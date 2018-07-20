Ending gun violence

By Jess Winans

Gay community and allies aim for legislative solutions to the problem

Love and a turbulent wave of passion for change filled the Music Box on Thursday, July 12, for the first Out to End Gun Violence benefit concert, spearheaded by musicians Alicia Champion and Danielle LoPresti to raise awareness of gun violence.

“This issue around gun violence and gun control is very personal to us, even more so now that we are parents,” Champion said, referencing their 7-year-old son. “We have had to see what is really a public health crisis, manifest in what should be the safest places for our children to be. I was a teen when Columbine happened and when that happened, it was a freak tragedy of sorts. We had never seen that before and we swore as a nation that we would never let anything like that happen again. It seems like instead, it [gun violence] has become more culturally normal.”

The event benefited the Brady Campaign, an organization created to combat gun violence following the paralyzation of former Press Secretary Jim Brady with a bullet during a 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

“This event, and many more like this, will be to raise awareness and raise money and get more people involved and get people out voting and get some sensible laws on the books so we can be safer in the community,” said Ron Marcus from the Brady Campaign. “I would love to see people get inspired to get involved in some way.”

Champion and LoPresti were inspired by students at Stoneman Douglas High School who held various protests, including the hugely successful March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. They felt like their generation didn’t do enough following Columbine.

One day, Champion was playing “The Freshmen” by The Verve Pipe on her guitar when LoPresti told her it would be a good idea to change around some of the lyrics.

“Alicia was playing around with the song [“The Freshmen”] and in between working one day, I was listening to the words and suggested she should rewrite one of the lyrics to reflect gun violence,” LoPresti said. “Within a couple of days, I was blown away at how beautiful it was. It was sad and perfect, and it captured so much around the issue. We performed it together for a house concert up in Oakland and it went over really well.”

The two then recorded a music video in May. The video features somber shots of Champion strumming her guitar and singing her lyrics accompanied with still images and b-roll of news clips from shootings, protests and death tolls from massacres. They got a pretty large response to the video and raked in 21,875 views on YouTube.

Then, their friend Kira from the Brady Campaign’s Regional Council saw the video and sent it to its D.C. office. After that, the couple was sure they would be holding an event to benefit the Brady Campaign and raise awareness of the issue.

Firstly, Champion reached out to her longtime friend and famous singer/songwriter Justin Tranter. The two met back in college at a Gay Straight Alliance meeting and weaved a strong bond around activism for issues such as LGBTQ rights, gun violence and civil rights.

“He’s [Tranter] always been very vocal on social justice issues,” Champion said. He’s astronomically famous as a songwriter on the charts. He has around 10 hits on it that he co-wrote for groups like Imagine Dragons, Janelle Monáe, Justin Bieber, Kesha and others. With this new fame, he’s got a platform now and he always uses that platform to speak about causes that are really important to him like LGBTQ issues, Black Lives Matter, and gun control. He took home Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 BMI Pop Awards in a T-shirt that “we can end gun violence” and he insists that if you have a platform, you have to use it for good. He was my first call and I was thrilled when he came on board.”

As the evening went on the music didn’t stop, starting with a groovy set by Los Angeles Chargers player, musician and Black Lives Matter activist Joe Barksdale, and then segued into a jam session from Champion and LoPresti and carrying out through the other performers.

In between musical acts, members of the Brady Campaign and other notable attendees like actress Cerina Vincent read personal anecdotes from gun violence survivors, statistics on gun violence and gun violence prevention.

“We want to educate people about what gun control can look like,” Champion said. “It doesn’t mean repealing the Second Amendment, it can mean cracking down on bad apple gun sellers. Ninety percent of gun crimes come from sellers who are not registered. There are reputable gun sellers out there who do follow protocol like background checks.”

Additionally, the Brady Campaign had a table for people to register to vote.

“I want people to register to vote, I want that more than anything,” LoPresti said. “I want people to feel like they can do something. Doing nothing makes the problem worse and worse. The NRA wants us to feel powerless. We want everyone to leave this event knowing they can do something more, if they’ve been doing nothing they can do something, and if they are doing something they can do more.”

Not only did the event spotlight gun violence from school shootings and LGBT community (such as the 2017 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida) but it also brought attention to Black Lives Matter, honoring Americans of color who lost their lives to gun violence with a slideshow and a powerful musical number.

Other celebrities attending the event with musical performances include East of Eli featuring Chyler Leigh; San Diego Padres DJ, DJ Artform; actors Kamil McFadden, Keith Jefferson, Annika Marks, Cerina Vincent, Josell Mariano and others.

“I really think it’s an issue we really should focus on and not that many people know about it unless you’re affected by it,” said actress Paris Bravo, who recently lost her cousin to gun violence following a road rage incident. “People don’t really know how hard it is until someone you really know, and love, is affected by it.”

Contributing to the greater San Diego LGBTQ community for more than 10 years now, Champion and LoPresti founded San Diego IndieFest, caring to the marginalization of bisexuals not only in the straight world but within the LGBTQ community also. Both women identify as bisexual and have spoken out on the issue. Champion recorded the song “Bi” and accompanying music video detailing her personal experience with bisexuality. It was named “The Bisexual Rock Anthem You Didn’t Know You Needed” by Curtis M. Wong of the Huffington Post.

As LoPresti said at the event, if you want something done with style and grace, get the LGBTQ community on it. This event, was one of those things.

For more information about the Brady Campaign, visit bradycampaign.org.

Jess Winans is the editorial assistant of San Diego Community News Network, the parent company of Gay San Diego.