Held at Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage on Oct. 12, the first “Faith, Hope and Brunch” gala raised needed funds for Fraternity House, Inc. and its programs. With a silent auction, a personalized brunch menu and unlimited mimosas and bloody marys, the crowd was treated to local San Diego talent, all who delivered phenomenal performances in celebration of 31 years of Fraternity House.

Mistress of Ceremonies Babette Schwartz, an official San Diego drag queen legend, kept the crowd entertained and in check as people were given one performance after another.

Shaun Tuazon, a well-known talent in local theater, sang “This Beautiful City” from Diversionary Theatre’s musical of the same name. Janice Edwards and Nathan Fry took everyone to church with a jazzy rendition of “This Little Light of Mine.” Top Shelf Brass stepped in and out with a display of brass play that took you back to good ol’ New Orleans. Aaron Mellon, who resides at Fraternity House’s Michaelle House in Vista shared an original. Rounding the morning out were some extraordinary performances by Taylor Henderson and Eboni Muse. Together, they performed a beautiful and powerful rendition of the acclaimed “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”

Fraternity House, founded in 1998, provides a caring, supportive home to people with AIDS. It is responsible for San Diego County’s only two residential care facilities for the chronically ill, with rehabilitative support services and transitional living apartments — Fraternity House in the Elfin Forest is home to eight men and Michaelle House in Vista houses 10 men and women. Its homes provide 24-hour care, activities, diet, medical case management, transportation, counseling, and other in-house and referral services to get their clients at their highest level of independence.

In the mid 1980s, an Oceanside man named Ray Bierle opened his home to care for homeless and chronically ill individuals affected by the AIDS virus. He saw a need as many people infected were evicted from their homes and turned away by family friends due to the fear that the AIDS crisis fueled. When his neighbors questioned why so many people lived in the house, his answer was, “Tell them it’s a fraternity house.” Fraternity House, Inc. was born.

