I was more willing, prepared to lose that even though I knew that was going to be devastating, and it would limit my opportunities in the future,” Manning said. “That said, when it did happen, it seemed clear that I didn’t necessarily fully know, because it never happened before. Now we all know what the possibilities are because it happened.”

Many wonder why she didn’t raise her concerns through her superiors, which Manning addressed.

“I love this whole discussion about channels, you know, that there are channels that you can go through. But in many cases, there are no channels you can go. There’s no safe channels that you can go through. Jesselyn Radack is an attorney and a friend of mine. She’s made a career out of defending federal officials who have criminal charges for going through the safe channels. They are actually weapons used against people. If you start going through them, you end up under investigation,” Manning said.

At one point, Wheeler, the event’s moderator, asked Manning about her thoughts on whistleblowing.

“I don’t really use the term ‘whistleblower.’ I find it to be a very ethereal term, hard to describe or use. But I do see it as a form of protest and a form of direct action, where you go outside the system, and that is the point: to do something that is outside to protest,” Manning said, adding, “Institutions can and do fail, and when they fail, you can’t ask them to be better anymore. You have to go outside of that system.”

No matter whether they are working in or outside the system, Manning said people have a duty to take action about what they are aware of.

“We all have an ethical duty, and there are reasons why we wouldn’t want to do it, but if we’re not doing something, and we can do it, we are in a sense complicit,” Manning said. “There is an ethical complicity I think in not just being apathetic, but being actively aware of something, being aware that there is something you can do about it, and then not doing it, I think is to me a form of complicity in the thing.

“I mean you can’t go complain about that thing that you don’t like if you’re not doing anything about it, and you’re in a position where you can do something about it,” she said.

The need for awareness and action was especially needed, according to Manning, on issues of privacy and surveillance.

“We are all under surveillance and not just by the government. We are also under corporate surveillance, which is a sort of privatized surveillance that we sign up for,” Manning said.

“Every Starbucks purchase, every time we hit a Wi-Fi, every time you sign up for a free whatever, chances are that if something is free, then you’re probably exchanging your vitals for it,” Manning said.

“We have to be more cognizant, more aware as individuals. I think we need to be more cognizant of what information we [are] leaking out there,” Manning said. “If you’re not using locational services, why do you have it on? You know, turn it off. I use these systems too but I turn them off.

“You know the same tools we use in marketing to track you and identify you are being used to target you as a voter, and they can also be, in a wartime situation, used to kill you,” she added. “It’s marketing for death essentially.”

—Rick Braatz is a sociologist, social worker, journalist and a former editor of Gay San Diego. He can be reached at rickbraatz@gmail.com.