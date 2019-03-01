By Nicole Murray Ramirez

One of San Diego’s most popular and respected police officers within the LGBT community, Daniel Meyer, has been rightfully promoted. Yes, now call him Lt. Daniel Meyer. Currently Meyer is the San Diego Police Department’s liaison to our GLBT community and has been on the force for 14 years.

Among the many well-deserved awards and medals he has received are the Meritorious Service Medal, the National Burn Institute Hero Award, Blue Knight Award for Community Service and the Founders Award at the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast. Meyer plays in the local gay football and volleyball leagues and has an outstanding reputation and relationship with many community leaders and organizations.

In the 1960s and ‘70s, the LGBT community, and the black and brown communities were under attack, mistreated, and, yes, there was violence from police. The Downtown Police Station, then on Market Street, was known as “the Gestapo Headquarters” and the then police chief was considered a racist and homophobic and was forced to resign in disgrace. Our community has come a long way when it comes to our relationship with the police department with now not only open gay and lesbian police officers but transgender ones as well. Well deserved credit must be given to past police chiefs Bill Kolender, Jerry Sanders, David Bejarno, William Landsdowne, Shelley Zimmerman … all outstanding good leaders who treated the LGBT community with respect and dignity. Police Chief David Nisleit, who promoted Meyer has gone out of his way to improve relations not only to our community but to all the people of color communities. Nisleit is a good, fair chief that truly cares for all the citizens of San Diego. Meyer is single and lives in La Mesa with his handsome dog Gizmo and spoils his favorite nephew. For me personally, from being arrested for cross dressing and at gay demonstrations, and much more, to having been the first elected chair of the Police Chief Advisory Board to serving last year on Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Citizens Advisory Board to select our police chief, times have really changed in our community and our police department

“It has been my honor to serve the communities of San Diego for the past 14 years. The people of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department have given me so much and I am humbled and encouraged to take on this new chapter in my life and career. As the GLBT Liaison to the chief of police, I will always work closely with community groups, victims and the public to continually provide an inclusive and supportive role in the services we provide,” Meyer told me.

“The San Diego Police Department and its leadership focuses on community and neighborhood policing. This focus provides me with the ability to make a difference in the lives of those in need. I will continue to make myself available to the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week and encourage anyone within the LGBT community to reach out to me if and when they need non-emergent law assistance.

“Thank you to the community for your support.”

Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Honors

The Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Honors will be held at the San Diego LGBT Community Center on March 15 from 6–8 p.m. Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez will receive the Bayard Rustin Lifetime Achievement Award and the Bayard Rustin Community Honorees are Norman Braxton, Jelecia King and Carmen Van. A $10 donation is requested, and a soul food buffet is included. This event benefits the N.M.R. Scholarship Fund, The Harvey Milk Scholarship Fund and The National Bayard Rustin Stamp Campaign.

I love Twitter! NMRSD2

Yes, I have discovered Twitter and now tweet every day. Sometimes three times a day, and people say more than Trump. I tweet about everything: politics, religion, our LGBT community, gossip, and more. Follow me @nmrsd2.

— Nicole Murray Ramirez has been writing a column since 1973. He has been a Latino/gay activist for almost half a century and has advised and served the last seven mayors of San Diego. Named the “Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest” by a city proclamation, he has received many media awards including from the prestigious San Diego Press Club. Reach Nicole at Hillcrestqueen5@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @nmrsd2.

