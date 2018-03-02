Crab cravings

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Way down Rosecrans Street on Point Loma, in the village-like area known as Roseville, is the newest location of the Fish Shop. It arrives here via outposts in Pacific Beach, Encinitas and Hermosa Beach in Los Angeles County.

Whether the locally-born eatery will steal a significant chunk of fish-loving customers from nearby Point Loma Seafood is yet to be seen. Although I’m told that lines out the door have been common at this Fish Shop branch since opening barely a month ago.

The menus at all locations are the same. And with an operational template dating back to 2010, when the franchise first debuted in PB, a friend and I decided to wait no longer to throw down our anchors at the new digs for an exclusive seafood lunch.

As expected, there were no hiccups when placing our orders at the front counter or receiving them by a runner not long after. Nor was there a long line on this late Sunday morning.

We each wanted crab. Badly.

She envisioned chomping into a crab sandwich and I hankered for crab cocktail.

We ended up instead with a decent panko-crusted crab cake, which is available on its own or in a sandwich or salad. The latter two options didn’t appeal to us and we wondered why the crustacean is so under-represented on the menu

Needless to say, we savored every bite of the fluffy puck of back-fin crab meat, which was subtly spiced and naturally sweet. We didn’t mind that the crispy exterior was a little greasy. A few applications of the accompanying onion-horseradish remoulade made the whole thing praiseworthy.

We differed over the shrimp ceviche, served with a generous pile of warm tortilla chips. My friend found it pleasantly zesty while I couldn’t undo the pucker on my lips. Though loaded with chopped shrimp, I found the citrus element too acidic and in need of more cucumbers, a little orange juice or sweeter tomatoes.

Before sailing into the three-step portion of the menu, where you pick a fish, a marinade, and then how you want it served — in a salad, sandwich, taco, or on a plate — we chose two signature tacos: the spicy dorado and the TKO (technical knock out), which netted top honors at the 2011 Gourmet Experience Expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Both contain seasoned mahi, but were draped in different ingredients. Sriracha aioli slaw and avocado-lime drizzle goes into the spicy taco, and perky tropical salsa and cilantro white sauce accents the TKO.

The TKO wooed us with its multi-dimensional flavors and moist pieces of fish. The spicy taco failed only because the mahi was terribly overcooked — a conflicted fate that pulled the same fish in two directions within a single order.

We progressed to a shareable, customized plate of swordfish with lemon-butter marinade. Our two sides of choice were seaweed salad accented with sweet chili oil, and onion rings sporting the diameter of a soup can. Both were very good.

So was the swordfish, a girth-y filet that retained its scant juices from end to end. The marinade was teasingly apparent, just enough to impart an elusive buttery-citrus essence to the steak-like flesh. I suspect some will say it isn’t enough.

With nearly a dozen beer taps carried over from when Hollow Point Ale House briefly occupied this space, the interior was brightened up with a fresh paint job. A mural is in the works, reflecting characteristics of Point Loma, and a roomy side patio that will annex the two existing front patios was nearly complete when we visited.

To everyone’s benefit, lovely Shelter Island is only a block away should you require a hike after over-indulging in the heavier fare, like New England clam chowder, fish (or shrimp) and chips, or a sandwich of diver scallops oozing with tartar sauce on your choice of bread.

We walked the peninsula after our meal hoping we’d burn off the calories from those hefty deep-fried onion rings. At the very least I’d like to think we canceled out a teaspoon’s worth of that terrific remoulade we fed to our crab cake.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. is the author of “Secret San Diego” (ECW Press), and began his local writing career more than two decades ago as a staffer for the former San Diego Tribune. You can reach him at fsabatini@san.rr.com.