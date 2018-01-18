Expert advice from Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm

By Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm

The Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm is a group of criminal defense attorneys who take their jobs very seriously. If you or someone you know has been charged with driving under the influence, there is no one better to have in your corner than these attorneys. They take the time necessary to talk with you about your case and explain step by step what is going to happen because they know that a DUI charge will change your life forever.

The Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm works compassionately with each client regardless of their circumstances. They will communicate with you via email, text or phone call and encourage you to call them at any time you have questions or concerns about your case. This is why every client is given the personal cell phone number of their attorney, ensuring that you can them at all hours.

Even if you are a potential client, the Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm will get back to you the day you call, typically within two hours of your initial phone contact. Their attorneys know that it’s important to get started on a DUI case as soon as possible, and they encourage anyone accused of a DUI to call their office as soon as they can.

Experienced and Knowledgeable Attorneys

The Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm does not employ attorneys who were previously police officers or prosecuting attorneys. To this law firm, that would be hypocritical. They also do not use associate attorneys to work with clients. These attorneys work with clients one on one and are in court every day, protecting their client’s rights and they are very good at what they do.

The Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm is the only firm to have had 100 DUI cases completely dismissed in the span of one year. These attorneys know the ins and outs of California law and can use it to your advantage. They are also honest. They tell their clients upfront whether or not they should take their case to a jury or if they should accept a lesser charge in lieu of trial. But they also let their clients know that the decision to go to trial is ultimately theirs.

A DUI is a charge that can ruin your life for a very long time. It can make things very difficult for you to earn a living and can make getting to work extremely difficult if your license is suspended or revoked. It can also put a strain on your family members who may have to pick up a second job due to lost wages. You and your family should not have to suffer because of a mistake. But you’ll need a good attorney to help you.

If you’ve been accused of a DUI, call the Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm right away at 424-281-3020. You can also visit their office located at 460 Wilshire Blvd. #410F Los Angeles, CA 90010.