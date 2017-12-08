Editorial: #BreaktheSilence

By Morgan M. Hurley

Every 98 seconds a woman is sexually assaulted.

That is a harrowing statistic. I’ve been inspired to write an opinion piece on sexual assault ever since the trove of shocking allegations from dozens of accusers brought Harvey Weinstein down and social media exploded with personal stories that connected women across the nation through the hashtag suggested by actress Alyssa Milano, #MeToo.

Other priorities and the feeling that time and/or relevance had passed also got in the way.

On Dec. 6, however, Time magazine reminded me that the relevance of sexual harassment and assault will never pass; when the periodical released its iconic annual “Person of the Year” issue, with “The Silence Breakers” of the #MeToo movement on its cover.

While Milano did not make the magazine’s cover — Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler (Uber), Adama Iwu (Visa) and Isabel Pascual did — she, along with thousands of others, was represented by the cropped elbow in the bottom right corner of the image.

“The mysterious elbow is a provocative artistic choice, and it’s no mistake. Its owner is meant to represent the millions of women (and all people) who suffer sexual harassment and assault in silence — the people who cannot publicly come forward, for fear of violence, loss of employment, familial rejection, or any other reason. This obscured woman represents women who anonymously — yet forcefully — shared their stories of sexual harassment in the past year.” —the editors of Time magazine

Women have been criticized mightily in recent years by the media and representatives of their accused, for not coming forward sooner, but the reasons are represented above.

Girls are taught from a young age to be careful; aware at all times; be prepared as they walk toward their car at night and even have their keys between their fingers to use as a weapon; walk in groups whenever possible; take self-defense classes and carry mace. Boys, however, are never taught how to avoid becoming a predator.

Walking to the Nicky Awards the other night, a car drove up from behind and slowed down, then kept going. It sent a chill up my spine and reminded me that I cannot count how many times a car has slowed down and pulled up alongside me as I walked — at various ages throughout my life — so that the driver can get a better look, offer a cat call, or attempt to lure me closer to the car. I’ve had incidents in elevators and various other places, too.

I explained to someone recently that women are just as likely in any given day to experience sexual harassment as a black man would experience racial profiling. We live with the possibility of it every day. It is our reality.

The #MeToo firestorm has engulfed many of my waking moments of late, conjuring up memories from over the years that I had long pushed into the back of my mind. While I am not ready to share all the incidents I’ve experienced, I have decided to start documenting all that I can remember; there are some from my childhood, many through my teens, and an even greater number during my military years, my time as a government contractor and even as a national sales executive. I hope that writing them all down will bring them up once and for all and flush them out of my system.

In honor of the Time cover this morning, Milano’s Twitter feed was filled with harrowing statistics, including the one I started this piece with. Here are more she shared (to see her thread, visit bit.ly/2iE62pI).

One out of every five American women have been the victim of attempted or completed rape. 94 percent of women who are raped experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). 33 percent of women who are raped contemplate suicide.

As the number of Latinas in the country continues to skyrocket, researchers believe that Latina rape and sexual assault survivors will also increase. It is believed that by the year 2050, 10.8 million Latinas in the U.S. will be survivors of sexual violence.

Almost 20 percent of African-American women are raped in their lifetime. And for every African-American woman who reports her rape, at least 15 do not report theirs.

American Indians are twice as likely to experience a rape/sexual assault and compared to all races have the highest rate of sexual assault in this country at 27 percent.

Millions of men in the United States have been victims of rape. One out of every 10 rape victims are men.

64 percent of transgender people have experienced sexual assault in their lifetime. One in eight lesbian women have been raped in their lifetime. Half of bisexual women have been raped in their lifetime. 40 percent of gay men and 47 percent of bisexual men experience sexual assault.

For every 100 rapes committed, approximately two rapists will ever serve a day in prison.

As politicians and other high-profile men continue to fall from grace, and still others get elected or retain office under various allegations, this movement will continue to move forward. Break the silence.

