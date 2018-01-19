City of Oceanside goes public with support of trans service members

By SDCNN Staff

On Jan. 10, the Oceanside City Council unanimously passed a resolution, which was then read aloud in its council chambers, that stated their full support of transgender military personnel serving on active duty in the service and defense of our country. It had unanimous support from Deputy Mayor Lowery and Councilmembers Jerome Kern, Esther Sanchez and Jack Feller, two of which are Republican.

This was big news and something that had been a decade in the making.

Max Disposti, executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center and overseer of Pride at the Beach, had prepared the resolution for the City Council. He was in attendance for the reading and the City Council’s unanimous show of support.

“Because Oceanside prides itself to be a community that supports the thousands of troops stationed here and the many veterans that call San Diego North County home, we thought this resolution could send a message of solidarity and support to all our trans folks that have been the target of hateful rhetoric in the past few months,” Disposti said, adding that it is the only resolution of its kind that he knows of.

“What a great message of solidarity for all our trans folks, military, veterans and all,” Disposti said on his Facebook page, when posting a photo of the unanimous vote.

Following is the resolution in its entirety.

WHEREAS, historical evidence shows that transgender people have served bravely and honorably in the U.S. military since the American Civil War;

Whereas, in May 2014, the Williams Institute estimated there were 15,500 transgender people serving on active duty or in the Guard/Reserves, and an additional 134,300 transgender people were either veterans or retired from the Guard/Reserves;

Whereas, on or about June 2015, the American Medical Association announced there was “no medically valid reason to exclude transgender individuals from service in the U.S. military,” approving a resolution against a ban;

Whereas, in July 2015, United States Secretary of Defense Dr. Ash Carter ordered the creation of a Pentagon working group “to study over the next six months the policy and readiness implications of welcoming transgender persons to serve openly;”

Whereas, on June 30, 2016, Secretary [of Defense] Ash Carter officially announced effective immediately that no otherwise qualified service member may be involuntarily separated, discharged or denied reenlistment or continuation of service, solely on the basis of their gender identity, laying the groundwork for training, education and guidance materials and implementation of plans by each branch of the military to welcome transgender personnel into service;

Whereas, on July 26, 2017, the President’s announcement that transgender people should no longer be allowed to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military was followed by protests throughout the country and a letter signed by 56 retired generals and admirals opposing a ban on transgender military service members, stating that if implemented, the ban would “cause significant disruptions, deprive the military of mission-critical talent and compromise the integrity of transgender troops.”

Whereas, four separate federal lawsuits challenging the imposition of a ban were filed, and a preliminary injunction against a ban was granted in part or in full on Oct. 30, Nov. 21, Dec. 11, and Dec. 22, respectively, based on the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution;

Whereas, on Dec. 8, 2017, the Pentagon issued guidelines to recruitment personnel in order to enlist transgender applicants by Jan. 1, 2018;

Whereas, on or about Dec. 30, the Department of Justice withdrew its legal challenges to the federal court rulings, paving the way for transgender people to openly enlist in the U.S. military beginning Jan. 1, 2018;

Whereas, the City of Oceanside prides itself on its historical commitment to our Military, Military Families and Veterans, especially due to its proximity to Camp Pendleton established in 1942, and on the diversity of its citizens;

Therefore, be it resolved that the City of Oceanside hereby supports the implementation of plans by each branch of our U.S. Military to welcome transgender people into service and defense of our Country.

Issued this 10th day of January 2018.

The reading at the council meeting was filmed by Meredith Vezina, co-founder of the videography company Trans Narratives.

“When Max Disposti asked us to promote and attend this Oceanside City Council meeting, my first thought was: ‘Why is this important?’ After all, the federal courts stepped in and overruled Trump’s ban on trans people serving in the military,” said Vezina, when posting the video on the organization’s Facebook page. “But I now realize that the adoption of this resolution was an educational experience for City Council members and potentially for city staff and others who are tied into the city bureaucracy. And that’s important for the future of trans people in Oceanside.”

Vezina stated that in the video, Disposti is seen acknowledging how far Oceanside has come in the last 10 years, and City Councilmember Sanchez responds by saying that the North County LGBTQ Resource Center was “instrumental in changing her perceptions about trans people.”

“We want to commend the North County LGBTQ Resource Center and the city of Oceanside and we hope that this resolution and the process that led to it will encourage other communities to do the same,” Vezina said.

To find the video, visit bit.ly/2DeKwVv.