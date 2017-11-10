Designing men

By Eric Carroll

After a lifelong career of designing fashion for women, local designer takes a leap

After 25 years of creating couture silhouettes with the femme fatale in mind, local LGBT fashion designer Francisco Medavog is about to launch his first collection exclusively for men, Black Noir. His new line will be presented to the San Diego LGBT community on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Brick Bar.

In person, Medavog is both unpretentious and accessible. He is also extremely excited and inspired about what he does and during a recent meeting, proudly sifted through a selection of women’s pieces to show the attention to detail he puts in his work.

His designs are layered with intriguing combinations of patterns and textures using different contrasting materials. Immediately you notice how complex they are, yet somehow each is a cohesive patchwork that just works.

Medavog also prides himself in the detail and craftsmanship of the interiors of the pieces; very few things are as well crafted on the inside as the outside.

Medavog has been captivated by the world of fashion since he was 13. His brothers would come home with issues of GQ and the inspiration began to flow for this young, budding designer.

“You have to know your past to build your future,” he said. “My passion for life is fashion and for this, I am honored and grateful to be a part of.”

Medavog’s fashion career has run the fashion gamut from sexy swimwear, breezy resort pieces, flirty cocktail dresses to extravagant opera coats for women.

After attending school at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Los Angeles, Medavog designed and showed numerous couture collections throughout North America, including New York, Chicago, and Mexico, as well as abroad in the international scene in Seville, Spain.

While in Spain, Medavog was included in “Tenochtitlan 3038,” a theatrical presentation of Mexican myths and people. The project, which he is particularly proud of, was held in conjunction with the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Due to his interest in vintage couture, in 2005, he was also asked to curate the “Decades of Fashion” exhibition for Saks Fifth Avenue in Fashion Valley.

Once a fashion designer takes the leap and crosses over — designing for another gender — they are inevitably asked why they decided to do it, especially since in Medavog’s case, designing for men can be a far jump from women’s fashion.

Medavog explained that since he wasn’t interested in designing suits or dress shirts, it was a natural progression to make his men’s line a bit more androgynous. That’s not to say he was looking to do something “unisex” or gender-neutral; he wanted his men’s fashion to be elongated, flowing, sheer, sexy, and edgy, while fitted to a male’s frame at the same time.

Let’s call it “tasteful rock ‘n’ roll.”

“I have always looked at big things, like art and architecture, but what really inspires me is people,” Medavog said of his work. “People are inspiring.”

Medavog is often asked to design several sexy and fun pieces for the annual Red Dress Party — a local fundraiser for local HIV/AIDS programs, which takes place every October — where all the male attendees get to flaunt their feminine side for one night.

“We inspire each other,” Medavog said of the men who seek out his designs for the benefit, rather than just grabbing something off the rack. “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t happen very often; to dress up, be avant-garde, have fun.”

So has black made a comeback? Is black now the new black?

“I hope black noir is the new black,” he said, smiling.

As far as additional surprises at the upcoming show, Medavog wants everyone to remember to “look for what’s underneath.”

Intrigued?

Local LGBT fashion designer Francisco Medavog will present his first collection for men, “Black Noir – The Men’s Collection,” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Brick Bar, located at 1475 University Ave., in Hillcrest. “Black Noir” musical direction for the evening will be composed by Leah Bowden, of the Red Notes, a local jazz quintet. While this is a free event, RSVP to franciscomedavog@gmail.com is encouraged.

To learn more about Medavog and his fashion, follow him on Instagram @medavogcouture or facebook.com/medavog.

—Eric Carroll is the membership and marketing coordinator for the Greater San Diego Business Association (GSDBA), the local LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and pursues a little freelance writing in his spare time. You can follow him on Facebook, facebook.com/ericcarrollsd.