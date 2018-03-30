Chula Vista man pleads guilty to sexual assault

By Neal Putnam

A Chula Vista man has pleaded guilty to pulling a handgun on a 22-year-old acquaintance and to sexually assaulting him in a Carlsbad motel.

Antoine Demond Henderson, 45, faces a 15-year term in state prison, said Deputy District Attorney Kate Flaherty. Vista Superior Court Judge Sim von Malinowski set sentencing for May 3.

Henderson pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and sexual penetration. Charges of kidnapping for oral copulation, false imprisonment, and carrying a concealed handgun were dismissed.

The incident took place on Oct. 20, 2016 in Escondido. The young man was taken to a motel in Carlsbad. The charges say Henderson threatened him with a handgun and a knife.

The young man was able to call 911. Henderson fled, but the young man gave a description of his car, which was stopped by a Carlsbad sergeant. The victim testified in a preliminary hearing in May 2017.

Henderson has several convictions for unlawful drug possession and making a criminal threat. The incident was a violation of his parole terms. He remains in the Vista Detention Facility without bail.

— Neal Putnam is a local freelance writer. Reach him at neal_putnam@juno.com.