CCBC Resort Hotel in Cathedral City is the largest clothing optional resort for gay men in the United States. With 3.5 acres and 43 rooms, it caters to many groups. A destination hot-spot for 18 years and older, CCBC offers different events throughout the year, drawing in thousands of men with the ability to house 2,000 people on any given day.

Now, with a newly dedicated restaurant on site, The Runway, CCBC is now a one-stop location, but still only a few minutes from downtown Palm Springs and the gay bars and businesses in both Cathedral City and Palm Springs.

“It’s a gay man’s fantasy world,” said CCBC owner Richard Altman. “We just had a big porn star convention here last weekend where we had all of the leading porn stars from the western United States at the facility, around 65 of them. It was a great weekend. We have many stars coming to this place that come here to relax and enjoy themselves.”

The Runway restaurant is a concept Altman’s been working on for many years with the city, which was completed and opened this past November. Altman said it is the first building in Cathedral City to be built from the ground up in 15 years and that people who come can’t believe what the resort has become with the new additions and events.

“The Runway is built like a runway at an airport would be,” Altman said. “The bar is custom made like a wing. Everybody that comes into the place says it is fantastic. Our stage comes out from the ceiling, so we bring it down for shows. And the food is terrific. It is just getting started, but we have a lot of people coming in and they cannot believe the food and the ambiance of the restaurant.”

There is a large patio at the Runway so people can sit outside and enjoy the weather. It is equipped with a large canopy that covers the entire patio in rainbow colors, representing the Pride flag. Altman said it is also a place to sit outside and bring your dog, as CCBC is pet friendly.

Altman said that before the opening of the restaurant, it only was able to provide a small continental breakfast for guests. The Runway is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to midnight or later depending on the group.

Whether visiting with a day pass or for a weekend, Altman said that CCBC has everything that anyone needs for a quick getaway or an extended stay.

“We have a suite that has two bedrooms, two beds, and two showers,” Altman said. “We have single rooms, rooms for two people. We have a bunkhouse room that has bunk beds that sleeps 10 people. It goes from one extreme to any other extreme that you would like to have. We also have tent spaces outside where a lot of people bring their own tents and camp out. Basically we are all grass, so people can come and enjoy the nature of the desert. It’s like Vegas. We have many different events from Gay Days to private events throughout the year, each and every week.”

CCBC is equipped with one large pool, a waterfall, two jacuzzi bars, four playrooms and a Military Compound. Rooms are equipped with Direct TV with four adult channels available, complimentary Wi-Fi, RV accommodations, free parking and only five minutes away from any shopping that needs to be done.

Altman is also the founder of Gay Days [Cathedral City LGBT Days], which he started five years ago and is the first Pride event in the nation. CCBC is the main sponsor for Gay Days, which brings in 3,000 to 5,000 people each year and growing.

“It is not as big as Palm Springs Pride, but we have a lot of people coming in, many locals, people from San Diego and Los Angeles,” Altman said. “We have a bed race in front of City Hall. This year we’ll have about 25 participants bringing in their beds. We have the police department, the fire department and everybody brings a bed and they race for fun and enjoyment and decorations.”

Cathedral City LGBT Days runs March 29-31 and takes place at Civic Center Plaza and several other locations in the city including The Barracks, Trunks Bar, AMP Sports Lounge and the Roost Lounge. CCBC has many events to coincide with the three-day celebration. On Friday, March 29, from 7–9 p.m., the Runway Meet & Greet features leading adult entertainer Rocco Steele with a VIP UPCLOSE and Personal experience.

Saturday, March 30 features a large pool party at the hotel with entertainment, featuring Steele and DJ Dominic Pacifico from 10 am.–4 p.m.

Another pool party will be held on Sunday, March 31 — with a surprise guest DJ — from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a Beer Bust at the Runway until 8 p.m.

For more information about Cathedral City LGBT Days, entertainment line-up, participating partners and schedule, visit cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.

For more information about CCBC Resort Hotel, visit ccbcresorthotel.com.

